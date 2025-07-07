Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EJV's avatar
EJV
1d

I read the 7/10 Sexual Violence piece in the Times today. Much of this was known not too long after the atrocities were committed. What’s new will be the testimonies from the former hostages. It takes years for many sexual violence survivors to open up. I think the scariest thing since 7/10 is how fast Jew hatred has spread and become normalised throughout the mainstream society. I read a piece by Jonathan Sacrerdoti in the Jewish Chronicle about Jewish opera singer Ilona Domnich and how she has lost work since being vocal post 7/10. I bought her version of Hatikvah on iTunes which was released last Jan. This tsunami of Jew hate has spread throughout the fields of music, books, film and the art world. A place that’s supposed to unite us, and inspire us. Now it’s been politicised and weaponised with jihadi, death cult progressive ideology. We’re in a dark place at present, but as Jews we have survived these movements and empires over millennia. We are still standing and will be standing while these Jew haters will be regulated to the trash bins of history. Eve, you really need to gather a collection of your best essays out into book form. PLEASE! Am Yisrael Chai!🐺💪🎗️🇮🇱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
1dEdited

As to your affirmations at the end.

I used to be a political artist because I wanted to break down the barriers between Us and Them, between Man and Nature, between Men and Women, between races, between everything. I just wanted people to treat the world with respect. Over time I got the memo that I was only preaching to the choir. Over time I got more and more subtle, I obfuscated; I had this idea that if you can get past your viewer's defenses by avoiding their red flags, you *might* be able to open them up a crack emotionally, and that crack might allow some sense in, as from a journalist.

I kept that up for decades, and over time I came to the conclusion that the world likes itself just as it is, it doesn't *want* tikkun olam, it doesn't *want* to be its best self, it likes to be evil and narrow-minded and self-important and cruel. But still I kept it up.

On 10/7/23, I stopped. That was the day I realized the left wanted peace and love for everybody but the Jews, who had to die. That was the day I realized that tikkun olam doesn't work. That Orwell was right, when you help people they hate you for it because it shames them, and they will get you for it. That no good deed goes unpunished.

And then I spent two years reading about the death cult that's taking over the world. We are Not The Same, and some people are never going to respect anything.

As an artist, it cut me off at the knees. I'm not talking to people anymore when I paint. I'm just talking with God.

Your affirmations, is there any truth in them? There is, if people want them. Some people will want them. Most won't.

Yet it is better to light a single candle...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture