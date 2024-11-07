After a day of shock and awe for many (and for me several enraged all-caps emails, among other mind-curdling unexpected private clashes), I wanted to add a further note to my piece from earlier today (which was also widely shared and appreciated, and trust me that is where my focus lies). A short addendum if you will, meant as a source of comfort to anyone here who is struggling today, and in general to all as a plea for unity and understanding.

I’m a feminist. I’m a lesbian. I’m a liberal.

On October 7 I learned that none of that matters when I’m a Jew.

Everyone we fought for and alongside abandoned us. They did not speak up. They did not do for us what we did for them. In 2014 I left one country for pandering to what is termed the “community of the good” (a term coined by academic David Hirsh, in the UK). I saw no future there. The last decade has shown me to be correct. The community of the good is one that welcomes everyone except Jews. A community that ultimately therefore welcomes no one, apart from those who fall in line and accept everything they’re fed, with a side of fear and doom.

I don’t have a vote and I never engaged in any political advocacy during this election. Trump won. I have offered analysis as to why I think he won. Trump is what we have and it’s what we must work with. And I’m committed to doing that work, and I’m accepting of the status quo, because we have spent the last year-plus of our lives fearing for our futures, freedoms and safety in plain sight to shrugs by our would-be peers. We haven’t slept for over a year while others continued as normal. That is not a community of the good. The anxiety of many today is nothing new to us. I have hope because I HAVE to have hope. Otherwise it’s all for nothing.

So whatever you feel today, know that many of us here have experienced your emotions for a long time and have faced our own isolation and existential dread. What I’m here to tell you is that further discord isn’t the solution. The only solution is working together for a better world and learning how to communicate again, how to dialogue, and above all how to love.

Peace and strength to all.

Eve 💕