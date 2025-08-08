I died this morning. I am now back in my body as a different person who understands clearly what it takes to survive. We are living in a simulation of Invasion of the Bodysnatchers. Have you seen The Faculty? Time to re-watch. In order to survive, we must identify who the leeches are, who the hosts that are attaching themselves to the leeches are, and we must kill the leeches and quarantine the hosts if, when and until they recover.

The leeches are the progressives; evil, manipulative brainwashing freaks who have attached themselves to unsuspecting hosts who don’t see them for what and who they are yet, and are behaving in accordance with the leech’s faux zen-like survival technique. They use the language of ‘boundaries’ and ‘protecting one’s inner peace’. But they don’t know who they are. They attach themselves to the host to carve out an identity. The host becomes it. The host keeps the leech alive, falsely assuming that they need the leech to stay alive, when in fact they were living freely and more as themselves before they became the host. I know this has happened to most people reading this Substack. Maybe you’re here because you’re still under the spell.

Yesterday a leech who is not attached to me tried to expose me and failed. Today I am impervious to leeches. I have been smeared by progressives, including those in the Jewish space, more times than I can count. I’ve been writing about coercive control for a while. There is an endemic spread of covert narcissism among progressives, including Jews. It’s the tactic they use to control the narrative, force their ideology and be the gatekeepers of the ever-evolving group think; the emotional burden of which starts to grow increasingly taller for the hosts of the leeches. They trap their hosts in their weakest moments and usher them into the cult of progressivism.

What does that look like? Well it isn’t all politics and ideas for a start. That’s what you have to understand. It’s about a lifestyle and a way of “coping” with the “mean world”. When I met my leeches I found them very odd at first. Not attractive but sort of like… I couldn’t look away? I think of them now and cannot see what I saw in them. At the time, they were so different and I found it interesting.

They had an alternative way of looking at things that appealed to my sense of living outside of and beyond rules-based systems, and I was into this notion of burning down tried and true concepts to discover new potential methods, of self-determining language and sex and the concept of family etc. It made me feel alive in an almost drunk way. Like doing yoga for the first time and you feel like you’re rediscovering muscles in your body you never knew you had. That sort of feeling. The issue was that these new untested nonsense ideas were challenged by a deep-seated sense of identity that I already had (Jewish, Zionist, traditionally liberal etc) and in the end the psychological exhaustion I felt fighting the two opposing realities I was living in singed my nervous system to a cinder, and I got the fuck out.

But not before lots had changed. The leeches will change your routine, your life plans, your social circles, your book shelves, your Apple TV, your diet, your belief systems, convincing you that it’s going to be for your betterment, until you become enmeshed to a degree that supersedes any type of codependence you have experienced before. I started going on camping trips. I stopped drinking. I was almost vegan. I was playing ultimate frisbee once a week. I was reading Joseph Campbell. I was hosting a “games night”. I still have a copy of Monopoloy in my apartment that I have not opened since. I cut a lot of people off. I compromised my views, my voice. I betrayed myself.

It wasn’t me at all. And they were not some all-powerful entity. Not at all. They were just charming and manipulative, and demanded all of my attention without ever saying that aloud. They seemed more fragile than powerful. So fragile they could not cause any type of harm. I mean one of them was so fragile, tears would just run down her cheeks without any kind of effort. She made me feel like I needed to be there to catch them, but I didn’t have a big enough bucket. They are insecure and looking to you to make them strong, but they don’t ever say that. You’re sort of waiting for them to acknowledge it, while you both search for something that isn’t there. They’re shy. They’re victimized. There’s a sense of entitlement that is never explicitly expressed. The obligation you feel gives you a sense of wellbeing akin to charity, but it’s never enough. The controlling feels protective. It’s about securing your peace, as I said. And they designed your peace. If that sounds creepy, it’s because it is.

“Treat people with kindness.” That’s one of theirs. I like to call that: The Mask Of Benevolence.

The Mask Of Benevolence falls when you leave the cult because you have outgrown it, and you want to be in the world again. Perhaps you have ideas they don’t like. You said illegal things. You want to spend time with people they’ve banished. You sense a tightening noose around your neck. The protection starts to feel more like control. So you are punished.

The “kindness” they preach no longer applies to you. Because it was never there. They preach promoting harmony, a placid self-servitude culture of “protecting your space”, when in reality they want you at war with the parts of you that will survive and mature beyond them. They mold themselves to appeal to you because they never had a robust personality of their own. They don’t want you to move outside the parameters of what you now define as your identity, too. If you do, it is a betrayal of them, and they fall apart. It masks the inherent weakness at their core. Progressives don’t have a sense of self. They have you. That’s not strong, or kind. It’s possessive and deceptive.

My leeches still ask about me. I haven’t spoken to them in five years. We no longer have a shared suffering or compassion. They are not the best thing for me. They never were. We were not the same. Their shit always blows up and they are seen for what they are: selfish people who use their hosts.

The hosts will be fine again. I’ve survived so many public smears and private expulsions. You move forward. They never change. They find new supply. They also leave a messy trail in their wake. You will begin to notice their patterns in previous iterations of their actions, and you will take comfort in knowing you have liberated yourself from their cycle. They tell themselves whatever story they want, and you know the truth. After all, there is one common denominator.

The thing that got rid of my leeches was asking myself one vital question: What kind of person did my mother and father raise. When I asked myself that question, I knew what my duty was, not just to the world around me, but to myself. I have a strong identity. Bulletproof, in fact.

So ask this question, of leeches and of hosts: what kind of a person did your mother and father raise? Did they raise you as weak? As a person who screams Free Palestine as your identity? Following the herd, having a sheep mentality, being part of a cultdom in order to advance yourself? Standing on the necks of people you’ve never met, and a culture you don’t understand, to pull a victimhood card? Did they raise you as a person who knows this to be true but assimilates with the herd anyway? Who disappears yourselves into them instead of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with yoru fellow Jews, who are taunted and dehumanized in a global movement that is moving around the world faster than the speed of light? Did they raise you to stand by association with Isalmist fascist apologists? To side with evil? Since October 7, what choice did you make? Was it the right choice? Do you know the difference between right and wrong any more or are you so overwhelmed by the “moral” confusion of leeches? Do you know the difference between cowardice and courage? Between weakness and toughness? Where is your moral integrity?

This is where you should locate it. In saying: Never again is now.

You cannot compartmentalise this. There’s no way of squaring both. Progressives demand a type of absolutism that can’t be negotiated with. In order to meet their needs they will turn you into the same type of person they are. You will become selfish and you will isolate yourself from the free world of thought and action. You will treat people with the same emotional cruelty as they will. They will teach you their ways and they will tell you it’s a matter of protection. But all they are doing is stifling your growth and freedom, ensuring that you don’t see who they really are. They will say subtle things to seclude you and safeguard their image, like: “You’re always upset when you speak to [x person] so don’t.” They make you feel as though you cannot live without them. So long as you have them, you are not alone in the world. Actually, they are making you alone in the world. They are the reason you can’t get out.

It’s happened to so many of us. It happened to me more than once. It’s hard to detect. There’s no shaming here. They’re pros; charming and charismatic. They witness the people you love and become some version of that to appeal to you and replace your pre-existing relationships. They glom onto you when you’re unsteady. They would never get near you when you’re on top.

Don’t lose your humanity to these people. It’s not worth it. Go through it. When you’re ready to come out the other side, you will read this and feel validated. You will also understand the relief that comes with being able to cut that cord. You are not going to miss them. I barely even remember mine. They are instantly forgettable.