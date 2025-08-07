When I went to kibbutz Kfar Aza for the first time, I came via a visit to the Erez Crossing, where the trucks of aid that go to Gaza are prepared. Erez Crossing was also where 3,000 odd Gazans would cross into Israel every day with work permits before the October 7 massacre. Erez Crossing was attacked on October 7. I went there to see the damage. I stood where Golani soldiers were excuted in their beds. I could not imagine that being the place where I die.

I learned at both Erez and Kfar Aza how the Israelis of the South had treated the Gazans for decades. The people of Gaza were granted work permits from Israelis to come to farm land for better wages than in Gaza every day. They worked the kibbutzim. They collaborated on all sorts of projects, including artistic endeavors. They worked together on political peace endeavors. The Israelis of the Gaza envelope trusted the Palestinians. They believed in a two state solution and in peace more than any other group of people in Israel. Despite regular rocket fire from Gaza, they saw the best in their neighbors. They showed them compassion. They excused the flaws.

On the morning of October 7 they were betrayed. Hamas invaded using intelligence that had been acquired from years of Gazan civilians informing Hamas about the Israeli kibbutzniks. They were murdered in their pyjamas, they were gang raped, their children were burned alive, they were kidnapped.

Hamas knew in advance which homes they would go to for commiting which atrocities; it had been mapped out for them by Gazans who were familiar with the areas. They knew which families they wanted to separate, which hostages they wanted to take. They intentionally slaughtered some of the most famous peace activists in the kibbutzim. And after Hamas, came wave upon wave of Gazan civilians. For nine hours, Gazan civilians came over the fence to rape and loot and kidnap.

This is reality, but Westerners don’t want to believe it. Because they want the Palestinians in Gaza to be their friends. They think they understand them. They think the’re like-minded and will get along. They perhaps share the naivety of some of the 1,200 Israelis from the Gaza envelope who are no longer alive. They didn’t prioritize safety first. The Westerners fetishize them like pets. They would like Gazans to come into their countries to live with them. I say - cool. Go for it. See how you get along. Don’t heed the warning of October 7, or consider the ways in which the greatest friends to the Gazans - the Israelis in the Gaza Envelope - were deceived by their neighbors one quiet Shabbat morning.

Oh I’m serious about the greatest friends comment. Did you see anyone else give the Gazans opportunites? Sorry - was Egypt providing passage for 3,000 Gazans every day to come work in their country for better pay? Jordan? Did Queen Rania help the Gazans? I believe Jordan has a strict policy against that. Yeh. I’ll wait…

This wasn’t something that happened just on October 7. The Gazans knew they were going to do this. They knew it for decades. The West has no understanding whatsoever of the culture of Gaza. Which is why they believe everything Hamas prints.

Yesterday the German newspaper Bild published about Hamas’ propaganda in the press vis-a-vis the intentional starvation storyline.

”In the Gaza Strip, almost exclusively Palestinian photographers are now taking photographs – quite a few with Hamas connections. Historian and photography expert Gerhard Paul told the Süddeutsche Zeitung: "In southern Gaza, Hamas controls 100 percent of image production." The goal: to generate sympathy in the West and stir up anger against Israel.”

I noticed that the staged photo was the one that TIME put on the cover. So I exposed that yesterday, and millions of people saw. If TIME Magazine had any journalistic integrity left, they would admit that they staged this image and instead put the image of starved hostages on the cover and demand their release. They won’t, duh. Because this wasn’t a case of TIME running Hamas propaganda; this was a case of TIME producing Hamas propaganda.

Now, a kneejerk reaction to my exposing of this wasn’t shock – but disgust. With me. Disgust with me, and not Hamas, or TIME. Disgust that I could be comfortable exposing a staged photograph of starvation. Make it make sense. It’s distateful to question the journalistic integrity, you see. This cover of TIME speaks a thousand words. Not about intentional starvation of children, no. It speaks a thousand words about the war for public opinion that has been ongoing for decades. It’s a war that hasn’t just hijacked the media, but international law, to demonize, delegitimize and apply double standards to the Jew among the nations, ie Israel. This is what’s fuelling and normalizing the antisemitism we see in the Diaspora every single day.

And speaking of law, the Gazans lie. They are an incredibly deceptive society. And every single lawyer who advocates for them is as deceptive. They will play dumb. They’re good at that. At just being all humanitarian about it. Their kind bleeding hearts lie. They know exactly what they’re doing. They’re being paid to do it, representing the cases of “journalists” in Gaza, ie Hamas militants. They’re playing you. If they’re playing you at this, imagine what else they lie to you about.

Like I was saying, the PR war is succeeding and Jew hatred is becoming ever more feverish by the second. Just yesterday, news that another Spanish airline is continuing the tradition of terrorizing and intimidating Jews. It was Vueling last month, and now it’s Iberia, whose staff have been writing the words Free Palestine on pre-ordered Kosher meals, and then delivering them to passengers. Imagine being any other minority and being targeted in this way. Imagine doing this to a vegetarian or vegan meal, and drawing a cartoon pig on the packaging? Would you eat your meal if someone put Free Palestine on it? I wouldn’t. As I’ve said since the mid 2010s, “Free Palestine” is nothing but the new Heil Hitler.

I guess we deserve it though, right? That’s the whole point. The Jews deserve this constant dehumanization because “GENOCIDE!”. We got so bored of poisoning the wells and drinking baby blood, we had to up the ante. In the meantime, the terrorists are being fawned over and humanized. Associated Press today prined a piece about “survivors” of the pager attacks from last September. They printed a piece about Hezbollah terrorists who live to tell the tale. Won’t someone think of the terrorists, eh?

Best not to forget, by the way, that Associated Press were collaborators with Hamas on October 7.

The amount of hate crimes against Jewish people on a daily basis right now is beyond anything I have seen in my lifetime. The pressure to expel Jews from people's lives is at a level unparalleled. There are only 15 million of us but the obsession with ridding the world of us is infectious. Still, where are our friends? Ah yes, nowhere.

Even among our own people, there is no integrity. Today another Jewish advocate publicly shamed me and others for calling out TIME magazine, in a post on Instagram. The argument he made was something to the effect of how we shouldn’t “lose our humanity” by questioning the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Come again?

Nobody is denying that there is a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. For one, our hostages are being starved to death. For two, Gaza has always been a place constructed to maximize damage to its own population. But the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is being caused by Hamas, and Hamas alone. Hamas’s propaganda machine is a war tactic, intended to shift the blame to Israel, and have a lie travel around the world faster than it can be debunked for the sake of promoting and inciting Jew hatred worldwide. It’s like saying: "I'm not exposing Joseph Goebbels because it would cost me my humanity." The “journalists” in Gaza, are akin to the Nazi PR machine of the 1930s and 40s. They wear press vests but they are Hamas militants. If you're going to call yourself a Jewish peace activist for both Israelis and Palestinians, then part of your job is to hold the media to account when it shares Hamas propaganda. Why? Because Hamas propaganda harms both.

The only time Hamas is ever exposed for its crimes against its own people is when the IDF drones catch footage of Gazan civilians protesting Hamas in the streets, or of Hamas shooting their own people in the legs. Hamas don’t want any real evidence to exist of their own humanitarian crimes (hostages aside, of course, because Hamas knows the world will turn a blind eye to humanitarian crimes against Jews). When it comes to Gazans, there can be no room for testimony of any civilian who could speak truthfully about Hamas. How many times can I write this: Hamas controls Gaza, and all of the information that comes out of it.

So no, it is not lacking in humanity to expose it. It’s not lacking in humanity to be fighting to survive a terror regime. Would you like to see a video for further evidence? Here the children who are “starving” are learning their parts before the photoshoot in a car driven by a Gazan “journalist”:

I will scorch the earth because I have nothing to lose. Sue me. Libel me. Give me a shitty nickname. Meme me. Spit on me. Hit me. Plagiarize me. Single white female me. Usurp me. Ghost me. Vanish me. Steal from me. Slander me and degrade me. It’s nothing I haven’t already survived. I was a journalist. I can call out journalistic fraud. I knew the team at TIME. They refused to let me write about antisemitism when I pitched. They are bent. I do my journalism here now. I have nothing to gain from fighting Jew hatred. In fact, this morning, I had a breakdown because of everything I’ve lost. You don’t want to fight a woman who is in a deep state of grief. So don’t.

As for the rest of you, go make friends with the Gazans. See how it goes. Keep your Nazi sympathizers in your life instead of your Jewish Joans of Arc. That will work out great for you. Like it did for everyone in history. Just ask all the wives and girlfriends of the Egyptians, the Babylonians, the Assyrians, the Romans, the Byzantines, the Crusaders, the 15th century Spanish, the Czarist Russians, the German Nazis, the Soviet Union bastards. Place your bets.

You know, I like to do the right thing, but it hasn’t always carried value. The truth I present and the reality I embody is too overt in a society full of (im)moral hypocrisy, and selfishness. Intelligence has been traded for ignorance and shallowness. Unconditional love is way too burdensome. Self-interested sycophancy is far more appealing. Act neutral. “Be cool”. Have you fucking met me? I don’t act neutral. I have no interest in poker. I am as real as it gets.

I am the person who lost my humanity apparently, and yet I wait by the phone. I guess it will ring the day they realize I was right.