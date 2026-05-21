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Bill Harrison's avatar
Bill Harrison
7hEdited

"...Launch a full-scale media attack against the so-called inclusive Pride movement." Yeah, good luck with that. Any attack on gay/queer/trans people is now heresy for the fifty million or so dedicated progressives in this country. Might as well tell Catholics to prepare to launch a full-scale media attack on the Virgin Mary.

Those on the right side of the aisle, as they say, have been dealing with this bunch for a couple decades or more. They. Do. Not. Listen. They don't want to hear. The fact that you disagree with them about even the smallest theological question (because it IS a religion) means you're an unperson, an evil heretic whose words mean no more than the buzzing of a fly around the ceiling light. Ask JK Rowling about that.

I'm a 74-year-old conservative. I'm not religious. I support Israel wholeheartedly. I'm a centrist on abortion. Since I'm an artist I've been a supporter of gay rights for over fifty years. So I'm hardly a knuckle-dragger. However, most of my family is liberal to progressive. I've tried to talk to them calmly, with logic and facts, and the result is I'm no longer welcome on holidays; not because I try to convince anyone of anything, not because I want to talk politics with any of them (I don't), but just because of what I believe.

The conservative commentator Charles Krauthammer once said, "The difference between the Left and the Right is, we think they're people with bad ideas. They think we're bad people with ideas."

If the Left in this country has a superpower, it's their ability to become instantly deaf to anyone who does not agree with them. Welcome to unperson-hood.

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
8h

No one can seriously assume that individuals—who, in the face of the horrific, inhumane, and totalitarian reality prevailing across the several dozen unjust, Islamo-fascist states worldwide, fail to take a stand against these regimes—could possibly be reached by any rational, critical arguments anymore anyhow.

Perhaps they *could* be reached through prize competitions in which extended stays in these "wonderful" Islamo-fascist states are raffled off—featuring, as their respective highlights, self-organized LGBTQ-etc. "Pride" parades that would lead them straight into prison. And Good Riddance !

That aside, these idiots did not invent Jew-hatred. When it manifests so pervasively and incurably, one can clearly assume that, from an early age, they have known nothing else—that they were indoctrinated by their parents and families - the Holy Mother, the adorable Father etc. - , yet constantly drilled *not* to let any of this show to the outside world.

Outwardly, they were expected to say: "Never again".

Such bitter realities and hypocrisies, however, raise questions regarding the so-called "Western freedom" that is supposedly in need of "defense."

Yet these are entirely different questions than the ones "activists" seem to have in mind.

They are questions regarding whether "freedom"—as a solitary, supreme value—can truly endure at all, unless it is accompanied from the very start outset by other values ​​such as (self-)critical capacity, responsibility, coherence, an understanding of context, and the like.

"Freedom" devoid of substance, context, and (self-)responsibility can, in reality, lead nowhere other than to fascism.

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