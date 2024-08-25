Blacklisted
Holy shit
Israel just saved its whole tuchus while most of you were asleep.
Aug 25
•
Eve Barlow
490
the thin line
Once of the most egregious things I have seen in this ever dawning, never dwindling age of victimhood are attempts to profit off other victims' pain, ie…
Aug 13
•
Eve Barlow
165
The land flows with milk and honey
A conversation with Ben M Freeman
Aug 9
•
Eve Barlow
138
United Kingdom of Babylon
When you are in the act of speaking truth to power, you are not capable of understanding the scope of future consequences, and rarely are you ever…
Aug 8
•
Eve Barlow
353
Candle in the wind
Hollywood killed Marilyn Monroe at the age of 36.
Aug 7
•
Eve Barlow
127
Free Speech in Gaza?
Does free speech exist in the Middle East?
Aug 2
•
Eve Barlow
208
The boxing
OK I’m stepping into the lion’s den.
Aug 1
•
Eve Barlow
238
July 2024
"A Treacherous Zionist Raid"
According to the Iranian media, it was a “treacherous Zionist raid” that today took out Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard at his home in Tehran.
Jul 31
•
Eve Barlow
391
Selective Morality
I never liked utilitarianism.
Jul 27
•
Eve Barlow
342
"kamala IS brat"
brat
Jul 25
•
Eve Barlow
367
America
Sometimes I think I’m more proud to be an American than many of today’s Americans.
Jul 22
•
Eve Barlow
264
Breaking: Terror in Tel Aviv
My heart is with Tel Aviv and every Jew who is shaken by tonight's UAV attack, which has so far killed one innocent, and injured many more.
Jul 19
•
Eve Barlow
536
