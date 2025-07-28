That’s the headline you won’t read, but that’s the only honest headline. Is there widespread famine in Gaza? That’s a question I cannot answer. I am sure there is starvation in Gaza. It’s a war zone, and a place that was meticulously designed by Hamas over 20 years to launch war and not be able to defend itself from retaliation. All of its hospitals and schools lead to terror tunnels and munitions storage. They designed Gaza as a launchpad, knowing Israel would defend herself, and that their only chance of a war “win” would be to maximize damage to civilians, and failing that (due to Israel’s meticulous war tactics to minimize damage) go full-on PR distortion. The effort for humanitarian pauses from Israel is as real as is possible starvation in certain areas of Gaza, but it’s given zero air time by the mainstream press. Also given zero air time are the facts of millions of meals being provided to Gaza every day by the Isralis. Then there’s the issue of the aid in waiting in Gaza, sitting there, as this global charade intensifies in volume and excess.

Here it is - 950 aid trucks, facilitated by Israel. Waiting inside Gaza. Why? The UN will NOT pick them up.

I’ve explained but I’ll repeat: Hamas has to control Gaza, and the only way Hamas can control Gaza is by controlling the information - or rather disinformation - that comes out of Gaza. Hamas don’t care how they “win” the war so long as they win it. Dead aid workers? Great. Giving back dead hostages in public spectacles? Fantastic. Inventing atrocities that aren’t even convincing because they’re not rooted in reality? Why not! There is aid waiting to be delivered to the Gazans but it cannot be due to demands made by the UN and various other NGOs, who are not helping needy Palestinians, but emboldening Hamas. They are aiding the Hamas war tool of propaganda. The blame for starved children can never justly be put on Israel, because Israel has done more than any other country at war in the history of this planet with a neighboring people to supply the enemy with everything it needs to survive. It isn’t just dishonest to deny this fact, it’s hateful.

Israel’s distribution of aid in Gaza is literally exceptional. No other state at war has ever provided this level of consistent assistance to an emey who still holds 50 of its civilians hostage.

Anyway, let’s have a look at this shall we? This is grotesque and not for the reasons all your friends and neighbors express outrage. This was the front page of the New York Times. Below the front page of Britain’s Daily Express.

This is a viral blood libel. Muhammad, the child, is being exploited by Gaza, by Hamas, by the Iranian propaganda machine, and by every Western media outlet and Instagram trigger happy poster who has shared it. Muhammad has muscular dystrophy. His image has been exploited by The Guardian, The Telegraph and various Instagram accounts including the Middle-East-For-Dummies viral account: Eye On Palestine. Here is what was not shown.

The child standing behind Muhammad is his borther. Clean. Fed. Not starving. His name is Joud. He is three-years-old. This picture is not proof of starvation in Gaza. It’s proof of Gazans and Hamas lying again and exploiting their own children for a PR win.

Here’s another. An Italian newspaper front page:

This boy - Osama - doesn’t live in Gaza. He is in Italy. He suffers from cystic fibrosis. His evacuation to Italy was coordinated by Israel. He has been in Italy since June, recovering from treatment. Not only has he survived, his story has now been manipulated as a weapon of war against the country that saved his life. Not only did they print this, they used a headline: “If this is a child”. They inverted the work of Holocaust survivor Primo Levi, who once wrote a poem titled “If this is a man”.

It’s SICK. It’s as sick as the Islamists who don’t give a shit about their own children. Who turn their children into martyrs. Who celebrate the deaths of their children when they commit acts of war against innocents. The SICKNESS of Jihad is now embedded in Western culture, and the West doesn’t even realize what it is adopting. Is it too late to stop it? It is if we don’t speak out.

Now, if there really is starvation in Gaza - and as I said I’m not here to prove or deny that, and if there is starvation it’s a fact of WAR - then why are the tabloids and broadsheets running images of children with congenital defects, who live in households with perfectly nutritioned siblings, huh?

I know - how callous of me. *Rings the brigade of haters who stalk me online 24/7, issuing the most revolting retorts at me*

Shut the fuck up and open your ears.

Yestereday I was on a plane from London to Glasgow. When I landed I saw a video of a different plane that came in hours before mine. That plane contained a Muslim passenger who stood up mid-flight, declared he had a bomb on him, said “Death to America. Death to Trump. Allahu Akbar” and threatened to blow the plane up. He didn’t have an explosive, thank god. There have been no reports on what has happened to him. Because to report on this story would be Islamophobic.

I woke up from an 18-hour sleep today. I haven’t slept like that in so many years I’ve lost count. My phone was overflowing with panicked messages from isolated Jews, so much so I thought a new war had broken out. But no. Jewish people are reacting to what currently may be the apex of the propaganda war, witnessing all their friends and even family members share these wildly false claims about Gaza on social media.

There is plenty suffering in Gaza after what Hamas, and the Islamic regime of Iran, have done to Israel since October 7. Gaza is a war zone. Not a single person dismayed by Gazan suffering has said a word about forced starvation of Israeli hostages, or the fact that 50 Israelis remain hostage in Gaza, and if they were released this war would be over. It’s pure, simple antisemitism. To all you dumb self-interested attention-seeing righteous warriors: stop twisting your bleeding hearts into “humanitarian” pretzels. You’re nothing but one-sided propagandists serving the Jihadists who have caused great destruction to innocents. Where is your energy for Sudan? For Yemen? The starvation there is undeniable. Ah that’s right, you don’t care.

Jews, I’ve said it a million times. You have to stand up and fight. Don’t look to me. Don’t wait for me if your house is on fire to pop online and say something. You have the tools now. Use them. I have written about this incessantly for years, and paid the price. Do it. Go for it. And fuck all these people in your lives who can’t pick up the phone and make you feel less alone. Fuck them. I know how you feel. It’s beyond explanation or excuse. Fuck them all. Let them find out. They will.

Let me tell you, I had the longest journey of my life to the UK and when I arrived here I came to a country I no longer recognize. Nothing works. It’s falling apart at the seams. There was a government advertisement yesterday in Didsbury in Manchester (I used to live round the corner from there), for an administrator “of Sharia Law”. A paid for salaried GOVERNMENT position, advertized on a government website. Britain is over. So is most of Europe. They’re finding out. And they’re doing nothing about it.

Today I read that some designer nobody has heard of has said no to working with Spanish pop star Rosalia, because she hasn’t come out and said “Free Palestine”. You know who the idiot is in that scenario? The designer. No person in fashion with a brain would refuse to work with Rosalia. Suicide, again. All of this is going to get worse, so you have to figure it out now. You have to build a wall that allows you to continue to live your life in spite of all of this. And you also have to empower yourself by picking up the mantel and doing what I do. This isn’t a job I applied for. I started to do this so I could fight for my dignity and my life. You have to do the same.

I am going to keep my promise to myself to continue writing about music tomorrow. Because good luck to them. Like you, I’m also waiting on phone calls. I know your pain. The calls will come, but they’ll come too late.