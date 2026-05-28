Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MQ's avatar
MQ
2d

I also, like Helen Mirren am a on-Jewish supporter of Jews and Israel. I completely agree that the narrative has been utterly inverted by the pro-Palestine supporters and we, the non Jews have to stand up and be counted. One simple way? Do not let antisemitic blogs in the MSM which are clearly untrue, pass as acceptable and a a 'right of free speech" Call them out at every turn. State you are a non Jew. and clearly explain where the propaganda has come from and why it is untrue. It is the minimum we can do to support our Jewish communities. And it will have an impact.

Reply
Share
Lori's avatar
Lori
2d

My friend's great aunt is Yaffa Adar. I shared this post with her. Thank you for remembering Yaffa

Reply
Share
1 reply by Eve Barlow
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture