Today it became illegal in Spain to speak Hebrew. Fifty French and Jewish children were forcibly expelled from a Veuling commercial airline because they were singing a song in Hebrew, and visibly wearing a Star of David. The airline staff gave the justification as follows: “Israel is a terrorist state.” Their camp counselor, who was escorting them back home from camp in Valencia – a young 20-something woman – was violently beaten and arrested in front of the children, who were aged 10 to 15. Today, Spain reminded the world that is one of the most dangerous countries anywhere for Jewish people.

You can see here that the brown shirts never left.

Two years almost since October 7, this global obsession over a false genocide claim has not resulted in peace between Israel and the Palestinian people. It was never designed to. It is for one purpose alone: the justification of Jew hatred. The complete normalization of removing Jewish people from public life. It is a lie just like the blood libels of yore. And today, innocent French Jewish children - who did nothing wrong, or uncharacteristic – are being forcibly removed from commercial airlines in Spain like it’s totally normal. Nobody blinks. I’ll tell you something, the silence of our friends and family isn’t just complicit any more. It’s beyond the pale.

Article 2 of the Treaty on the European Union outlines the core values upon which the EU is founded. These values include respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law, and respect for human rights, including the rights of minorities. These values are legally binding on both the Union and its Member States. After today’s incident, not only should the Spanish airline Veuling be sued into oblivion, but Spain should be removed from the European Union for discriminating against minority children.

It’s hardly surprising though is it? We’re talking about a country that spent 400 years meticulously ensuring that Jews would not surface again in Spain. They built nightclubs over desecrated synagogues. Did you know that it wasn’t until 1967 that synagogues became legally recognized places of worship in Spain? The first new synagogue built in Spain since the original inquisition was the Beth Yaacov Synagogue in Madrid, completed in 1968. Yes you read the century and the decade correctly there. 1968 synagogues were legalized. It marked a significant milestone in the re-establishment of Jewish religious life in Spain. How long will it last?

In Spain, and in other European countries, including parts of France, most of Ireland and swathes of Scandinavia, it now seems totally normal to treat Jews like animals. The children have been detained at Valencia airport. I have not seen a report that they have made it home to France yet.

Of course it’s all just reasonable criticism of Israel, isn’t it? In May 2024, Spain officially recognized Palestine as a state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, joining forces with Ireland and Norway. This move was condemned by Israel, which recalled its ambassador from Spain, accusing the country of supporting terrorism. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also called for Israel's exclusion from international cultural events, such as the Eurovision Song Contest, due to its military actions in Gaza. Additionally, Spain has suspended arms sales to Israel and canceled a €6.6 million ammunition purchase contract with an Israeli firm. As extreme as Spain has become, it’s not as overt as Ireland, where recent legislative actions have raised concerns regarding actual state-sanctioned antisemitism. The Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2025 aims to criminalize the importation of goods from the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights targeting Jews based on where they live and blocking normal trade. Normal. Nothing to see here. Not like anything that happened 100 years ago at all.

Alas, you will not hear any of the human rights brigade upset over this. It’s all part of their plan. You see life is a cabaret old chum. It’s all glamorous fun for the “genocide” debutante elites, and so long as they keep their lie alive, they get to be in all the right places in their ridiculous outfits, being the most pretentious people in the room. They just love saving the world (read: getting rid of the Jews) while partying, apparently.

Come taste the wine! Come hear the band! Come blow your horn, start celebrating!

Right this way, your table's waiting!

Of course, the latest poster child for Palestine Action (by the way, legally a terrorist-affiliated organization in the UK) is the daughter of a human rights lawyer. Instead of dealing with their guilt in a healthy way, middle class white women all over the West are instead doing the emotionally mature thing of blaming the Jews for their ancestors' crimes by repeating the "genocide" lie ad nauseum so that they can guarantee their golden ticket to the ball. As a result, innocent Jewish children are no longer allowed to travel via commercial airline in mainland Europe. Bravo, ladies. What fun you’ve had.

Do you know what I am? I’m fucked. The other day for the umpteenth time in the last five years I was told by someone who really sees me and appreciates my voice that they were bullied and pressurized out of publicly associating with me for fear of a backlash. This has been my new normal for a very long time. I have been left out to dry because I was born a Jew, and a noisy one. Kick me. Spit on me. Arrest me.

I don’t want to be here tonight writing this. I’m angry. I didn’t want to share the above video today. I wanted to write about music. I promised myself that for 30 days I would go back to doing the thing I love to do, just for a brief moment, just to prove to myself that I still can, that I was good at it, that it set my heart on fire. But tonight I am frothing at the mouth. I am pissed off I have to keep making video appeals on Instagram to demonstrate how terrifying the Jewish experience is. I’m at the end of my rope. I’m furious. Can you tell I’m angry?

It’s the summer of hate. This isn’t an isolated incident. Jews are being chased out of vacation spots all over Europe this summer. The daily grind of the champagne socialists and those influenced by them has caused this. Every day, they use social media to spread disinformation about a war they have no business talking about. They think it makes them fabulous. Yeah if you’re a sociopath. Before landing in your destination of choice this summer, make sure that the Jews won’t be there too.

I want my life back. Antisemitic isn’t risen; it’s the norm. It’s normal for everyday people to reject Jews. To not want Jews in their lives. To refuse Jews attendance to dinner parties and holidays and any event in which they could be associated publicly. It’s become entirely normal. So normal they don’t even need to explain. Let the silence do the talking. You know why. They know why. It’s because you’re a Jew.

I have been making these videos and writing these posts and essays for six years and I am absolutely exhausted. I’m tired of being in an echo chamber, liked by the same people, shared by the same faces. Where is everyone else? I’m tired of not seeing people do the right thing after providing the blueprint for what it looks like to do the right thing. I’m dismayed at the cowardice of those who can’t simply utter: I stand with the Jews I know and love and I won’t tolerate this. How difficult is it to say: I don’t tolerate Jewish children being denied the right to fly on a commercial airline without the threat of being violated by airline staff? What is it going to take? And when am I going to be able to get my fucking life back. I want my life back.

I wrote a poem a week or so ago, called ‘Rats’. I already published it but here it is again this evening:

They called us rats.

Not poets, not doctors, not dreamers.

Not the children of Abraham wandering deserts of time.

But vermin. Crawlers.

Infesting their Reich-built fantasies.

Their Rainbow utopia.

We were plague in their eyes—

Yet it was their hatred that spread like disease.

We sang in Hebrew, in Ladino, in Yiddish lullabies,

But they only heard scratching in the walls.

Not Torah, not Talmud, not tales of survival—

Just the rustle of their fears dressed up as fact.

"That Jew," they'd sneer, like rot had a name.

A curse spat on cobblestones,

As if bloodlines were betrayal.

And if you dared to speak our names with love—

They’d hiss "friend of the Jews,"

As if kindness were contagion.

Do you see it?

How a violin becomes a pest,

A menorah becomes a threat,

A people becomes a parasite

When power needs a scapegoat,

And cruelty needs a name.

Still—

We burrowed through their ghettos,

Not to hide, but to survive.

We lived where they buried us,

Dug tunnels of memory beneath their monuments to erasure.

We carried books in our coats and songs in our mouths

While they built myths from our ashes.

Yes, they called us rats.

But they feared us because we endure.

Because we multiply in story, in legacy, in light.

Because for every lie told about us,

We answer with a thousand truths—

Lived, spoken, written, never erased.

We are not rats.

We are resistance.

We are the memory.

We are the breath in the silence after the sirens.

And we are still here, holding the line for civilization.

Before I was enraged by this today, I was already having a mental collapse over the normalized emptiness of my days. Then I noticed the date - July 23. I never forget that date. The day Amy Winehouse died. So I stuck on some live recordings and let Amy help me out. I started vlogging about it. I was going to write about Amy tonight. I wasn’t going to write about this. I’m pissed that I’m writing about this. I want to write about anything other than this. I want my life back.

But I’m a Jew trying to write about a Jew. I’m chopped liver.