The first time I visited Echo Park in 2013 was to let myself into the home of a trendy music producer who turns out always sort of left his front door open. I was given instructions to “break in” because the band I was coming to LA to visit were still on a tour bus returning from wherever they had played the night before. So travel-weary and disorientated, I burglarized this traditional craftsman house on the hilliest Baxter Street, and I was minding my own when this wee guy came in. He was living in the back house in the garden. Newly a producer. Or sort of. He had just walked out of a very successful rock band, Vampire Weekend, after their third - and best - album Modern Vampires Of The City. But not yet officially. He was working with many people I knew or was friends with. Charli XCX. Maggie Rogers. Haim. Carly Rae Jepsen, in a matter of years. His name was Rostam. He was smiley, and quiet. Gay. I realized he might be a genius at a party one night when I got sort of stuck in a conversational loop with him and didn’t know how the discussion began or where it would end. He was intense, but his smile was infectious.

I feel like Vampire Weekend were R.E.M. for millennials. Graceland meets Abercrombie & Fitch. College rock for The OC generation. Their lyrics were all coded with lines about bicycles and spelling, and they were big fans of the xylophone. I never quite managed to find the way to break the ice with their lead singer Ezra Koenig, who is pretty much Larry David ageing backwards. I have memories of going for pho with Ezra and friends a few times and feeling a nervousness to attempt humor in the event it was the “wrong” humor (I was a fish-out-of-water when I first moved to LA). He wound up marrying Rashida Jones so he couldn’t have been that socially awkward. Or maybe she’s into that. Who knows. I got on with their bassist best, Chris Baio. People will tell you that drummers are the easiest band members to get along with, but it’s truly the bassist who holds it down.

There was and probably still is a lose scene of locals on the more hipster side of Hollywood, east of Sunset Junction. It convened in places like Little Joy and Silverlake Ramen. It also involved a guy that played in Queens Of The Stone Age, a band called Dawes who have never really graduated beyond the Hollywood high school circle (the lead singer married former teen pop star Mandy Moore) and Ed Droste, who was in Grizzly Bear. Once a close friend. Massive queen. Cute dog. A lot of fun. Major antizionist. Oh, and I guess the Warpaint girls too. But they were part of a different scene within a scene. In fact, I think I never saw Warpaint in the same rooms as the East Coast preppy indie boys. I always loved running into them, and interviewed them more than any other band. Same bars, different nights of the week.

Anyway, Rostam. Major antizionist. We don’t talk any more. But a really interesting producer. Adored his sound. He creates warm air and clear space that’s sparse and digital but never sanitized. Like if synths had a soul. His music always feels human, for want of another word. Whenever we ran into each other, or he slid into my DMs, he was always talking about other music journalists. There were certain types who were like this with me. Using me as a “safe” sounding board for the ins and outs of muso land. Obsessed with how they or their projects were being written about. Fearful of certain critics who carried reputations so terrifying you’d think they were fully-armed assassins. Allergic to and perpetually neurotic about potential cancellation/s. These were the most “dangerous” conversations that would be had five to ten years ago. Things were so much easier. Social media was silly. We all prioritized having fun. Politics was an adjunct to that.

What happened to everyone.

In 2019, Rostam was working with my new favorite artist, who I didn’t know was my new favorite artist until I met her, sat down for 30 minutes, and then left knowing she was my new favorite artist. It was in the post-Phoebe Bridgers era where every single record label was trying to sign various molds of Bridgers’ anti-commercial, emo, “if Elliott Smith was a Gen Z girl wearing plaid and dungarees” sound. Bridgers was a local East side singer-songwriter who had been performing as the first of three in The Bootleg Theater forever. In her wake came an era of Bridgers wannabes: from the indie upstart Soccer Mommy to arguably major star Olivia Rodrigo. You could say the singer I was to meet was part of that, but I found her to be so much more special.

I cannot remember who put me there, but I think it was either her publicist at the time or Rostam who sent me. Five years ago, every single publicist wanted me to sit down with the as-yet-unfinished version of their fledgling act. I wasn’t there to write, just to listen, and advise. I was there to put my thumbs up and say “yup”. And I did, and it was merited.

They were working out of a hollowed-out old coffee store or restaurant directly opposite the original Erewhon on Beverly Boulevard, putting the finishing touches on a debut album. There was zero buzz, but a few years prior she’d put out some viral self-produced video. It had come and gone. She was from Atlanta. “Hi, I’m Claire” she said, hair in eyes, shuffling feet, beckoning me to the back of the makeshift studio.

We just sat there the two of us, and briefly got to know one another. “Thanks for coming to meet me,” she said. “I haven’t shown anyone my music. Only Rostam and my team have heard it, and I want to know what you think.” I asked her what she wanted to play me first. As I sat there watching her watch me, my face and my reactions (these meetings are as awkward as they sound), I instantly understood that Rostam’s production had met its match with her voice and production skills. I remember I told him after the meeting that it was my favorite project he’d ever done. He shushed me and winked, suggesting it was his too. It must have been two or three songs in. I asked her what she was going to call her album. Immunity, she said. Ooh, I like that. “Do you want to hear one more?” I was mesmerized. I’m here all day, go.

That’s when she played me ‘Bags’. You know that viral video of Pharrell Williams sitting with a not-yet-graduated-or-discovered NYU student Maggie Rogers and assessing her coursework, a song called ‘Alaska’, and his mouth is literally agape, jaw on floor? That’s what I looked like when I heard ‘Bags’ for the first time.

That’s… incredible.

“Really? Do you really think so? I haven’t played it to anyone outside of us yet…”

Who’s playing drums on that? I asked.

“Danielle Haim.” Mmm, thought so. Sick.

What are you going to call yourself?

“My artist name is Clairo.”

Yeh, I get it.

To promote the record, I interviewed Claire for the cover of Flaunt magazine. In it, I write and we talk about the origin of ‘Bags’.

You can almost taste the moment. Two teenage girls are riding in a car in Los Angeles. They're singing along to Joni Mitchell (“Blue”, of course), driving into the timewarp of Laurel Canyon, veering between a loyal kinship they have with one another and flickers of romance – a hormonal tension at the heart of intense companionship. This was Claire Cottrill (aka Clairo)'s experience one summer, as she spent time with a girl. They were more than friends. It was the type of situation that can lead to obsession as she'd dissect the tiniest of glances, or the tone of passing words. One day, they were driving, and listening to “Motion Sickness” by LA songwriter Phoebe Bridgers on repeat.



“I have emotional motion sickness/

Somebody roll the windows down.

There are no words in the English language/

I could scream to drown you out.”



“Motion Sickness” is a diss song Bridgers wrote about older troubadour Ryan Adams, who she would later out in the New York Times as an emotional abuser. In the song, Adams is the bad guy. As Cottrill and the girl she was seeing repeated the song, Cottrill would sigh with envy. “We were listening to it for the 12th time in a row,” recalls Cottrill now at a cafe in LA's Echo Park. “I was like, 'This song means everything to me. I wish I could write a song like this.' And she turned to me and said, 'You should write a Phoebe Bridgers song. You should make it about me!'” Cottrill's dimples widen as she laughs this memory off. “I kinda knew she meant that it should be about us, but she didn't explicitly say it,” she says, the ambiguity still lingering.



Cottrill, now 21, went home. The next day she wrote the song. The song is called “Bags” - the cornerstone of her debut album “Immunity”. She did what she always did when she was learning to write songs at the age of 15, locked away in her bedroom in Carlisle, Massachusetts. She played “Motion Sickness” on guitar, deconstructing it, then re-constructing it as a new piece of work. “It definitely felt special,” she says. “The whole writing process was me writing songs every day till I'd get to a point where I'd have to connect with one song more than the other ones I'd written.” She'd written 40 ideas before she got to “Bags”. “Bags” was easy. She wrote all the words in one sitting, and recorded the vocals and guitars. Her voice was “shitty” because she was sick. She didn't re-record it. She proves it by pulling up her iPhone and playing the original demo that she made alone. There it is on the screen: “BAGS (1)”.

‘Bags’ is one of the most intimate, delicate songs about a crush that I think I’ve ever heard. It is tender in sound and purpose. It begins with watching TV together, wondering when the moment might arrive. The narrator doesn’t want to run the risk of ruining it, of jeopardising the unsatisfactory platonic status. Frustration and malaise is in her voice. Tears almost. Yearning. Surrender. She would rather have her would-be amour just out of reach than “walking out the door with your bags”. “I guess it could be worse,” she sings. Girl.

There are many moments in the song I’ve geeked out over with similar artists to Clairo who would have murdered someone to write that song. Especially the kick just before the final verse (“Pardon my emotions I should probably keep it all to myself, knowing you’d make fun of me”). Whatever I think about Gen Z musicians and their opinions, I have time for some of the things they’ve made, and I can’t let go of ‘Bags’.

At the end of that year, I anointed ‘Bags’ my song of the year and Claire and I caught up on the phone for GQ before the year’s end:

When she appears on FaceTime, Clairo is walking through a door with precisely 240 bags of tea. There's a box of UK brand PG Tips in the Glasgow dressing room of the venue she’s headlining tonight, and 21-year-old Claire Cottrill is wondering if she's ever seen a bigger box of teabags, ever. These are the perks of being one of 2019's biggest emerging successes. There have been many firsts like this for Cottrill, singer-songwriter of one of the year's best songs (“Bags”—not about teabags, to be clear) and one of 2019’s best debut albums, Immunity.

She texted me after the interview to thank me for being so pivotal to that album’s campaign. I remember because it meant something to me. And so did her song.

Claire’s gig at the Wiltern was the biggest, most overcrowded gig I had ever seen for an artist at her point in her own timeline. It was unbelievable. Everyone in the VIP section behind the sound desk was rammed in and talking throughout her set. Literal LA buzz. Obnoxious, and sadly a mark of success. She ended out the performance with ‘Bags’. Shortly after the entire city went into lockdown. Clairo was the last gig I saw before the pandemic, and incidentally before my cancellation.

By the time, the pandemic was over, I was blacklisted. She was one of the very first pop stars to distance herself from me. What does that look like? It starts with social media unfollowing. I’m not mad at her, to be honest. I get it. Claire had already experienced online mob attacks for her openness about her own private life. So many of these young artists are still kids, and they’re scared. All they want to do is make music and play to big rooms. The industry and the internet cabal is telling them that I am toxic. Their loyalty is to themselves. They want success more than to do the rigth thing. But with regards a Rostam, I expect more.

I’m sure every publicist that used to beg me to feature their artist is now terrified I’ll mention these things. I think that’s why the music industry is stalking my Instagram stories right now, all of a sudden. To that I say: tough. I told other people’s stories for years, and happily existed behind the scenes, unacknowledged. But I have a story to tell now, too. I have a story to tell about how I was vilified overnight for standing up for myself and my fellow Jews. I have a story to tell about how cowardly and hypocritical an industry is that professes to be progressive and inclusive of all people and persuasions. I have a story to tell about how perhaps music should be for everyone, and matters like Israel/Palestine should be left to the experts. How much good art are you going to miss out on if you banish Jews from the world of culture? A fucking shit ton, I’ll tell you.

You won’t see the back of me yet.