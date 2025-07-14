Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
3h

I suppose I am a rat scratching in the wall with my friends, the Jews. Powerful poem.

Russians (especially Russian Jews) used cynical jokes to help them survive the radical disjunction between fact and official reality. One series of jokes involves questions submitted to "Radio Armenia."

One joke goes, "Radio Armenia, what is National Brotherhood Day?"

Radio Armenia answers, "National Brotherhood Day is the day when the Russians, the Ukrainians, the Armenians, the Georgians, the Turkmen, the Kazakhs, and all our peoples join hands to go and beat the Jews."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jody Augustadt's avatar
Jody Augustadt
2h

Those who use that language… its on them. I have nothing else to add except this… those that choose hatred, and death, its on you. It has nothing to do with me. I dont care what you say i am. Its you that is the problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture