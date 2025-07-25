Blacklisted

Steve S
7h

Something new for me, getting exposed to bands, singers, and music I never heard before.

Brian Chase
2h

Eve! Thank you for this beautiful piece! You truly conveyed the scene of those early days for KO as a frontwoman in ‘rock’ - they were remarkable but often hard (that NME cover, how demeaning!) - she’s a trailblazer in so many incredible ways, as you described. And I loved how you moved from KO the fearless fighter to KO the vulnerable lover - two sides of the same spirit - all heart. I’ll be thinking of your description of 'Maps' the next time we play it - that line between union and distance - but, at the time of the song being sung, it’s full love feeling in all its complexity. Thank you!

