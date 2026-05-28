I want to begin with reference to my last piece.

After I ran my last article B Is For Bully, I got into a conversation with a trans friend whom I admire and respect (for a start, she is truly trans in the medical sense), and she made a great point about the silencing of real Ts by the fake Ts and the ideological puritan Qs, most of which I will say are not even LGBT. Those medically diagnosed as T are a minority. A tiny minority now drowned out by a wave of anti-Western anarchists who hijacked their condition to propel their own revolution against our societies. She is not the only trans person whose trans-ness predates the social contagion (ie, suddenly self-ID-ing as trans five minutes ago) who has told me she rejects the fascistic, victim-based, speech policing and social exclusion of the hijacking coercive new pro-Palestine, misogyny-touting, hella homophobic T. However, the minority trans who exist are up against a colossal bullying progressive cult that will seek and destroy anyone who exposes it. To any true T reading this, I want to make it clear that you are not who I am critiquing or fighting against.

The issue is psychological as well as political. The LGBT community used to fight for civil rights. Now it seeks to destroy Western values. I have written about this extensively over the last two years. But the deeper issue is that success is being smeared as oppressive, and so the race to the bottom has taken charge, which is why we find ourselves living in a West in which the middle classes are desperately trying to invent ways in which to claim “oppression”, and anyone who is deemed successful has to be annihilated, or re-framed as oppressive, violent, mentally unstable or otherwise. Success, health and wealth now equals social death. Victimhood is chic. (I deeply regret not being born in the 1960s). Mental illness is aspirational. Poverty is glamor. Let’s write poetry about the women of Gaza… Haven’t we suffered enough? We are a long, long way from The Great Gatsby now, Mr Fitzgerald.

I reject the notion of manipulating success by claiming victimhood. I don’t believe in doling out opportunities to wound-lickers because society handed them a bad deck of cards. I believe in hard work and upward trajectory. I am also not a spiritual zero like the vast majority of progressives. I believe in a higher power. Call it G-d, or otherwise. I prescribe to consequences. I do not preach that the end justifies the means. I bow at the altar of the inherent purpose of goodness. I am not offended by other people’s wins. I don’t find oppression attractive, nor victimhood cute. I like to win. I like to be around people who win. I evacuated Loser Island before I was offered the passport.

Essentially, I am one of one. We should all be.

I found myself at a dinner party a few weeks ago where the mother of an eight-year-old told me that her son’s school has a “queer community”. I said what do you mean a queer community? Are these children having sex? I had a conversation with a 20-something Uber driver the other week. She told me she identified as Queer. She said her best friend was Queer because she needs to feel an emotional connection to be interested in sexual intimacy (to which I joked “plenty gays are sluts”). She then revealed they’re all Vs: virgins. At this juncture, I decided I was an ancient dinosaur and I imparted some take-it-or-leave-it advice. “Try it on before you buy it, and then you’ll know if you’re gay, and you won’t spend your twenties pontificating over something you’re not doing.”

Whatever it means to be LGBTQ+ these days, it seems to have nothing to do with sex, love or romance. In fact, that is the last thing it’s about.

Earlier this week, Rome decided to ban Jews from attending Pride this June. The Italian gays decided that Jews must pass a purity test in order to be gay. They must denounce the state of Israel. Yes, the society that gave us Mussolini’s state-sponsored Leggi Razziali (ie laws stripping Jews of civil rights), and if we want to get Medieval the destruction of the temple by Titus, the attempted erasure of Jews under Hadrian, the polemics against Jews by Roman historians such as Tacitus, the expulsion of Jews from Rome under Tiberius, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, is banishing Jews once more. It’s truly dazzling, don’t you think? When in Rome!

An LGBTQ+ community that excludes Jews has nothing to be proud of. While Europe boasts that it’s the best place to be gay or queer or anxiously attached or into anime or whatever the rainbow means any more, it is banning perfectly good gays from pride. Lowering the standards to massage the delusion. Limiting the pool. That’s fine. We Jews have the biggest pride parade in Israel. And everyone’s invited. Even the haters. But I will warn you. If you’re a European unicorn delusional who refuses to be in a room with a Jewish lesbian because it makes you feel uncomfortable, you probably suffer from a medical condition known as lowlife racist, and being among so many incredibly attractive, adjusted and successful Jews in such an overwhelmingly accepting country could definitely “trigger” your infinite insecurities.

These people are exhausting. I call them identity shoppers. Maybe I should come clean to them. Perhaps the freaks on Loser Island are correct. I’m just evil. Devilish even. “The Zionist handler” is a name I’ve seen for myself of late on Twitter. I control the banks and the courts and the media. I control the minds of everyone who comes near me. (I don’t seem to be very good at this part, so back to Mossad school for me!). I have been relegated from controlling the weather because I’m bad at geography. But I am in charge of everyone’s internal affairs. I am also unwell, unstable and so crazy I make The Joker look like a part time lunatic. I’m that dangerous. Please, I’m actually begging all of you: stay away from me.

Lest I get carried away mocking these clowns, let’s get to the meat: how, if at all, is this delusion going to crack? Can it? Yes, I believe it can. With courage, it can. I am posting below a long clip from GB News, a news site many of the progressives will cast off instantly because it has been smeared as “far right” (the Truth is a right wing concept now). To distill the clip down is difficult. You just have to watch the whole thing. In it Jewish journalist Josh Howie interviews a young Black American woman named Taryn Thomas.

Taryn is an exemplary individual, and a leader. She was once indoctrinated into the Pro Palestine movement, following on from years of social justice work, naturally dovetailing from anti-racism into Jihad, via all the other bumper sticker causes. Upon visiting the traveling Nova exhibition in LA (it is currently in London for six weeks), she found herself questioning every lie she had been force-fed. She received new information and she changed her position. She even visited Israel. She lost every friend she had, and she kept going. Her story doesn’t just demonstrate the overpowering cultdom of the Pro Palestine movement, it demonstrates how social media drives disinformation and societal ruin.

Watch:

The truth will set you free, as they say.

I have consistently fought disinformation narratives on social media. Every one of them has behaved in exactly the same way. But there are a tiny percentage of us who recognize it consistently. As someone who has, and continues to, let me tell you this. You can’t be pro Palestine and anti misogyny. You can’t be pro Palestine and anti homophobia. You can’t be pro Palestine and anti fascist / anti racist. You can’t be pro Palestine and anti rape. What you fought in one avenue you failed in this one. The reason: anti Jewish hate is the oldest surviving ethnic prejudice. You just can’t give it up. The success of the Jews is your Achilles’ heel.

Taryn’s testimony is fantastic because she proves how October 7 was the match that lit the gasoline kegs that were already placed to torch the whole forest. The aspects of the social media distortion were already in place and ready to be ignited. The bias of institutions like the mainstream media, and the United Nations, and the ICJ. The truth was torched before it was even able to be uttered. It’s frightening. I’ve seen this happen before. This is a playbook and when activated it leads to total destruction. Anyone who tries to identify the Armageddon is treated like a mad heretic.

“She’s crazy”

“She’s not well”

“She’s lying”

“She’s evil”

“She’s emotionally unstable”

Maybe the screaming banshee is just telling the truth.

Our collective humanity in the Diaspora was incinerated simultaneously as the Israeli kibbutzim were going up in smoke.

And it continues to be burned down. Yesterday, the British Museum had to postpone a talk on ancient Israel and Judah “due to security concerns”. This is dismantling the enlightenment. If you keep people ignorant of historical truth, you can control them under theocratic rule. Then today, a video of Dame Helen Mirren was trending.

Watch.

Mirren is a non-Jewish supporter of Jews and Israel. This “activist” for Palestine called her an “evil Zionist bitch” on the streets of London last night. The brave lions of Palestine strike again, attacking an 80-year-old revered public figure who is merely out walking with her husband. It reminded me of the Palestinians who kidnapped an 85-year-old grandmother on October 7, and took her into Gaza on a golf cart, filming themselves doing it. Yaffa Adar was in Gaza for over 50 days.

Which brings me back to the start, the West has capitulated to anti-conformists, indulging the delusions and mad behaviors of the worst and most pathetic individuals in society. Losers who have taken their grievances and personal failures and turned them into a moral crusade. Can you say Adolf Hitler? They now gain their “joy” - faux trans, pro Palestine, or otherwise - from being allowed to openly hate, police and abuse others, including the vulnerable, and they pay no price for it.

It’s fraud and it will lead to total collapse. The only saving grace is bravery, individuality, and the pursuit of true happiness and success. A week ago, myself and a group of top tier public intellectuals gathered in Toronto to fight the insanity at the world’s first ever Symposium Against Antizionism, organized by local group TAFSIK. The venue was announced at 11pm the night before. The security was beyond anything I’ve experienced. Bomb sniffer dogs stalked our green room, and keynote speaker Ben Shapiro wore a bulletproof vest. I spoke on a panel with Emily Austin, Lizzy Savetsky and Jesse Brown. You can watch it here:

I was asked on the panel if I had any hope for Western countries. I said: “Oy!” But then I offered that it’s going to take more communities than just Jews fighting back. The ideological capture is swallowing everything, not just the truth about Israel and the Jews. We have to catch up.

“There is a deeply woven liberal value system in Western countries and the only hope is our nations remembering who they are and what they have fought for.”

Western countries still contain the cultural DNA of individual rights, empirical truth, and ordered liberty. Re-awakening that inheritance is the only antidote to the madness of crowds. We must not let them spin the individual out of control.

The Earth is round, after all.

To support Blacklisted, please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year