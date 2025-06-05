Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
1d

💯 very difficult times to be an intelligent lesbian or a Jew, or worse an intelligent Jewish lesbian in the diaspora. Always a pleasure to read your cogent essays.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
1d

The fact that of all the groups coming for our blood it is the Gays is probably the most bad acid trip part of the last two or 25 years. Joan Rivers would be so fucking horrified she would need to buy a new face. Harvey Milk would cry. But, Roy Cohn would probably not at all be surprised.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture