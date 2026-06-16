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Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
11h

I am so happy seeing your joy in these pictures.

You have had so many reasons to be angry and desolate. Here you have taken flight on wings of love.

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Y. A. Griver's avatar
Y. A. Griver
9h

This brought tears to my eyes. I felt every word.

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