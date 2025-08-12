Blacklisted

Tammy
1d

I just don’t even know what to say anymore. I’m fortunate to live in a part of the country where people are well-educated and think critically. How long that lasts is anyone’s guess. But I worry. I worry for my Israeli husband. Is it safe to travel with his American passport with his country of birth notated. I worry for my middle son who will study abroad in London this fall. I have told him not to bring his Magen David. I worry for my oldest son who proudly served in the IDF as a Lone Soldier during the war. I implored him to lock down his Insta as private. I worry for my daughter as she is making her college list and I have to tell her it’s not safe for her to study at certain colleges and universities. If we ever feel unsafe in our home or community, we are selling everything and moving to Israel. All Jews in the Diaspora should have a Plan B. ASAP.

Janet
1d

I walked away from a tenured professorship when the Jew hatred vibes began to expand to fill every inch of space. The antisemistism was already unbearable then and I truly understand what you are saying Eve, when you share what happened to you in the music world. On Oct 7, I woke up to a friend’s text and told my partner “this is it.” I wish that I’d been wrong and I couldn’t have imagined all that has transpired since then. Yes, we are living the realities of our ancestors. Our traumas have been (re)activated. And we will survive. I continue to be so grateful for your voice.

