I’m in a grand old room in the lowlands of Scotland, with Scottish moors running off into the distance out of enormous bay windows at my rear, while I slump into a bar chair and write about Dire Straits. For the only reason there is: I need to do it for a few moments to feel like myself. Dire Straits are an English band, even though mistakenly identified as Scottish at times. Mark Knopfler, their lead vocalist and guitarist, was indeed from Glasgow, my hometown, but he is the lone thistle among the lot. Alas we cannot claim them.

Right now, ‘Money For Nothing’, booms over the dimly lit bar. It’s not a subtle song. Actually, it’s a work of comic genius. Literally about the concept of value, and how it’s lost on those who pursue fame and fortune. Disillusionment never sounded so groovy, baby. The stadium-sized drums chase wealth, fame, and success, all of which feels hollow, capturing the disconnect between a life "on top" and the reality of what’s required to get there. "I want my MTV" (sung by Sting, on the intro by the way) sure; a spoiled childs’s gripe for the quick success of the music industry, a kneejerk need to be in a rock band and ride the wave. But "money for nothing and chicks for free" means emptiness. That’s the cost of the chase. Status doesn’t make passion.

Every time I hear the introduction of ‘Money For Nothing’, I laugh, because it’s so self-aware. It could be the opening gambit to Baywatch, establishing this wide cinematic space before severing it with a giant guitar riff, and the song’s kick-off proper. Even Knopfler’s vocal delivery is dry and mocking. He’s caught up in the same fantasy he’s frustrated by. Here’s a big dumb rock song he says, while protesting big dumb rock songs. It’s a critique and a celebration, delivered from the point of view of some guy working a blue collar job, both aspiring to be and envious of the good-for-nothing guys who could have wound up where he is if they hadn’t scored a lucky break. It takes the piss out of instant success while aching for it.

The whole song is a mockery of the types of bands that had zero talent but hit the right moment at the right time. Bands who didn’t know what work meant. The worst that could happen to them is to “get a blister on your little finger”. For their 1985 Live Aid performance at Wembley, Dire Straits changed the word “faggot” to “queenie” after complaints of homophobia, even thought the word “faggot” was supposed to be in the voice of the employee Knopfler imagined to be narrating this song.

Ah, and it’s over. R.E.M.’s ‘Orange Crush’ is on now. Whoever is in charge of the sound system here, hats off.

Today I tried to take a day away, and it became impossible, because of the incessant messages begging for recognition with fighting pro-Hamas propaganda. I get it. It’s obscene and it’s overwhelming. Every week, the ante seems to get even more drastic. But I am at a fork in the road. For six years, I have been in a corner fighting antisemitism as some sort of Zionist poster girl, and I have provided all the information needed to take up the mantel. I don’t want to do this for the rest of my life. I am not Super Girl for Israel. I don’t want to be in that plastic box. I’ll be clear on that. I’ve done it because it felt necessary. When is everyone else going to join in?

If your house is on fire, you don’t wait for someone else to shout “fire!” before you put it out. You have to take care of yourself. Stand up for yourself. There are 15 million Jews in this world. That’s a lot. How much more of a difference would it make if more of you spoke out? This cannot fall on the shoulders of a few people any more. Everyone should want to know how to defend themselves from attack.

They’re running circles around us. There’s no cabal. There’s no organized fightback. Let me tell you, there will never be one. People talk a big game, but action has never been taken. You have to learn how to do this yourselves. If I can do it, so can you. I was just as scared as you that day, years ago, before I opened my big Jewish mouth, and let the truth come out. It gets easier. But it never stops being hard.

Back to Dire Straits, though. (Kidding). The propaganda war fought by Hamas relies on constructing a distorted, idealized narrative that appeals to people’s emotions. Pictures of starved babies get the numb-skulls going, whether they’re the full story or not. Why? It creates a sense of righteousness without ever addressing the truth of the situation. It presents an image of the oppressed that is one-dimensional and self-virtuous, while ignoring the complexities, the violence, the oppression they perpetuate. The allure is in the way everything has been oversimplified, in the desire to portray an unearned moral high ground. It’s such an easy grift.

Money for nothing, chicks for free.

I fight against that distortion. I challenge their easy, manipulated, daily victories created by Hamas and those who proliferate these false narratives. That’s why they absolutely hate me. I have to deconstruct the lies, while constantly confronting the simplifications that others believe. It’s exhausting. “So it’s fine to starve children with congenital defects?” is the retort this week. It makes you want to rip your own eyes out. That is blatantly NOT what I am saying, you smooth brained morons. The fact is: Israel starves Gaza is a more palatable story. To challenge that story with real facts is much too laborious for the pedestrian Instagram Middle Eastern analyst.

The only people who want to intentionally starve the Gazans are Hamas. To say otherwise is to support the perpetrator of all human suffering in Gaza: Hamas.

That’s all of it actually. You can borrow that if you like. Don’t even credit me. Just use it. Go out there.

The hard facts are: I won’t be able to write about the things I want to write about if I keep suiciding my access. I won’t be able to spend my days with the people I want to be around if I keep making myself the antisemitism bogeyman. This is damaging me in incalculable ways. Unless! I truly believe this! Unless it becomes normal to be a Jewish person standing up to these bullies.

So I’m asking if you’ll get up and join. I want to write about Dire Straits if I feel like it. I want to stare out of a window in the middle of bonnie Scotland and not have my phone blow up with “please can you say something about this, I don’t know what to say!” I want to be able to sit in a room without everyone else in that room being terrified that anyone finds out I’m there. I don’t want to be the spectre in the attic any more. The ghost in the wings. I don’t want to be disappeared one more second. They can’t pretend we don’t exist if we become too loud. To be loud, we need more voices.

I want to be in the world again. So should you.