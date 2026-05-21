I am a woman who loves women, and I have never been ashamed of that. But I am deeply ashamed of the LGBTQ+ community.

Here is an irony the privileged ignorant self-indulged West have yet to grasp: the more allegedly “safe” a place has become for LGBTQ+ rights, the more vulnerable it really is. That doesn’t make any sense, Eve. Oh but it does. It does because perception is not reality. LGBTQ+ has not become a tribe of inclusion and protection of gay rights; it has become a cult of ideological capture wherein speech is silenced, identities are weaponized, and totalitarian dogma dominates. Do you know what happens when a tribe has become ideologically captured? It is vulnerable to capture by a cult that’s far worse than they could imagine.

The reason the Left have married the Islamists is because both are hungry for power. And for the LGBTQ+’s - the most easily fooled, most naval-gazing link in the food chain - the usefulness of their idiocy will be the fastest expendable once the Islamists take charge. It is no accident that Islamism has arrived ashore the European countries most distracted by their own morally narcissistic reflection. Among the Left’s endless superficial reach for some haughty superhero status as great “humanitarians”, they have taken their eyes off the ball of urgent reality.

A month ago, my friend Yuval David and I had the most frank conversation I have ever had about the deepest betrayal. To me, the deepest betrayal comes from those who exercise the same abuse that they have experienced and survived. Although I do question the survival element, for a true survivor of bullying would not become the bully. In the last six years, I have endured the cruelest and sickest abuse possible from my fellow LGBTQ+s. A world that was once pluralist, inclusive and loving, became ugly, treacherous and deceptive. It happened to me as far back as 2020.

In my own experience, the higher up in the hierarchy of “oppression” the identifier is, the bigger the bully they become. And since 2020, the trans ideologues (note: not all trans individuals, but the new puritans) have been the leading culprit in the abuse I have withstood: colonizing lesbian spaces, redefining same-sex attraction as bigotry, and punishing any woman who refused to surrender her boundaries or her language.

They have sought to possess the entire spectrum of “queer” (I can’t even bear to use that word anymore, it has become so politically toxic) with fascistic rules about gender pronouns, bathroom policies, sports competitions, rape crisis centers, prison management and – worst of all – the medicalization of children that frankly no values-driven gay, lesbian, bisexual or trans person should be down with. They take no issue with distorting narrative to fit their goals, with openly spreading untruths to headhunt and enlist more willing victims to their insanity. Via this enforced recruitment they have driven out all questions, critical thinking and criticism of ideas so radical they must be subjected to rigorous intellectual debate. They have handed over human rights to the state, prioritizing collectivism over the individual. Ayn Rand is turning in her grave.

The only “value” they have is: the end justifies the means.

The most extreme of LGBTQ+s have taken on the form of the “Nazis” they want to punch. They lie to achieve power. They bully and abuse any individual who stands in the way of their agenda. And this agenda has since extended to Palestinianism, of course, because trans ideologues rule by the same autocratic measures as the theocracies of Jihadists, including Hamas, Fatah, and the Palestinian Authority. Either you bow down at the altar of Allah/Foucault/Frantz Fanon/Preciado, or you will be sacrificed.

In the above clip, I turn the tables on Yuval and ask him how many times he has been afforded even a mere conversation with former friends and loved ones before the sacrifice is made, before the purge has been dictated, and the character defamation swallowed whole?

It’s a heartbreaking moment between us. Here we are, two proud Jews, who have spent our adult lives in advocacy roles, not just as Jews, but as gay people in America. I knew Yuval as an activist for LGBTQ+ rights before Zionism became the dirtiest word at the pride parade. I worked in a Hollywood that was still insisting gay, lesbian and bisexual actors remained in the closet only 12 or so years ago, and I helped deconstruct that closet with the same words that I now use to fight for the survival of Western values. I did GQ’s first ever interview with a trans person. I grew the magazine’s “queer” section with my gay editor. We were pioneers. We lit the path for the Queers for Palestine brigade to burn down.

I say to Yuval in a moment of near brokenness:

“I was never granted the opportunity to defend myself, to stand up for myself, to voice for what I think and why I think it. To talk about my “lived experience”. I was never granted the opportunity from people I love. I was smeared, I was cancelled, I was libeled. Is that the LGBTQ+ community that we came in to? The family tribe that takes you in because the assumption is that the heteronormative world has done you dirty? That you’ve lost a sense of security and family in the world? These same people abusing us in the same way can’t even hear us, because all they hear is ‘Israel!’, ‘Jew!’ like people once heard ‘lesbian!’ or ‘gay!’ about all of us.”

Watch above to hear Yuval’s brilliant response about how intellectually inconsistent it is for those who insist on a non-binary view on the world to become so rigidly binary in their attitudes towards us Jews.

I am unafraid to say this: the fascism of the “T” did not expand or protect the rights of the LGB – it devoured them. What began as a movement for same-sex attraction, personal liberty, and the right to live without apology has been hijacked by an authoritarian cult of compelled speech, institutional capture, and the erasure of sex-based reality. Pronouns became loyalty tests. Women’s spaces, sports, and safety became collateral damage. Children’s bodies became the ultimate battlefield for adult validation. Dissent was met not with debate but with excommunication, smears, and professional destruction. This was never inclusion. It was conquest.

The bitter irony is now impossible to ignore: the louder the West congratulated itself on becoming a “safe space” for gay and lesbian people, the more vulnerable we became. Ideological capture always invites worse captors. By abandoning biological reality, critical thinking, and individual rights in favor of ever-escalating grievance hierarchies, large parts of the LGBTQ+ world cleared the path for alliances with forces that have no tolerance for any of us – least of all women who love women, or Jews who refuse to apologize for existing. The same activists waving rainbow flags alongside “Queers for Palestine” banners have aligned themselves with ideologies that throw gay people from rooftops and stone women for the crime of independence. They didn’t overlook the contradiction. They embraced it as proof of their moral superiority.

The abuse we have experienced as proud Jews at the hands of this LGBTQ+ community must be exposed at an establishment level. There are thousands of these stories from “queer” Jews that must be collected to provide the ammunition to launch a full-scale media attack against the so-called inclusive Pride movement. The abuse must be named without flinching. The stories of silenced lesbians, gay men, Jews, feminists, and de-transitioners need to be collected and amplified. Silenced by a circle jerk of bullies who put the word “pride” to shame. It’s not normal to hate a nation. It’s not normal to hate a people. We should know that better than anyone – but our former friends and family have forgotten what they stand for, and who they fought for.

Some people excuse their behavior as “wilful ignorance” but you must push back on this, because it’s simply not true. These people know exactly what they’re doing. Particularly the elite among the rainbow flag-bearers. The journalists, the academics, the human rights lawyers. Watch:

I say:

“They’re not arbiters of the truth. This progressive ideology is about massaging reality to fit some kind of utopia.”

Yuval responds:

“I refer to it as forcing facts to fit their beliefs, as opposed to shaping their beliefs based on facts. That’s a very dangerous thing.”

As you will hear when you watch the interview, Yuval and I met on Christmas Day 2023; the day I arrived in Israel after October 7 to begin documenting the atrocities and bearing witness. We became instant kindred spirits during an extraordinary moment in history.

This is a deeply important conversation about the distortion of social justice movements, the abuses of power from human rights legal sets and the lawfare against Israel and the Jewish people, and the descent into violent theocracy. It is also a heart-to-heart between two friends who have lost the comfort of our most intimate, deepest connections. Who have been failed by the ones who promised to protect us the most. When I left the studio after having this chat, I felt unsettled. I opened up a Pandora’s box that I’ve kept closed because its contents are my most open wounds, and the rawness of that pain is something I find ugly.

The price of staying quiet was too high for both Yuval and I, so we didn’t. And we will never. Watch this conversation; it’s as intellectually challenging as it is emotionally vulnerable. It’s uncomfortable. Share it. I wish more than anything that it would reach the ones I lost, because they are the people who need to watch it most. They are the people who need to be willing to hear this conversation and think about who they have become. Speak up for reality and stop indulging delusion.

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