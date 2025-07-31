Blacklisted

Stephen London
Stephen London
7h

I just came across something online a few minutes ago, right before reading this substack, about how in 1944 Pablo Picasso abandoned his friend of over 40 years, the famous gay Jewish poet Max Jacob, refusing to sign an appeal to the Gestapo to have him released written by Jean Cocteau. Picasso didn't want to endanger his own status as a Spanish exile in France. This sense of betrayal by old friends, by people we used to admire and respect, is something the last few generations of Jews have been spared. But in 2025, across the west, here we are again.

Naz Lahi
6h

Selfishly, I don’t want you to stop focusing on Israel. But, like I said, that’s selfish.

Your voice is different when you write about music. It’s expands. I feel you rise upward and outward. And you deserve that for you. You have fought hard and valiantly and long. Take care of yourself and do what brings you joy. And, in between, if you are compelled to write on I/P (which you undoubtedly will be) do that too, when it becomes an imperative for you. But your first duty is always to yourself - whether that means writing about music or Israel, it should be for you.

Remember: we don’t believe in martyrs.

Am Israel chai.

