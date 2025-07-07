Look around and you will see a great deal of fiction. Fiction repeated so often you can’t see that it is fiction. This morning I sent a voicenote to my friend Elica, one of the great thinkers of the moment. I was laughing but I was also reeling. For years I have not been able to put my finger on why I hate the pride flag so much. Not the old-school rainbow flag, but the one that started appearing five-ish years ago. The one with the triangle of new indefinite additions to the concept of pride. Black people. Brown people. Trans people. The alphabet people.

I was explaining how I feel (apologies) triggered by it because for so many years Jews have been proactively banned from pride events, marches and venues. You cannot enter a queer book store as a Jew because of the sheer amount of pro Palestine propaganda in the window. Really, it’s not very welcoming, October 7 considered. Not exactly, what’s the word… inclusive. In fact, the other day I publicly called out the queer book store in Edinburgh - Lighthouse - for having a sign in their door that insists they stand with Palestine Action; the criminal group that has just been named a terrorist affiliated organization in the UK. But it still doesn’t completely explain why I hate the flag. I was staring at the flag this morning, and suddenly a lightbulb came on.

The pride flag was rebranded and became a pan Arab flag. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

Oh my god, I said, out loud.

Elica responded laughing, too. “You know, eventually you become so inclusive that you get to Jihad,” she said. And so it is. The Pride flag is now a Jihad flag.

Do you know what the “I” or the “A” in LGBTQIA+ stands for? “I” is for Intersex. “A” is for Asexual. Most people don’t know. Why would they? It’s hard enough remembering all the letters. The one you have to be really wary of, however, is the “+”. Plus-what? Plus-anything? Plus-in perpetuiry? What are we saying exactly? Here belong the people formerly known as gays, lesbians and bisexuals, who will welcome any other societal reject into their clan, including… who? People with genetic defects? Eunuchs? Perverts? Child molesters? Who else? What are we actually saying here about pride? Sashay away, Jihad?

I thought the pride movement was about pride and empowerment. It’s not. It’s about victimhood and struggle. That’s not my movement. Fuck that movement.

Before you leave, I have proof.

I saw something so disturbing yesterday I can’t even believe it’s real. It is real. It’s a photograph captured by a friend I used to work with on an editorial desk. It’s a picture of Regent Street, in London, where the Jihad Pride flag is being flown like it’s Nuremberg, and among the flags is a placard that I urge you to zoom in on.

When at first I read the quote, I thought - huh, that sounds like martyrdom. Then I looked at the small print.

Hussain Bin Ali is the man to whom the quote belongs. A man who martyred himself for Allah. It is hanging there in broad daylight in the middle of London among the rows and rows of Jihad Pride flags. But the cognitive dissonance among the useful idiots is so strong, nobody else has noticed it.

Pride is now a con, promoted by con artists. It’s not the only con in rotation right now, but it’s the latest of the emperor’s new clothes. The Pride army keep screaming about the fight for inclusivity, but as I have written before, there has never been a more commercially appealing time to be gay or trans or whatever. In fact if you’re a heteronomie, you should retire, because there is no opportunity to be had for you. Yet, they insist. They insist that there must be so much more in-clu-si-vi-ty.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is pure fiction. What is it about? We saw it a few years ago with BLM. It’s about usurping power. It’s about a slow transference of power, dressed up in the costume of equality. Drip, drip, drip. Many in the Black and Brown communities woke up before long re BLM, and realized they were being weaponized; tokenized by socialists with a political agenda that was not aiding them but enslaving them under a paternalistic banner. It was promoted by the middle classes and bored elite children who fetishized the idea of being revolutionaries, while wanting to sacrifice themselves to a future state, so despondent they were about their perceived lack of parenting. Take care of us, Magic Grandpa! they cried to Jeremy Corbyn. Do you remember figures like Janaya The Future? What happened to that cult leader?

Follow the money that was never used to create genuine racial equality in Western democracies. Where did all the BLM dough go?

The same has happened with the gay and lesbian community. Particularly the minority trans community. I speak to trans individuals who have lived as trans for several decades, and they sound the same alarm as the Black and Brown people I would converse with five years ago during BLM. The Pride movement is not theirs. It’s a movement that belongs to con artists, they say. People who are not trans, but who have seen an opportunity to project themselves in an emotional plea for power, rooted in a prior hatred of the world, and a newfound “trans joy” for their since elevated status that they achieved via latent adoption of the now popular victim identity. Much of the literature on transgenderism will reveal that it is so debilitating in young people that many would never make it to adult age before taking their own lives were it not for surgery. The trans people I speak to who had no choice but to transition in their early twenties have never felt less visible among the new breed of politicized trans, while said trans activists bang down doors insisting that more inclusivity is necessary. They are being dishonest. Dogmatically dishonest. It’s not inclusivity they want. It’s exclusivity. A religious cultish exclusivity.

Yesterday in the Australian, Claire Lehmann, editor of Quilette, wrote a sensational piece explaining the events at Glastonbury two weekends ago, and noting why “woke” is a misnomer for something more sinister; something that in the 20th century contributed to millions dead. Progressivism is just a new spin on an old horribly dangerous idea that could turn our beloved cities and countries into Stalinist Russia or Maoist China. She characterizes the mind of the progressive note perfectly:

“A sense of absolute moral clarity, a desire to root out internal enemies, and a belief that justice required purification. [The regimes’] language was different, their geography varied, but their structure and psychology were the same. Like today’s activists, their adherents believed they stood on the right side of history, that neutrality was complicity and redemption could be achieved only through total commitment. Cultural movements of the past decade, though far less violent, run on the same emotional circuitry as the most destructive revolutions of the 20th century. They offer belonging, clarity and a sense of moral purpose along with the seductive thrill of joining a righteous vanguard.”

On Sunday morning I woke up bleary-eyed from the Xanax that helps me sleep, and opened the Instagram app to watch people I used to know in balaclavas chanting “Free Free Palestine!” in Finsbury Park in London with 50,000 other idiots, while bouncing up and down to a bunch of 20-something Irish pricks called Kneecap, one of which had a police investigation for terrorism pending. On one now since unfollowed friend’s feed, I saw one of the Kneecaps make a very long, arduous speech about famine in Gaza. Followed by - again - a bleeding heart plea that Kneecap are being heavily penalized for simply using their free speech (they take selfies reading the Hezbollah charter) and that the least they can do is continue to call out the genocide, even though it probably won’t help.

*Cries a river, but probably not the Jordan river because geography is hard for them*

Kneecap are great con artists of modern popular fiction. Kneecap are thriving. There is not one person who will be cancelled for recognizing the rights of Gazans. Not one. There is no group of Jews who decide whether they get kneecapped or continue.

The progressive socialists are dementedly insisting on the lie that there is a famine in Gaza that does not exist; that Palestinians are shot by Israeli forces when queuing for aid, which is - yup - Hamas fan fiction. They insist there are videos, but there are none. International lawyer and defender of Israel, Natasha Hausdorff, has stated to deaf ears numerous times that in terms of calorific content, over 3,000 calories per Gazan per day had been facilitated into the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

The thing the socialist progressives don't understand is that while peddling this lie in the hope to create their socialist utopia, they are pursuing a future in which they will be shot by state police when queuing in the bread line during the future ensuing famine that will be the result of their socialist Marxist Zohran Mamdani / Jeremy Corbyn sponsored revolution, and when it really happens and it's not a lie, there'll be nobody left to shout about it for them.

Here are the goons outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Saturday. If this doesn’t look like a cult to you, you’re too far gone. And what are they doing with their hands?

It’s totally fine to say you’re a socialist outside the RCJ or in Westminster. Can you imagine standing up in any Western parliament and saying - “I’m a Nazi”? Of course not. “I think Karl Marx and Josef Stalin had some great ideas”, however, is normal. Millions of nameless dead who succumbed to socialist politics in the 20th century are currently seen rolling in their graves.

I don’t predict any nearby redemption for the Western useful idiots who are decidedly forcing us all into a suicidal regime change, dressed up as a sexy genderless revolution (seriously joking about the sexy part). I’m not excited about these times. The masses won’t realize what’s happening until they’ve imploded their own lives, then it will take a while to de-radicalize people, by which point so many children will have had their brains perverted. Next the progressives are going to be voluntarily wearing hijab and saying that pedophilia is just a sexual kink that belongs under the rainbow banner of queer (I told you, beware of the “+”). They’re already doing both, actually. For anyone to let children near this nonsense… Children as young as four, certainly in primary education, are taught that they can have a safe space to explore gender and potential other sexuality. In the same way that in the ‘90s we identified it as wrong that children of this age were taught that it’s a sin to be gay, this too is hair-splitting. Child abuse.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings. It was July 4 here in LA, and I spent the weekend watching a documentary series on Netflix (Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers). It began with promise, unveiling the horrors of what happened on that day in Central London when four Islamist terrorists from the Al Qaeda network attacked the London transport system, blowing up three underground trains, and one double decker bus at Tavistock Square. On that day 52 people died and hundreds more sustained serious injuries. However, the focus of the documentary soon switched from the what happened, to the eye-rolling why it happened, culminating in the ultimate gaslighting of “well, if it wasn’t for the Blair government going to war with Iraq…” If it wasn’t for us fighting terrorism, then terrorism would cease to exist. That old chestnut. Fighting terrorism is also Islamophobic. Let’s not forget that part. It’s Islamophobic to talk about 7/7. Pretend it didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, scenes from London this weekend are sickening. They glean so much “joy” from screaming Free Palestine, spouting anti-Jewish blood libels. (Didn’t you hear we poisoned the wells?) They protest that it’s "about Gaza", and they're high out of their minds on it. Talk about Black Mirror.

So. Why did Jihad use the Pride movement as its main Trojan horse? You know why. Disdain. They hate gay people the most. They hate gay people so much that they encourage transitions in Islamist countries, because they would rather have a trans child than a gay child. The exact same conversations are being had in the most progressive communities in the West. Parents would rather have a trans child over a gay child and will encourage self-identification at too young an age. The Islamists didn’t even need to colonize the land. They colonized minds via the iPhone.

You know who else Islamists hate? Black people. This person below is a celebrated “anti-racist” in the UK. She has a doctorate for combatting discrimination. Dr Shola denies the sex crimes of Hamas on October 7. She also tweets this nonsense, multiple times a day. She has 200,000 followers, about 50,000 shy of Australia’s own version, Clementine Ford. Except given Dr Shola’s race, it is impossible for her to be racist.

We have the why. What about the how. How did Jihad infiltrate the pride movement? Easy peasy. What does Jihad mean? “My struggle”. Mein Kampf. You don’t need to be in the queer movement to see how much is written from a vantage point of constant struggle. “We are real” shout the transactivists, in a world where the trans flag flies in places no other flags fly. “People won’t leave us alone” they scream, while making themselves the central character in everything that is happening in global events that have nothing to do with them. Include us!!!!! they say, repeatedly, while threatening their perceived enemies with death, especially if they are biological women.

The struggle is real.

Like Kneecap, the activists in the Pride movement have become experts at peddling a fiction. They pretend that they suffer, and then they purport to be in some sort of joyous rapture at overcoming the Jihad. Sorry, I mean - their struggle. I’m a writer who cannot be published (other than on my own) because I’m a Zionist, not because I’m unable to write. We have been pushed out and replaced by people who don’t write, but who are selling fiction to people who aren’t even buying it. They’re not even selling. They’re pretending. That’s the quiet part. They promote but they don’t sell.

Helen Joyce’s “Trans” is a marvellous book. I recommend it. It’s non-fiction.

The art of the con is to make out like you’re suffering for taking a moral stance, while manipulating it to get the power and control you seek. And it’s working for them. Kneecap were unheard of 18 months ago. Now playing gigs that bands on their third album would dare to dream of. How about Snow White Supremacist Rachel Zegler? Breached her Disney contract in desperation to tell the world that even though she acted alongside Gal Gadot in the Disney movie, promoted Snow White thus: “and always remember, free palestine.” (all lower case). Zegler is the star of London’s West End this summer. Had you heard of her a year ago? Rachel, do you know who popularized musical theatre? (Clue: not the Palestinians).

The sad fact is this: the con artists are currently winning. They are using every opportunity in sight to promote themselves, and themselves only. Everything in their wake is collateral. Did Owen Jones ever lose anything? Nothing except his sobriety.

The con artists like the socialists of times past have redefined concepts around good and evil. What’s right and wrong? They will decide. It’s fine to ban Jews. It’s protective. We are a threat. They are morally convinced they are correct. Get us out. It hurts to be around us. You might catch something. Like the truth.

Unfortunately, a lot of people in our lives have fallen prey to cultists. It’s a cult. Socialism is a cult. Progressivism is a cult. They are terrified of being ousted from the cult of moral purity; the one place they’ve been convinced they belong in a world that wants to otherwise oppress them. They are hyper vigilant about the perceived harms of the world, preferring to hide in the shadows of a “safe space” - but how safe is that space? Is it free? Or is it manipulative? They believe in their mutual victimhood and they have an empty anger at the mere fact of existence. They therefore feel like a fake utopia is the only answer. They feel high in their collective hatred of others. It’s a “joy” that requires constant topping up by more and more extremism and trauma bonds. I think social media has facilitated it but it’s a social contagion that has arisen during a time of unrest and a lack of leadership, guidance and faith. I wish I was wrong. But I’m not wrong, am I? I’m bearing witness to it right now.

So what do I do? This. Golda Meir once said that the Jews’ secret weapon is that we have nowhere else to go. I have nowhere else to go. Ergo I write.

Tomorrow the Dina Report is released, documenting the most evidence to date of sexual violence and rape on October 7. There are many people in this socialist utopia who consider themselves “feminists” but they will not talk about this. Please ladies, don’t wait for Cosmopolitan or Glamour magazine to make a nice graphic of it first before you post, cos they’re not going to. #feminism

How did I become an enemy of the state? That may seem like a hyperbolic question but I am currently in shell-shock. I’m stunned. All of the betrayals I have survived have come via sociopathic (I believe we call that “neirodivergent” now) cry-bullies who identify as righteous joyful perfect humanoid progressives. I have experienced too many to recall in the social shunning that has decimated my life since 2019 when I decided to object to a potential socialist Prime Minister of the UK called Jeremy Corbyn; King of the progressive cyborgs. I’ve become so accustomed to shunning that I can see it happening in slow-motion over months, sometimes years, in fact. (Like the Palestinians, these people are patient because they’re bored). A shunning involved me piece by piece being surgically removed from my industry without a trace. Same with my social circles. A shunning involves to this day me being publicly shamed, callously smeared and trolled to death online every single day, and potentially I suspect in real life rooms I’m no longer welcome to enter. I would congratulate the ones doing the shunning for their success but it’s so easy to shun me. It involves such little creativity or intellectual nous that a rattle snake on Runyon Canyon could do it better.

This part isn’t fiction, unfortunately. It’s my life.

Why did millions die in the 20th century at the hands of socialism? Oh. That’s a rhetorical question. There’s no answer. Because there was no reason. Utopia was a con. It was for nothing. It’s fiction for kids desperately in denial about how much they want a meaningless religion.

We Jews, and our gentile allies, and anyone with their brains switched on stand between the fiction and the reality. And that is why they hate us. That is why they have reinvented morality to make any resistance to us justified. And they will continue to reinvent morality to protect their lies. Here is the reality. If they can convince you to betray the ones you love, they will eventually betray you. If they can write fiction about their own lives and the people they hate, they will eventually write fiction about you. If they can steal and cheat to achieve what they need for their sense of inclusion, they will one day steal from and cheat you.

We are not the martyrs, you are.

I say these things out loud to myself:

Good will overcome evil.

The truth will expose the lies.

Our purpose is our survival.

We do belong in the world.

The people of Israel live.

Love conquers hate.

This too shall pass.