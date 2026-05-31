Blacklisted

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Steve's avatar
Steve
4h

Keep exposing these vile creatures. It is brain rot.

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Deena Byrne's avatar
Deena Byrne
3h

One of my best friends moved to London a few years ago with his husband. I made a huge effort to stay in touch. My husband’s British and we’d met up the few times I’ve been to London since and when he was back home. About a year ago, he defriended me on Instagram for posting about antisemitism. I’m still stunned that he chose the mob mentality over someone he’d been close friends with for 20 years. He legit defriended me for being Jewish. I can’t for the life of me understand these queers for Palestine and their blatant racism and bigotry.

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