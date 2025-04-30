There is a difference between love and care, and control. I know what it is like to be socially ostracized and to feel more alone than anyone has ever felt. In several wars over the last six years, my own as a Jew and others, I have found myself cast out of society, and I made a choice to be perhaps, by relentlessly pursuing the truth despite what it would cost me. And it’s good riddance to those who left. I do not want to have anyone near me – or the people I love – who could cause us harm or doesn’t see us for who we are.

So I know what it feels like to be offered a hand in that moment of total isolation and loneliness by someone who seems kind and charitable and caring. We live in a culture of so-called “kindness” but something sinister is at bay, because there is a difference between love and power, and the line between the two has been intentionally blurred. It has been intentionally blurred to trap the vulnerable; those who feel alone, including those who already think they know what the difference is between care and control. The covert narcissist evolves. It watches where others have failed and ups its game, and we are seeing a collective form of this malignant narcissism tighten its grip around the necks of unsuspecting, good-hearted souls, who want to see the best in everything and everyone, and truly believe they are doing something to help the world.

There is a difference between love and care, and control. There is an endemic groupthink propelled by malignant and covert narcissism; the groupthink exists around an idea of social justice, progress and making the world the best it can be, wrapped up in love and care for each other and each other’s communities (as Jews we’ve seen a massive gaping hole where we don’t exist in this utopia). It isn’t about love and care. It’s about colletive control, and suppression of the masses, in order to exert power over vulnerable communities, including minority groups (Black, trans, gay, lesbian, women, Jews, Arabs) and isolated individuals who may themselves also be victims of abuse or bullying or social ostracization.

There is a difference between love and care, and control. It can be very difficult to delineate between the two. Sometimes the expression of concern over others, especially minorities, can sound charitable and loving and selfless. It’s about making things better for everyone, all inclusive, right? But what happens when suddenly you find yourself expected to behave in certain ways, even - especially - if it’s not explicit?

What if suddenly you’re expected to look at things a certain way, without question?

What if suddenly you’re expected to stop having certain people in your life, without question?

What if suddenly you’re expected to stop exposing yourself to certain news outlets or periodicals or books or authors, without question?

What if suddenly you find yourself hiding that you’re doing that because you’re worried how it will look if you still participate in such contraband? You’re worried it will aggravate the others? You’re worried it will create a problem for you, that you’ll return to your isolation?

Does this make you free? Is this being cared for? Is this love?

Or is it control?

Progressivism and social justice has become the playground of usurpers and malignant abusers, who are not experts in acts of care and love, but in acts of control. These bad faith actors are incredibly manipulative and very good at projecting an image of care and love, of mutual victimhood and ostracization, of advocacy for the better for the majority. Look at a figure such as Jeremy Corbyn. They called him “Magic Grandpa”. He was going to save the world; a kind, benevolent man. Jeremy Corbyn is a racist who considers Hamas and Hezbollah to be his friends. I have been privy to accusations about Corbyn in confidential settings that come as no surprise to me, but would compromise those who believe in him. This was a man who sought the biggest seat of power in the UK, and was wielding an idea of benevolence to gain control and empower the likes of Hamas and Hezbollah. He is just one example.

Now we see en masse, people in all sorts of fields who employ a facade of kindness and care and love but who actually seek control. We see it from journalists, and from those held with prestige in our society via their titles. Perhaps they have a doctorate. Maybe they have the respect that comes with certain professions: medicine, law, civil service. “You have to trust me. I have a PhD” etc. This is bamboozling for the vulnerable who have their own complexes, wrapped up in shame and imposter syndrome. Am I smart enough to make my mind up about this? Tell me what to think. Tell me what to read. This is how groupthink forms and evolves. Eventually you are so far into the cult that it’s too late when you realize it wasn’t about love and care, but being controlled. It’s too late because you have let your life become sabotaged by these causes, by these people, and you have lost years, you have lost opportunities, you have lost yourself.

It wasn’t about empowering you as a vulnerable individual. It was about being under someone else’s power and control.

Opportunism exists for those with a sick derangement who prey on the vulnerable. Some of these people are obsessed with the vulnerable and that is why it is the cornerstone of their work, and therefore the capacity to control is even greater, because their victims are lulled into a false sense of security. “This person is a doctor/therapist/solicitor/etc, I can trust them.”

This malignant opportunism is the tactic of those who don’t know how else to advance themselves in the world. They want to make someone or some group of people their pet; their mascot. And when the mascot takes its turn to speak and advocate on behalf of its master, it holds placards with no meaning, or finds itself tongue-tied when debating a person who is not under the mind control of this so-called authority figure.

It's easy to groom the vulnerable, especially if the target of the grooming has been studied and carefully observed. It is the easiest thing in the world to appeal to the victim by adopting new characterists or performing care or mutual interests or mirroring behavior or language, fabricating similar pasts (that could not be further apart) to find common ground that doesn’t really exist.

It is the easiest thing for a malignant covert narcissist to rob that target of their agency, to isolate their victim, and to lock them in an invisible prison, while pretending that what they’re providing is “freedom”, “choice”… ahem, “empowerment”. Are the “healthy boundaries” of the safe space really that? Or is it a source of manipulation. A way to say - you agreed, you chose this. Slowly but surely the control seeps in over time. It’s not love, it’s control. The gradual pace of it is also a misnomer because the victim thinks they were carefully adjusting, and doesn’t realize the drastic severity of the changes. The groomer is patient. Very patient. Persistent. The victim thinks they’re receiving care, but somehow it doesn’t feel that way at all.

It may seem like a selfless act to help the needy, but it wasn’t. It was an advancement for the provider. It was about their ability to gain power. To score points. To further isolate. It was about preying on the inability to say “no” later down the line. It was about costing up a bill to be paid up later when it’s tine to leave the cult, when the realization dawns that you’re surrounded by same-thinking people, none of whom will believe or accept you if you dare to start sharing your naked fears, or your desire to leave. I wrote about the cultdom of Free Palestine and progressivism a very long time ago here:

I’m afraid to see this happening at the rate it is. Group pscyhology is how the Nazis got as far as they did. It is how tyranny happens. It is how Palestinianism has grown like a cancer. It is how social justice was hijacked and is no longer about social justice or kindness or care or love. It is about power. It is about control. And the sheep said bahhhhhhh because their minds have been stolen from them.

I wrote about it in Butterflies on Monday.

The social contagion we are battling is a butterfly kingdom. It’s an enclosed glasshouse full of butterflies that once were in the wild, and are now trapped together. They thought they wanted to be free, but what they really wanted was to be told. Tell them what to do. Tell them what to read. Tell them where to travel. Tell them how to eat and what to drink. Tell them your ideas and a butterfly who has inadequately cocooned will adopt them. Go on and catch me, it says. Keep me as your pet! (Shhh don’t tell anyone. For I am still a butterfly. Aren’t I glorious?)

My wish is for the butterflies to fly free.

There is a difference between love and care, and control.