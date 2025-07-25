Any time I hear ‘Maps’, I honor it with a pause. It’s that song.

Karen O has one tattoo on her shoulder. It’s a bee. I remember watching a documentary about the swell of new bands in New York City during the 2000s, and she said she got it as a sign that she was committed to an artist’s life. Once you have a visible tattoo like that, there’s no going back, or so she argued.

When a writer I briefly knew and admired - Lizzy Goodman - wrote a best-selling oral history of New York in the 2000s called Meet Me In The Bathroom, we all went out in LA to celebrate its release. Albert Hammond Jr, then a solo artist, and formerly of The Strokes. Mark Ronson, producer of the gods, and a mensch. DangerMouse, other producer of other gods. I feel like I’m forgetting someone. Oh, Moby. Right. It was one of those evenings where everywhere you looked there was someone who had once been in the right place at the right time. Brimming with talent, but also lucky to be in an environment that could light that talent up like a fuse and set the whole town ablaze. That’s what happened in New York in and around 9/11. That’s what should happen by the way, when the world as we know it crumbles.

Karen O was propped up at the bar with us. I had never been near her before. When we covered the release of the fourth Yeah Yeah Yeahs album Mosquito in 2013 at NME, we sent Jenny Stevens to New York to sit down with her. Jenny had an almost religious appreciation for female punk frontwomen. It was hers to nail. I had only watched Karen O from afar; tearing up stages in bright lipstick and angular patterned neon outfits. I watched the Yeah Yeah Yeahs a dozen times all over the world. Their shows were like hugely attended birthday parties. Glitter, and balloons, and bursts of short-fused hit after short-fused hit. At the bar that night for Lizzy’s book launch, my first and lasting impression of Karen O was of her opening up her mom-sized clutch, asking if anyone was hungry, and pulling out a few bags of trail mix. “Snack?”

It wasn’t the rock’n’roll antics I expected of a woman who survived in dirty New York basements among seas of dudes: The Strokes, The Hives, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, The White Stripes, Grizzly Bear. It was so male centric. Trail mix? Was that her trick?

Yeah Yeah Yeahs is the perfect band name for Karen O, Nick Zinner (guitar) and Brian Chase (drums). It’s the conversational sound of irreverence. Maybe a little malaise. Tongue-in-cheek. Completely casual. A name that suggests the name wasn’t important. When you’re young and in a punk band nothing is important about it, except actually everything. It’s the only thing that matters but you spend the whole time convincing people you’re nonchalant about it. It’s more significant than life itself. It is your life. Without it, everything falls apart. That’s why Yeah Yeah Yeahs is the fucking perfect band name actually. It might be my favorite.

When their debut Fever To Tell came out in 2003, a post-punk, garage rock sound had already been established in New York City by the band everyone wanted to be in (jangly, bright, emotionally detached The Strokes) and their sour-faced, bass-driven, ready-to-play-a-funeral rivals Interpol. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs were artier. They were more traditionally punk in their angles. They were fierce. And Karen O was the centerpiece.

Where the boys in bands would pout and pose, Karen was like an untamed cheetah. She was climbing on the speakers. She was letting out a primal scream. And then she was jumping down from the lip of the stage and whispering in the ear of an audience member. As unpredictable as live theatre, with an emotional raw power, Karen O was a wild woman in a zoo of monkey boys. “The thing that frustrates me most about being a woman in rock is that it’s still a fucking anomaly,” she said at a time when it was compulsory and infuriatingly annoying for (mostly) male journalists to ask women what it was like being a “woman in music”. I wouldn’t have even dared to ask Karen O that. She was telling you what it was like with her performance. Duh.

She sang like a coyote in a parking lot. She wore the one Michael Jackson glove. She would punch the mic into the air, making silhouettes like a lightweight boxer, wrapping the cords around her arm. She once said:

“I want to be like the wind, something unseen but still powerful.”

Legend has it that for their first gig at Mercury Lounge in September 2000, Karen O was covered in olive oil, and wore a white tank top with her nipples covered by duct tape hearts. They were opening for the White Stripes. She set the tone, destroying in her wake any rules that had been decreed about how she should act. She murdered rules in cold blood. “I had to scream and break things to make people listen to me, but they did,” she said.

The song ‘Maps’ was lobbed towards the end of Fever To Tell; a sudden break in the bouts of noise that had already knocked me out. ‘Black Tongue’ and ‘Date With The Night’ were more like brawls than songs. It was intimidating. But then ‘Maps’ came in like fresh air away from the frenzy of the sweaty meat of the rest. It’s just there suddenly; an avalanche of heart, longing, and mascara running down her cheeks in the music video. Reports claim she waited all day for her then boyfriend (Angus Andrew, from the band Liars) to come to the set of the shoot, wondering if he would show.

“They were real tears. My boyfriend at the time was three hours late and I was just about to leave for tour. I didn’t think he was even going to come and this was the song that was written for him. He eventually showed up and I got myself in a real emotional state.”

Karen O told the Guardian “I just wanted to write a love song that stands the test of time”. That she did. When she embraced the vulnerability she tapped into a new kind of power. On ‘Maps’ she talks about Angus, also a touring musician, leaving. Reportedly she messaged him because they never got to spend any time together. “I hated it, so I emailed: ‘Why do they get to be with you? They don’t love you like I love you.” And so the longing goodbye of the chorus: “Wait, they don’t love you like I love you”. Beyonce even borrowed it on her track ‘Hold Up’. It’s so simply romantic. Possessive, yes. Isn’t love a little possessive? There could be 1,000 faces in that crowd staring back, but nobody loves you like she loves you.

The part that always leaves the mascara running down my cheeks on ‘Maps’ is the cold comfort. Is it enough of a declaration? Or are they already out the door? Karen O’s voice is cleaner than it’s ever been. It’s full of hopeful wanting. People are complex. Emotions are a migraine. ‘Maps’ speaks to that feeling of standing in the quiet aftermath of something that was once easy, and now feels inexplicably hard. Yet, a thread keeps you tethered, no matter how hard it pulls. Am I too much? Or not enough? The strength is in how cruelly honest it is. In the end, all you can be mad about really is… the universe?

P.S. Brian, I see you on my Instagram. Thank you for the consistent support. You fucking rock.