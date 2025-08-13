Throw the Jew down well

So my country can be free

You must grab him by his horns

Then we have a big party

A window of opportunity presented itself in the summer of the year 2025, particularly in the last four weeks. History has taken note. To anyone desperate to course-correct their history, clutch for relevancy in their career, or sell out cheap and fast, there was a price drop on Jews so they sold us out and threw us under the nearest bus without hesitation. It was the easiest way to throw away whatever remained of a soul. They told on themselves, U2 and Madonna two examples. We’ll get to them in a moment.

Yesterday, the Foreign Press Association’s President Ian Williams spoke to CNN about the neutralizing of a Hamas terrorist, Anas al-Sharif, who moonlit as an Al Jazeera journalist. Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops He posted this on Telegram:

Check the date. Anyway, the President of the Foreign Press Agency in his interview with CNN said the following:

"Frankly, I don't care if al-Sharif was in Hamas or not. We don't kill journalists for being Republicans or Democrats or Labour Party. Hamas is a political organization, as well as a terrorist organization, perhaps."

Translates: we don’t care if a person in a press vest is a Hamas terrorist, that all journalists in Gaza should be protected regardless of whether or not they are members of a terrorist organization and have committed atrocities. Including hiding hostages, butchering and raping innocents, storing weapons, extorting children. We don’t care that Al Jazeera employs Hamas, and is run by Hamas. So what?

It’s not just Al Jazeera, of course.

The New York Times profiled a former member of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade yesterday. The Western media isn’t just publishing Hamas propaganda now, it is redefining the ethics of what it means to be a journalist. So now it’s OK to be a terrorist so long as you’re a journalist. It no longer matters that Al Jazeera is run by terrorists because they have press badges and vests, camera equipment and dictaphones. This is the ultimate proof that there is zero integrity left to any mainstream media. If the FPA President is saying that FPA doesn’t care if a journalist kills people for money, nothing you read in Western mainstream media vis-a-vis the war in Gaza or Iran or the Middle East can be trusted. None of it is credible.

The romaniticizing of terrorists is sickening. This man, Zakaria Zubeidi, murdered six people. That’s the number he admits to. Make no mistake, this is the biggest threat to the survival of the democratic West. Progressive is regressive. Liberal is illiberal. Please don’t give in. Too many already have. If the media get to Iran’s Supreme Leader - Khameini - before Israel does, they’ll turn him into a celebrated household name.

Doesn’t being a member of Hamas put your journalism in question? Not for everyone defending the journalists of Gaza. They don’t question it, because they’re participating in the same morally bankrupt economy. Water seeks its own level, as they say. These “journalists” have the protection of the institutions and legal gatekeepers of the West. It’s chilling.

As previously noted, over the weekend U2 and Madonna made huge statements condemning the war in Gaza within hours of one another. I used to think that U2 and Madonna had integrity but no more. Again, if you want to make Jews the scapegoat this is the opportune window to throw us to the dogs, at the climax of Hamas’s propaganda campaign, and at the peak point of popularized Jew hatred. The spineless will do so. The attention-hungry will not blink. Congratulations to all who have fallen for it. They failed the test. Open hatred of Jews is now the norm, so if you were wondering whether or not your neighbors would hide you in their attack right now, the closed door in your face is the answer. Not only is Islamism reverting to ancient blood libels, but the old school betrayal and suspicion of Jews among the Christians and the Atheists has resumed, too. Stop the Jews, before it is too late.

How about stop Hamas before it is too late, Madonna Louise Ciccone?

Bono wrote a 20-page Instagram post, but it contained a lie. He repeated the Hamas lie that Israel is intentionally starving the Palestinians. So it doesn’t matter how long your address is; if it contains any lies then it’s all lies, Paul. It’s not nuanced, Paul. Lies are not nuance. It’s a lot of words to attempt to hide that you Bono/Paul Hewson are just a coward who told on himself.

You know, they say that the Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Well it seems that these guys are also behaving like a bunch of Palestinians right now.

In some ways I feel sorry for Madonna and Bono for exposing themselves at this time in their careers. They have both had illustrious and undeniable success for decades. They are the most pivotal artists in the world. Some of, at least. What they have done during this open season on Jews, is to sanitize their past. Bono came out immediately after October 7 and acted with moral courage to condemn the attacks at the Nova music festival. Can’t have that now, can we? ERASE. In Madonna’s case, she is managed by a Jew, she’s played in Israel multiple times, she made Kabballah celebrity famous. HURRY. ERASE. I get many messages per month from people in the entertainment industry telling me that they are pressurized in private by trolls and other industry people to publicly unfollow me, because it’s not a good look. I’m not a good look. I feel pity for them. You know why?

This moment will pass and there will be a reconstruction period. Jew hatred moves in cycles. The cycles end and history shows when the fever pitch took place and who pandered to it, who promoted it, who fell for it, who was a righetous gentile, who was a Jew without trembling knees, who resisted it despite what it cost them. Who had moral integrity. Who was brave. Who was who they claimed to be. Who was authentic. That will all be revealed. History will show that at the ends of their careers, Bono and Madonna decided to discard the Jews to have this last hurrah at relevancy. The Jews who built their careers, who supported them, who gave them spirituality and light in times of darkness no longer mattered to them. No longer existed. Madonna and Bono et al decided to support rapists and murderers over believing Jews. 15 million Jews.

Keep your eyes open. Question everything you’re being force-fed. Don’t surrender to it. We are in the apex of moral cowardice. The world has capitulated to the narratives of a terrorist organization. If you’re not Jewish, you shouldn’t gloss over this. It affects you, your kids, your home, your future. See the signs. Don’t ignore them. This is a test for everyone. We will see who passes the test and who fails. Many of us already had a rude awakening. The litmus test is the Jews. It always has been.

Encino, yesterday:

Yes, it’s a great time to throw the Jews down the well so you can be free. At least Dr Shola is using the word “Jew” now, instead of just Zionist.

Let’s go even further to rock bottom today, shall we? You’ve heard of TIFF, I presume. The Toronto International Film Festival. Well TIFF just normalized banning Jews. I mentioned the other day that the Edinburgh Fringe Festival banned Jews this year. They hid behind some notion that it was a “security threat” to venue staff to have Jewish performers onstage. TIFF didn’t use this excuse. They got even more creative. TIFF has banned an October 7 documentary titled The Road Between Us. The reason is that the documentarians did not get “permission from Hamas” to use the Go Pro footage from October 7, ie the snuff movie that Hamas made and shared on Telegram and Twitter and Instagram, of their own atrocities. Hamas doesn’t own the copyright of this footage. It is public footage. This is disturbing on so many levels, mainly because it means creating a new standard purely for the purpose of erasing the stories of victims and survivors of the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Can’t prove it happened because the perpetrators of those attacks are not waivering the rights to the intellectual property of the murders and the rapes.

You can message the TIFF Customer Relations at customerrelations@tiff.net or call them 1-888-258-8433.

After having a long summer nap, Greta Thunderpants, aka Captain Hook, has announced another flotilla. Apparently she wants more free challah sandwiches from the IDF. I don’t blame her. Participating in this next charade is Marlene Engelhorn, a young heiress millionaire. Her family’s millions come from producing Zyklon B. Correct; the cyanide gas that the Nazis used in the concentration camps to murder millions of Jews. What a full circle moment.

In Paris last week, the offices of Israeli airline ElAl were covered in red paint. As a response, the French government has not condemned this antisemitic attack but suspended all the visas of every ElAl security staffer in France. This has either trapped the Jews in France, or forcibly sent them back to Israel losing their jobs. As an ElAl airplane took off from France, the air traffic controller announced to the pilot in the cockpit: “Free Palestine!” That is a threat. That is an abuse of power. We were promised this would never be normal again, but it is.

Cruelty is not justice. Or as Seneca wrote: “All cruelty springs from weakness.”

Western fools are so concerned with what they look like right now, they are missing the big reveal. Jihad doesn’t care about who you were associated with, or how much Hamas propaganda you shared. Yet, yesterday amid all of this, I was subjected to an astroturf campaign. It’s when an intentional online smear is coordinated to discredit you. It’s a digital setting of the dogs on you. If you’re pissing people off with inconvenient truths, they will troll you to try to shut you up.

So a digital hate campaign was orchestrated yesterday to tell the world that I am a racist. Completely unoriginal. Lacks all creativity, as usual. It’s not like this hasn’t happened a bajillion times. It’s not like doctored tweets of me saying horrifically racist things about Mexicans or quoting lyrics of a rapper (YG) I’ve never listened to haven’t been shared around the world tens of millions of times over. The libelous, never substantiated claim that I am a racist is very passe. But yesterday I received thousands of comments libeling me a racist. Just to get ahead of next time, I will admit it now: I do own the Jewish space lazer. Don’t you miss the times when a smear was when you put Philadelphia on a freshly baked onion and poppy seed bagel?

They will say we went crazy. They will call us liars. They will claim we controlled everything. We controlled them! Idle hands are the devil’s workshop. I am devastated by the lengths people are prepared to go to scapegoat the Jews. But I can’t wallow in it. It’s time to see things for what they are. Facts over feelings. I’m not debating reality any more. I’m living proof of it.