In the summer of the year 2000, a new show began on television in the UK. It was on Channel 4. It was called Big Brother. It captured the nation. Nasty Nick. Bisexual Anna the former nun. Craig the construction worker. They were available to watch 24/7. Perfect for summer when everyone wants to check out. I thought it was stupid mind-numbing bullshit and not the “social experiment” that the Guardian, or whoever, was intellectualizing it as. Who wants to watch a bunch of 20-somethings eat breakfast and put suncream on in the garden? But then I got hooked. It wasn’t hard. It was like playing video games without having to hold a controller or do anything to participate at all. Year on year, Big Brother increased in popularity. By season three, it was all anyone would talk about, mainly because of a housemate called Jade Goody.

It’s the summer of 2025, and Big Brother is a very distant memory. In its place we have Big Brother. I just returned from the UK, and I’m convinced that everyone living there is on figurative drugs. They are high on their fetishism for Palestinianism. Palestine is some sort of Marxist narnia to them that represents the utopia to erase all human suffering. None of us are free until Palestine is free. They are selling something called Palestine soda; the design of the can is a keffiyeh pattern. They are so intellectually challenged they don’t even get it. Manufactured by Qatar, bottled and sold, to dumb Westerners drinking literal Kool Aid for Palestine. No original flavors, of course. They are being played.

I’m not making it up. Stephanie Cardwell gave it a 5 star review. The desperation. #NeverStopTalkingAboutPalestine. They are absolutely drunk on it.

In the UK, every single TV you walk past in every lobby, waiting room, supermarket or airport lounge is switched onto one thing only. Whether it’s the BBC or Sky News or Channel 4, the ticker on the bottom reads: Gaza. In Germany in the 1930s, the Nazis issued radios to the population, and the radios only had one station. Today, they wouldn’t have to do that. It’s at every concert. It’s graffiti’d on every street. It is constantly the front page of every newspaper. It is all anyone is consuming. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza. Gaza.

When I was growing up the only “Gaza” in the UK was a footballer called Paul Gascoigne who played for the Glasgow Rangers. “GAZA SCORES!!!!!!!!!” was the singular Gaza obsession among the British people. In the end, Gaza’s star dwindled. It came out that he was a domestic abuser and an alcoholic. Go figure.

I want to say something today that I already said perfectly in this video address I’m posting. I want you to feel me shake, and I want you to see me break. I break over and over, and I get back up again. I keep being forced to confront a truth that others avoid. My whole life I was made to be confrontational before other people were ready to share my perspective, and despite never being wrong about my perceptions, my confrontational nature has left me abandoned and betrayed. I need to talk about what happened in Australia this weekend, when reportedly more pro-Hamas supporters than there are Jews living in Australia shut down the Sydney Harbour Bridge. In a march for “humanitarianism”. This is what happened:

I can’t avoid the truth. I cannot. If I do, it will burn a hole through my gut. I don’t avoid evil. Evil doesn’t go away. Evil often quietly and slowly destroys the world. Evil robs good people of their soul. It doesn’t always wear the face of evil. It wears many masks. It currently wears the mask of “human rights”. Evil shrouds the world in darkness. That’s not me. I am a light you cannot avoid. This is too much evil.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange marched alongside an image of Iranian dictator Ayatollah Khameini as he spearheaded this march. Assange spent five years in a UK prison, and has repurposed himself less than a year later as the spokesperson for this pro-Hamas display. I predicted that within a year he would resume activism for terrorism. I was right. Again, I would like a refund.

I originally heard 90,000 attendants but it has since been reported that up to 300,000 people flew Palestinian flags across Sydney Harbour Bridge. As I said in my video, they flew ISIS flags too. They marched with images of the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, with a Hitler moustache painted on his face, thereby inverting the memory of the Holocaust and weaponizing it against the one Jewish state, while our hostages are being starved in Gaza and forced to be filmed digging their own graves. They waved signs that say: Zionists are not welcome in Australia. This march was intended to maximize media attention and deflect from the real humanitarian crimes in Gaza. Nobody called for the release of the 50 hostages, which would end the war. Nobody carried an Australian flag. In fact, they burned one. They carried photos of Iranian nuclear scientists who are working to build a bomb that will wipe out the West and Israel. And Assange stood under an Audi umbrella (nice touch), next to a photo of Khameini, the Supreme leader of a regime that is responsible for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and every other terror proxy in the Iranian axis of evil. One man’s terrorist is another man’s “freedom fighter”. This is not “resistance”.

Julian Assange is a coward who hid at the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition. He grew up adjacent to a cult his mother was romantically linked to. There have been multiple rape allegations made against him. He was considered a national security threat by President Biden, indicted on 18 felony counts, including 17 under the Espionage Act, related to the publication of classified US military and diplomatic documents by WikiLeaks in 2010. I believe he is a propagandist. I consider his following cultlike. He is smoke and mirrors, and aided by carefully crafted media praise that sires him some exposer of “war crimes”. His presence at the march did not surprise me. Water meets its own level, ast they say.

Sydney was a Nuremberg rally. I visited Australia’s Jewish communities in the fall of 2021. I saw the challenges they were facing before October 7. Now with the rising number of antisemitic incidents and the mental rot of obsessional and loud lunatics in their media landscape, many of whom I have identified here in the past, I fear for their future on that island at the other end of the world.

Many, many years pre-dating the October 7 massacre, I said that ‘Free Palestine’ was just the rebranded ‘Heil Hitler’. Again, I was right, and I would like a refund.

You can avoid me. Go on. Pretend I don’t exist. Nod your head as the poison is dripped into your ears about me slowly over time, reiterated over and again until it starts to make you doubt the truth. Laugh at the memes of me online. Get high from it. Feel instantly gratified. Fartlow! Enjoyed yourself, did you? Lay back and bend to the manipulation of ideas and people who have some cheap charm you find enticing. It’s easier to hide among the weak than to face the truth. Easier to say “ah Palestine!” than to clean up your own shit. That’s your choice. But here’s a heavy dose of reality.

Alarm bells have been sounding. Red flags have been poking your eyeballs. I have warned you about these people for years. Many of you are still avoiding listening to me, instead believing them to be somehow redeeming. No, they are not redeeming. They are weak and they are evil. All they care about is themselves. I guess everyone has to make a living, and being paid by Qatar and Iran is one way to do it. They are selfish. They will do and say anything to get what they want. They don’t care about the world. They certainly don’t care about you. They spell danger. They lie. They manipulate. They pretend to be protective but they are possessive. You think you have control but you don’t. They do. They will force or steal a narrative to heighten their importance. They don’t care who they squash along the way. I wrote about this in The Art Of The Con, in Slow Moving Bullet. Hamas and the Free Palestine movement is a natural home for traders in psychological and emotional coercion.

Ignore me all you want. Doesn’t make it go away. Jewish massacres follow Jewish blood libels. There hasn’t been a single occasion in history where that hasn’t been the case. Sydney Harbour Bridge wasn’t activism. It was incitement. Jews will die. It’s just a matter of how and when and where.

To all of the people out here who support Jews and the state of Israel against our battle with Islamic Jihad fascist terrorism, thank you for being a human being and not a morally bankrupt coward. Thank you for not leaving our side. In not abandoning us, you are also not abandoning yourselves.