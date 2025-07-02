Blacklisted

Dr George Barlow MBE's avatar
Dr George Barlow MBE
17h

I know nothing of the world of celebrity but I know a lot about families, especially those that struggle and the role of women in them. It's easy when a woman walks into your consulting room wearing dark glasses with multiple bruises visible. It's never a first and the woman is ashamed but carries on as she has " nowhere to go" and he is good to her in the financial sense. On the other hand, he is a charmer and wants to be the doctor's friend. " You understand. You're one of the guys". " My wife caused me embarassment when she drank too much on Saturday night. You know how it is" Well, I did know how it was. She was scared of him and alcohol numbed the pain. The woman has chronic low self esteem and it often started decades earlier with other men and often in childhood which she may or may not wish to go. The bruises are of course are a strong visible manifestation of abuse. The biggest problem are those who have no external clues and sometimes fate lends a hand. One day some 20 years ago I was called to the home of a woman having difficulty breathing. Her husband sat disinterested in his easy chair while I examined her. She was close to respiratory failure. As I stabilised her I noticed his face light up as he observed the antics of his 2 parakeets. I also noticed them and gave the lady a large dose of cortisone. She most certainly was physically suffering from the disease parakeet psittacosis. A couple of weeks later after she recovered, I again visited and told the husband the parakeets had to go. You could sense the fear of this small timidity lady. Without batting an eye the oafish man said that if itwas a choice between the parakeets and his wife, he'll opt to keep the parakeets. I wrote that fate sometimes lends a hand and that episode was fated. I saw a lot of that woman over the next year until one day she bravely plucked up the courage to tell me about the sexual abuse she suffered in childhood from within the family. The effect of those episodes on her personality were profound and she became a target for predatory men. With the right support that lady's mental health began to improve and she became a more contented person. That kind of a success story in my experience was quite rare. The breakthrough was gaining the confidence to tell someone she completely trusted and who would believe her. In her case it was the doctor. I would put it to you that confiding in the judicial authorities is a far more risky strategy for the abused woman.

Shelah Horvitz
17hEdited

I've been through my own version of it and got no justice, which is par for the course. I spent many years trying to figure out how in this culture, a woman can be a human being. Adult. Sovereign. Respected. With her own mind not shouted down and her own accomplishments not stolen.

I came to the conclusion that justice is not possible within our systems, but sovereignty and respect is possible on an individual basis. I have learned that the thing that a man fears most is that a woman will laugh at him. That he will see himself in her eyes and he will look ridiculous. He doesn't care if he looks vicious or violent but he can't abide the idea that he looks silly. I have been through rapes and I have averted rapes by talking to my would-be violent rapist as if I were completely in control, as if they were laughable, as if my view of them were the final authority. When this worked, I didn't do it on purpose, it was sincere, it just happened, and it cut them off at the knees. It's happened more than once, with completely different men, so now I know it's not a one-off thing. I have proof of concept.

This is a hell of a skill and I was middle aged before I stumbled on it; I had to get to a point where I had no fucks left to give. I would have had a different life if I knew how to do it when I was young. It has to do with refusing to have fear and refusing to think that they outrank you.

The system abets men against women and women against women, it is completely rigged and if you follow its rules you're dead. But a little attitude goes a long way. The rules say that a woman must always give way, the rules say that a woman must always lose. You only get free when you really believe with every cell of your body that those rules can go to hell.

And you can do it without hurting anyone. Without stepping on anyone. Without being cutthroat. You just have to throw out your conditioning.

I was a feminist from 1972 and I watched the movement become the opposite of feminism before the end of the '80s and it never got better, it just got worse. I wish they wouldn't call it "feminism" because it's got nothing to do with the original mission.

When you look at history, you will see that in every era, there were women who did not play by the rules and who did just fine. You don't have to be a fake man (took me decades to learn that). You just have to believe that you don't have to put up with their shit, and that they're not going to change, and that if their stupid reindeer games are all about screwing you over, you don't play those games. You do your own stuff.

There is an unremitting economic penalty for not playing the reindeer games. That's the price of sovereignty in this society that wants us underfoot.

