I never came out. The first time I kissed a girl it was in public. I was barely 21. So maybe that was my coming out. She kissed me, actually. I had never been kissed like that before. And I was so shocked I didn’t know what else to do but accept. It was like an avalanche with no warning. I melted into it. I melted into lesbianism. I was sitting in a dimly lit bar with loud music, it was the wee hours of the night. Frank Ocean was for some reason on the opposite couch. (I mean, iconic). It was some industry afterparty. And this woman that I vaguely had a friendship with just decided to make her move. I had no idea why it was happening but it was and I was actually fine with it. (Reader, I will DIE ALONE before I make a first move). It always happened to me, and I would surrender to it. Unlike other times, the surrender felt more like lift-off. As in, we’re going to the moon now. Houston, shut the front door! We have a problem. (Remind me: how many colors are there in a rainbow?)

So I guess that’s when I “came out”. I’ve never been very public about my private life. So why did I need to be public about something so delicate that I hadn’t even figured out on my own yet? It wasn’t until I met someone I really, really liked that I felt the need to have intimate conversations with family members and close friends, but before that was a factor, my attitude at work (which was my life 24/7) was – as the viral TikTok meme declares – very demure, very mindful. I kept a part of my life to me alone.

Here’s sort of how I think it works - the human heart, and sex, and whatnot. I think we all assume we’re straight. It’s hard not to. Our external factors confirm to us that this is normal, still; to be straight. The prince and the princess etc. Prince Charming and Snow White. And horrifyingly, some of us - many of us - are forced to confront sexuality before we’re ready to, which confuses things even further. (Insert lifetime of trauma). I think it’s hard to really know who you are on the spectrum of sexuality until The Crush. The Crush changes everything. The Crush happens and suddenly you hear every lyric in every song ever – even Incubus, for shame. The Crush happens and all you know is what you want, what you can imagine, and who you are. It’s an incredible element of humanity that we are real mirrors to each other and ourselves. I don’t think I would ever have figured out I was gay in a vacuum. I found out because other women showed me. Because other women have held me and the hairs on my neck have stood up. Because I’ve been drunk off the scent of a woman, but never a man. OMG no, never. I have never looked at a man and felt like I could stop breathing. But a woman. Oh boy, a woman.

I wish that this was what Pride was about. Being together. Understanding who we are. Talking about love and celebrating it.

But it’s really not.

In my hometown of Glasgow, and in other cities in the UK where I grew up, there are places where gay people commune and do exactly this, or they used to. It’s not like I came from a place (name any of the 22 Arab countries) where you couldn’t find the joint where the gays go. There are gay bars, gay clubs, etc (fun fact: in Scotland we call a nightclub, “goa’ing tae the dancing”). There are gay shops. There are gay book stores, or I guess we call them “queer” book stores now. Nothing transitions more often than language, eh.

I find “queer” book stores suffocating. There’s one near me in Los Angeles. I used to love spending hours in there, meeting friends for quiet whisper sessions in the aisles. I went in last summer and wanted to throw up. Wall-to-wall books on white fragility, biographies on Malcolm X and the history of the Black Panthers, and in the front display, two full book cases about Palestine, with not one single book by a Zionist or - more significantly - an actual historian. Queer book stores are now breeding grounds for extremism. Meeting places for radicalization. “Safe spaces” where “words are violence” but every single inch of the exterior and interior is decorated with signs and stickers like the inside of a neo-fascist teenager’s school folder (or a libtard’s car bumper), in more and more aggressive fonts, with giant symbols, many of which have been lifted from Nazi era Germany, weirdly enough.

Queer book stores look more like places that Ed Norton’s character in American History X would hang out in, than a bunch of sophisticated, liberal, fashionable, gorgeous lesbians, (ie, the other reason I’d go to such a place, beyond buying books, of course).

In every “queer” space I have entered into for the last few years I notice this one symbol. The inverted black triangle is everywhere. It was an ID badge used in the Nazi concentration camps, denoting an “antisocial” prisoner, ie, a lesbian, a Roma, a disabled person. (The pink inverted triangle was used for homosexual men, and has regularly appeared in gay activism for decades, too). You know, I’m starting to think that if Israel had instead of a Star Of David put a Swastika in the center of its flag and “empowered” itself using the symbol of those that tried to annihilate us, then maybe this adopted victimhood would have placed us in a more favorable position in the Age Of Pity.

That’s what I’m calling it now. The Age Of Pity. “Victim Olympics” doesn’t seem to be getting the point across well, especially after its success last summer at the Actual Olympics. The Age of Pity should really urge people to understand that we’re rewarding feeling sorry for people now, and giving out prizes for extreme narcissism. “Give me attention, I’m special. Look at my joy!” Oh OK, here you go. Here’s a career. Here’s a brand deal. Here, why don’t you take my house too. You don’t need to earn anything. It’s OK. You’re a loser. Let us help. So happy, so chronically online. I’ve never seen more people take more selfies with no shirt on. By all means come out the closet, but why did you leave all your shirts behind?

Bitter, I am not. Sceptical, I am very. I haven’t forgotten that as little as 12-15 years ago, it was far more challenging to be gay and not be marginalized. It was still a major risk - commercially, socially, politically - to be publicly out. Gay storytelling was limited. How is it that now claiming “queerness” is a ticket to overnight success? You don’t even have to have much talent. But if you launch yourself at the world in a very specific queer way, hello revenue! And yet, progressives are still yammering on about how it’s never been worse, and their lives have never been more endangered? Have they read any 1950s literature lately? Something is amiss.

Gay people have fought for our own rights always out of a viscerally intimate understanding about fairness and inclusion. It’s unfair to say that a person should be denied the same kind of security, dignity, recognition and ceremony in the world just because they love someone of the same sex as them. But how did it go from such a heartfelt plea for universal acceptance, to developing this fascistic superiority hierarchy within the LGBTQIA+ world where everyone has to think the same things (Diet Marxism, basically), adopt the same slogans and be utterly non-accepting of anything different? There’s nothing fair about suppressing a gay person’s freedom to be an opinionated bitch. Isn’t the whole thing supposed to be about being seen? You can’t be heard if you’re not even allowed to be seen.

In the woke universe, a record label, a book store, a venue, a coffee vendor, a fashion brand can no longer just be independent now. It must be “fiercely” so. It will shout so on the bag or over the store awning: “FIERCELY INDEPENDENT”. Fiercely but not fearlessly. No, no. There’s nothing fearless about co-signing every mass-adopted propagandist slogan going in order to make yourself part of a tribe. That’s just a new religion, hun. That’s not independence. It’s called codependency in fact, and it’s (*another psych-babble buzzword incoming*) toxic, and not like the Britney Spears song, unfortunately. Lots of events at queer nightclubs and bars and book stores have nothing to do with what they’re selling, which is fine, I guess. But a book store is supposed to be a fountain of knowledge, discussion, debate, disagreement. A club is supposed to be a place to dance to all sorts of music, made by all sorts of people, politically correct or not. And a bar is supposed to be where minds gather to challenge each other and find adventure. That’s hot.

But when you walk into any of these places, you don’t feel freedom. You feel screamed at.

BLACK LIVES MATTER.

QUEER SOLIDARITY SMASHES BORDERS!

AGAINST SEGREGATION

NONE OF US ARE FREE, UNTIL ALL OF US ARE FREE.

GENDER LIBERATION

(Please stop shouting. Not cute. I came here to be quiet.)

(Sidenote: There are never any stickers celebrating women - only screams about abortion rights. I miss the 1990s. Bring back Natalie Merchant and the Indigo Girls.)

The quiet part, however, is the part we probably do need to scream.

Who is banned from queer literary festivals? Who is being targeted by petitions signed by the “queer” heroes of the day? Who is - really - being erased from public life? Who is uninvited to speak at university campuses? Who is constantly libeled in the media? Who is banned from writing, from being published, from speaking even? Who is not allowed to attend a Pride event in 2025?

Yes, you are correct. The Zionists (Read: Jews).

Extra point if you thought: women. Lots of those, too. The antique, primitive kind.

These “independent places” by the way are no more independent than any of the organizations and causes that now claim independence. They have all been bought by wayward funders who wish to destroy them from the inside out. Patrisse Cullors of BLM went to jail for embezzling money ($6m mansion, remember?). The lawyers and non-profit organizations of the Times Up movement robbed victims blind. The Silence Breakers of the MeToo movement wound up eating each other alive for pole position. Those still buying the so-called “work” of these jackals are no longer naive, but reckless. What’s that saying? The one about making the same mistake over and again, seeing the same result and it being proof of insanity? Why are people still trusting these “grassroots” human rights causes?

Two days ago I published a piece about Imane Khelif, the cheat. Imane Khelif is protected by players of this game. The only way the scammers succeed is by usurping and silencing those who have something they want; those who they are - justifiably - threatened by. They’re obsessed by that which they perceive someone better than them has. It’s all enabled by a system known as DEI. Turn a loud mob or an intimate circle against the person who is enjoying the fruits of their own labor, and - oh look here, an opening in the Rat Pack.

Eddie Monsoon, in Absolutely Fabulous, delivers an immortal line:

“Sweetheart, being gay is the best excuse you’ll ever have for not being boring.”

I would like to send an emergency Telegram:

Dear Eddie and Patsy: the gays have been usurped by activists who are very boring, all predictably the same, and very much the opposite of absolutely fabulous. They have turned the rainbow monochrome. All the unicorns have died and gone to hell. SOS.

The whole point of Pride is to be honest. To be loud. To be accepted for it. To let the truth fly free no matter how freakish it might seem to others. To be safe from social ostracization. To not be bullied. But the queer world has become the front runner for the opposite of Pride. It has become the front runner for Cowardice. It has become the busboy for extremists, for abusers, for covert narcissists, for people who will dismantle gay Pride the instant they gain power. It has become somehow the nucleus for feverish misogyny. It has become the 24/7 life support of antisemitism.

Pride isn’t about equal rights for gay and lesbian people any more. It’s about a social justice inertia that refuses to bend no matter how much you try to shake it from its own madness. Nothing is a clearer danger to the suicide of queers than queer activism’s alliance with movements that will murder them.

This is a cult, and ever more dangerous for having no specific obvious leader. I wrote about how it all happened here. Please read and liberate your brain from the infection.

To anyone who is yet unaware and seems to think your life is in some sort of imminent danger: Your Jewish friends are wondering when someone is going to attack them in broad daylight on the same streets and in the same stores and outside the same restaurants that you go to, and get away with it. And still you shout “Free Palestine” as if some Hamas militant with a little mustache is going to give you free poppers after you disembark from your Delta flight to Gaza. Jews are being burned alive in the streets of America. Shot outside Jewish museums. Who is to blame? Who is killing the Jews?

Well?

Mainstream media lies combined with online social media disinformation multiplied by the daily Instagram habits of useful idiots that live and breathe amongst us divided by the human rights lawyers who have invented a “genocide” that does not exist = societal rot + dead Jews + enslaved women / Black people + probably tortured gays very soon. So go on then, Leon Trotsky. Put a Palestinian flag in the shop window! Does it make you “proud”?

Here is the great Elica Le Bon on where we’re at.

I’ve been fighting this fight for three years now, but lately, I honestly don’t even know what to say anymore. I’ve been courageous through moments of mass moral collapse. I’ve spoken with surgical clarity in the face of inversion and distortion. Every risk I took, everything I did was out of the genuine belief that truth would win in the end, and it was worth making huge sacrifices for. Lately, I find myself speechless. I’m searching for words like I’m gasping for air, and the more I search, the more hopeless I feel underneath an avalanche of distortions. Everything I predicted years ago is unfolding in real time. The Overton window has moved so far that nobody even remembers what normal is anymore, yet I feel powerless to pull it back. The truth has been so disfigured that people no longer recognize reality. The liberal democracy I’ve been fighting tooth and nail to uphold—alongside its values—has been gutted by people who have no idea what it means to lose it, and too confident in the illusion of their ideologies to care. They take what we have for granted because of their fortune that their DNA holds no memories of sabotaged systems of safety. Instead of nurturing what’s precious, they attack it like autoimmune antibodies. The hollowed out shell of liberal democracy now glorifies authoritarianism, scapegoating, and violence against minorities…all in the name of justice and humanitarianism. So what do you do? What do you do when the masses succumb more and more each day to deeper moral decay, while perceiving themselves as moral crusaders? What do you do when we’re living in an era of pure demoralization, and yet the architects of demoralization genuinely believe they are restorers of truth and coherence? When they genuinely believe tribalism, distortion, scapegoatism, moral inversions, and dehumanization is “healing” our world? That’s the irreconcilable paradox. What's the way out of this inevitable crash? I started this by saying I once believed truth would surface eventually. I still do, but not because I think we can prevent the inevitable. Instead, that a glimmer of truth might surface from the ashes to rebuild from after the world awakens from its own destruction to find that the intifada did not bring us to salvation after all. In other words, I no longer hope that the world will awaken from its sleep, but that it will be reborn from its inevitable death. Or should I say, suicide.

What is pride? And what is there to be proud of? I’m not proud of Pride. I’m very proud of who I am. But I’m nauseous from this unicorn-shaped clown car that calls itself a movement for gay and lesbian people, when in reality the LGBTQ+ world has turned itself into a fantasy for fascists with a fetish. And you know what? You should be too. If not for yourself, for those who paved the way for us. Harvey Milk was the first openly gay man to be elected to public office. Harvey Milk was a Jew. His Jewish identity informed his world view. To this day, Harvey Milk is arguably the most famous gay American politician in history.

But where are the Jews supposed to go for Pride in 2025? Answer: Tel Aviv. in 2023, 300,000 gays lined the streets, four months before the “heroes” of the Western Pride movement (ie, Hamas) invaded the country and murdered 1,200 innocents. Tel Aviv has the biggest Pride parade, not just in the Middle East, but in the whole world.

Jealous much, babes?