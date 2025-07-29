Blacklisted

Dana K
11h

People think to say something it has to be done BIG. It does not. I have had some very hard and important conversations with the head of my children's school. I have been able to achieve real change in the way this situation is being presented to these students. If that is my effect on only 400 kids I'll take it. I think what Eve is saying is just do something to create change for this narrative. I know with all of my heart that this headmaster literally hates me, but I really don't care. My kids need to see me do this and know it's worthwhile. That is l'dor v'dor.

Wendy
10hEdited

All of this. I am an artist who used to spend much more time thinking and talking about everything but art. And then one day I could not do it anymore because I’d gotten to that point of chronic depression where not only was I not making things, I had lost all interest. I am 56 and I have made art regularly since I was 12. So that was bad. Real bad. I was diagnosed with depression in my early 20s, and I know how my brain reacts to things and when I’m particularly low. This was something different and much worse. So, I shut off the news cycle. I used to read four newspapers and a bunch of different news sites online every day with tv news on in the background. I quit cold turkey. I read a bunch of historical mysteries and watched very dumb TV from the 70s and my brain kind of woke up. One day I sat down and made a project from start to finish that day. I am more aware now than I was for a year or so. But I learned, finally, that you have to feed your soul before you can do everything or anything else. It’s like one of those stupid sentiments photoshopped on a hokey sunrise picture but it’s also true.

You write so fucking brilliantly about music that your passion shines through every sentence and I love reading about it when music journalism was never much of a thing for me before. Probably because I never realized how good it can be.

Anyway. The other thing I want to say is that what I find especially despicable and horrific in these days of madness is that after literally thousands of years, Jews are still meant to defend themselves with a minimum of outside support. I am not Jewish. To me, that only means I must be more outspoken. And these days, being a Democrat means that I see more antisemitism than I ever thought I’d see coming from inside the house. Every day I’m more disgusted by these people who really believe that they’re the most inclusive and caring of all, but who have definite ideas about who to exclude. Right now, that’s Jews and for several years it’s also been the LGB of the Q+. Especially the L. And that’s me.

But that’s a rant for another day.

