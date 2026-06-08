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Annie Weeks's avatar
Annie Weeks
17h

Hooray Eve! Pride Parade is July 12 in our small city. (I am still annoyed that the word “Gay” has been dropped—after all WE started this parade!) So we will see what happens. Our synagogue will be represented. Two years ago, the parade was stopped by a march of Pro-Palestinian activists that still occurs here every Saturday. After discussions which included the police, the parade continued.

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SW Glassman's avatar
SW Glassman
17h

Travel safely - you WILL get there - give our friend a big hug from me too! xo

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