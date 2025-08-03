Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Friedman's avatar
Ruth Friedman
17h

A stark realization I had today (granted, I was fasting): It took a freaking Holocaust for the world’s anti-Jew hatred to (temporarily) go underground.

So, under what scenario can you actually imagine the increasingly deranged worldwide antisemitic hate fest just quietly going away?

The war in Gaza could end tomorrow, with thousands of convicted terrorists released.

The Palestinians could be granted, heck, even two more states tomorrow.

But since neither would involve the State of Israel being dissolved, nor Jews dying or suffering in numbers sufficient to resemble the Shoah, the antisemitic fever dream and its accompanying violence will not be appeased.

Because it was never really about Gaza or the Palestinians to begin with

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
18h

Hamas is laughing at the West. Mocking, knowing their mouthpieces won’t publish that photo. It’s incredible that these simps don’t see it. Macron and Starmer are sackless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture