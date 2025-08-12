Yesterday I pondered the real possibility that I could be lynched. I was coming out of my apartment. There was a group of 15-20 people in keffiyeh with watermelon tshirts on, carrying placards, like they’d just been on a march. They looked like they were celebrating. A lovely way to spend a Sunday afternoon. But then I walked by in my running gear, ready for a sunset jaunt, and they saw my Star of David and collectively shot me a look of intimidation and disgust, I thought to myself… If this escalated what would happen? Would the LAPD come? Would my neighbors help me? Would anyone even believe that I wasn’t the aggressor against this mob of people? I knew the answers to all of my questions.

This is where we are. A few nights ago I woke up from a nightmare in which my Uber driver in LA was a Hamas militant who abducted me and took me hostage. I know it sounds far-fetched. But it is a reflection of where my head has been at for the last few weeks. They know what to do now. Kidnap Jews. The ransom is global attention for 24 months and adherence to Jihad. It’s not that people don’t care about us. The opposite. They are obsessively worried about us and ignoring the real threats because they are living in delulu land. Liel Liebovitz put it well in the opening gambit of his must-read Tablet article today:

The furious torrent of lies and manipulations emerging from Gaza should surprise no one. This is Hamas’ Battle of Berlin. And the terrorists are winning.

The piece is excellent, and highlights just how openly Hamas is recruiting Western minds at a frightening rate to spread its messaging, which is not new. Via spreading its messaging, they are inciting violence against Jews in broad daylight.

What’s new is how brazenly Hamas is doing it, and how avidly European presidents, editors, intellectuals, activists, and even some Jews are closing their eyes and ears and going along for the ride, parroting the Hamas propaganda line like toddlers. … Openly siding with monsters like that is a heavy lift. Except, what else is a good liberal-progressive person to do? All you need to do is look at the pictures and feel empathy with a hungry child. Only a monster could possibly confront such undeniable evidence of human suffering and respond with calorie counts and numbers of aid trucks and arguments about who did what to whom first. Do you really want to forfeit your membership in polite society to defend an army that starves children, regardless of preexisting medical conditions? Nice law office/magazine/newspaper/university/career in scholarship or the arts/personal reputation you’ve got here. It would be a shame if anything bad were to happen to it, because you supported a genocide.

According to the FBI today, antisemitic hate crimes have reached a record high in America. Yesterday in LA, swastikas were spray-painted outside the Israeli-American Council headquarters with the words “Fuck the Jews” and “BDS”. There is no confusion between antisemitism and antizionism any longer. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is currently happening. At this year’s Fringe festival, Jewish performers are not allowed to perform. Today the account for Eurovision had to delete its videos of the three prior Israeli contestants, who all made top tier places, because of antisemitic hate. Hillel Fuld posted a series of gut-wrenching questions today about the mess we’re in, in the Diaspora.

Can a Jew walk freely in the streets if he or she looks Jewish? No. Are Jews being told to hide anything that identifies them as a Jew? Yes. Are synagogues safe? No. Are Jewish businesses safe? No. Is there antisemitism in politics? Yes. Academia? Yes. Business? Yes. Can Jews fly freely anywhere in the world or will they be arrested upon entering certain countries? No, they cannot. Are Jews harassed and assaulted openly on the streets of the west? Yes. Do the cops stop it? No. Do governments reward antisemitism? Like, say, do they want to give a state to a people who massacre Jews? Yes, yes they do. Is half of congress anti Jewish? Yes. Is the left antisemitic? Yes. Is the right antisemitic? Yes. Are there popular artists praising hitler? Like, say, a rapper and a podcaster openly praising Hitler? Yes. Are Jewish businesses being shut down because of violence and boycotts? Yes. So when we say “It won’t happen here”, what exactly is the “It”? What won’t happen? What exactly hasn’t already happened? I cannot think of a single thing that hasn’t happened. Sure, Jews aren’t being rounded up and sent to death camps. You’re right. That hasn’t happened. Other than that, it’s all happened. If that’s the “it” in “it won’t happen here”, meaning if you’re waiting for that to happen, for Jews to be killed at scale, well, I’m not quite sure how to tell you this, but you’re a fool. It won’t happen there because it’s already happening.

It is happening because Hamas propaganda from the war in Gaza has opened the floodgates of permission not just to anti-Israel hate, but to any and all types of completely ancient antisemitism. See a Jew? Get rid of the Jew. Don’t be near the Jew. Beat the Jew. Expel the Jew. None of it is rooted in common sense. The opposite. It is all a response to conspiracy fantasy, and low-hanging fruit. Here is an American Palestinian voice:

Did you see this?

Today and yesterday and all weekend I kept asking myself over and again in conversations with friends: What price are we paying in the Diaspora, and in Israel for the war in Gaza? What are we sacrificing? In Gaza, IDF soldiers die, while 50 hostages languish in the tunnels. How many are we going to sacrifice for the social contract we must keep to maintain confidence in Israel that no man or woman can be left behind? Outside Israel, we are living in Nazi Germany. Israel was in some people’s eyes a reparation for Nazi Germany, and now Nazi Germany reincarnate and globalized is the price the Jews are paying for Israel. Let me be clear: I am not mistakenly saying that Israel is the cause of antisemitism. I am saying that Israel is the new vehicle for antisemitism. If it was not Israel, it would have been something else. This is just the human condition.

Sacrificing Jews is the bloodsport of the weak and always has been. We have all experienced the purge. But the question remains: when U2 and Madonna are releasing imminent ceasefire statements within 24 hours of one another, lifting up and supporting the obectives of Hamas, Hamas has won a PR war that puts every single Jew worldwide at risk, so what to do? The most famous musicians in the world have handed Hamas a trophy. Australia is the latest Western nation to recognize a state of Palestine. The West will attempt to sacrifice the Jews to secure itself for another decade or so in European countries that are now flooded with potential threat, but it won’t work, will it? Is there a choice? If Israel bays to Diasporic pressure, will Israel crumble? What is a win in Gaza right now? There is none. We just need to get those boys out of the tunnels.

I’m going to quote a tweet I read this morning by Adam Louis-Klein:

The mainstream media no longer reports on Israel in any way that can be understood as reporting—sifting through sources, clarifying credibility, and attempting to present a balanced picture of real, unfolding events. It has become hypnotized by the power of libel itself: the ability to create suspicion from the mere possibility that something could be true, rather than the actuality of truth. The news cycle is now fused with the libel cycle, perfectly aligned with Hamas’ strategy of keeping propaganda in constant global circulation as back-pressure against Israel. When one libel loses traction—like the famine libel, which still drove European governments to swallow it and apply extra pressure on Israel, even recognizing a Palestinian state while Gaza remains ruled by an organization that committed a genocide—another takes its place. Now it is the “murdering journalists” libel, in which the truth about the Al Jazeera journalist’s Hamas activity is treated as irrelevant. This is the point: the constant construction of Israel as a “pariah” or “rogue” state is itself the attempt to flaunt all law, truth, and reason—to throw off the yoke of responsibility. Those who spread these libels and incite the resulting violence become exactly what they claim to oppose—those who treat shared norms of ethics and truth as expendable, whenever they stand in the way of power.

The global media is functioning the same as the media of individual states who are at war - not just with Israel, but with the Jews. The Nazi propaganda of 1930s Germany is viral now. It feels suffocating because the air is thick with accusations and hatred. We have never felt more Jewish in our lives.

Something has happened in the last two weeks, and I’m not sure there’s any coming back from it. The mainstream media has given the keys to Hamas. Lies have been building for years, but now it feels like trust of anything other than Hamas’s narrative is at an all-time low. Mainstream media has been bought by Qatar. The devil is writing the details. Hamas have gained the loyalty of the West to such a degree that their information is no longer worthy of being analyzed or corroborated before it is printed and exposed in a manner that, even after being refuted days later, can no longer be undone. The damage is catastrophic and cannot be reversed. The lying is just spectacular. My friend Eden Cohen wrote this frightening and necessary piece for Jewish Unpacked today about what is going on at Wikipedia. I urge you to read it.

Since at least 2022, and with increased intensity after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks, a group of roughly 40 editors has worked systematically to reshape Wikipedia’s coverage of Israel, Zionism, Jewish history, and related topics. This wasn’t a series of isolated edits. It was a full-scale information operation, targeting dozens of pages, including “Zionism,” the “History of Israel,” biographies of Jewish figures, and articles about terrorist organizations.

We are in trouble. Notions such as “we are living in a post-truth world” don’t even do this justice. We are living in a world where abject lies are accepted on limited to zero basis and are communicated around the world faster and wider than has ever been possible before, and a people of 15 million do not have anywhere near the amount of resources to combat it, especially given so much of our access has been diminished since October 7 and somewhat before, and the tropes that have been employed since the literal dawn of time to discredit us are, not just alive and well, but universally accepted. Jews lie. We are indefensible before we have a chance to defend ourselves.

I was thinking earlier today about why the Jews have become so unpalatable again, and I was recalling the invisible markers we used to play with when we were kids. It’s as though the whole world is hiding the truth on vanishing ink. And we Jews, or those of us brave enough to stand up right now, are wielding the only marker that exposes the invisible ink, and unveiling a truth that is far too unpalatable for the elite well-meaning liberals of the West. A truth that reveals that actually not all humans are the same. Some are evil.

Case in point. As I evidenced in my far-reaching piece Hooray For Pallywood, the Israelis extended the most kindness, support and opportunity to the Gazans of anyone, and were brutally betrayed as a thank you. Not all humans are the same. Some are evil.

Maybe they just have to learn the lesson the hard way. Maybe we are the canary in the coalmine. Maybe everything that history taught us was true. Maybe in every generation they rise up to kill us “and the Holy One, blessed be He, rescues us from their hands.” Maybe all there’s left to do is pray.