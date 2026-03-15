I get on my spin bike and I bust open my Celsius and clip in my shoes and the music is just about to start. And the woman next to me, who I like, says: “I know I’ll get in trouble for saying this but…” I perk up.

Oh my god, I think. Maybe she’s sane. Maybe she has an independent thought.

“How is Donald Trump still alive? How has nobody killed him yet?”

And before I can say, Whew I know it’s amazing how these IRGC terrorists can’t…, she finishes…

“Won’t someone take one for the team?”

The lights go down. And I’m peddling. Shanice’s “I Love Your Smile” is on. 1991. A different time. A better time.

Sitting in my class, just drifting away

Staring into the windows of the world, yeah

I’m catching the beat with my feet. 1-2-1-2-1-2, stuck on that sentence. Take one for the team, I think, conversing with myself in the dark.

The team. Which team? White blonde lady, which team are you on? Does she think I’m on her team? Because I look a bit fag-y? Do I look like a reductive sexually ambiguous libtard? Do I need to change my hair? Am I blending in to the WeHo LGBTQ-onfused about who our mortal enemies are? What shade of sports bra do I need to buy to communicate: rational gay Zionist, knows Jihadists will cut my throat.

What team? The Ayatollahs? That team? I have a fatwa, do I have to get off this bike? Do I have to leave now? Which team are you fucking talking about. You want to kill the President of the United States? It’s 9am on a Sunday morning. What room am I in?

Here’s the thing. The people who call themselves Democrats have been talking out loud like this to themselves for years, and nobody has told them what it sounds like. Now they are the party for political violence. Now they are the party for hate. Now they have traveled so far back in time they have taken up a pew next to “the Jews are cockroaches”. The Democrats are there. They are at “the Jews are cockroaches”. More on this to follow.

Not the Republicans, however. Oh no Sir. Not even MAGA. Although they’re also in jail because I have heard no shortage of “The Rothschilds!!!” coming out of their mouths for many moons now, but especially in the last few days. “The Rothschilds run the banks, and the Rothschilds bankrolled the State of Israel, it was all paid for by The Rothschilds.”

We’re back here. Yes we are. Let me tell you the one and only time I have ever encountered a Rothschild was when it was poured out of a bottle of Bordeaux into a glass for me. It was not my bottle, nor did I pay for it. I have never paid more than $750 for a bottle of wine. Do not at this hour roll your eyes at me. You have no idea how I have managed to keep sane since October 7. No I am not suggesting alcoholism. I am suggesting reckless abandon.

Another gym-related white woman this weekend sent me an Instagram video of a right-wing fitness influencer in which he was positing that Zionism is a Rothschild marketing strategy and the Jews run the world's economy. “What do you think of this?” she asked. Suddenly I felt like a Black woman fielding questions about my hair.

So help me I somehow composed a response that was educational and non-judgmental, and then I told her that the Jews are under attack because of the viral spread of this rhetoric. “They are?” Yes, aside from synagogues burning all over Europe again, including in Belgium, Norway and Amsterdam just in the last few days, and aside from a Jewish man being pushed into traffic by an antisemite in London, Jews were beaten in San Jose for speaking Hebrew outside a cafe, and there was a ramming and near murder of 140 Jewish kids in Detroit. Our children’s schools are being bombed. Oh and there were three synagogues fired at in Toronto last week.

“Who is attacking the Jews?” she asked, innocently. I thought about being politically correct for half a second. “The Muslims,” I said. “The ones who believe in political Islam.” And she said nothing except: “Do they also want to kill Christians.”

Do they also want to kill Christians. How can Christians in America not know their enemy political Islam? Were they ASLEEP on the 11th September 2001? Reader, I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to put my head in the washing machine in the last 72 hours. What do you mean “do they also want to kill Christians?” What do you meaaaaaannnnnnn?

***Primal scream***

According to the Democrats there is nothing wrong with Mamdani’s wife being commissioned to draw pictures for activist Susan Abulhawa, who describes Jews as “cockroaches”, “supremacist vampires”, “rootless parasites” and “rabid demons”. Susan believes that “Israelis should not feel safe anywhere in the world. I also don’t give a shit if people collapse the distinction between zionists from jews… Wipe that vile colony from this earth.” Once again, Susan is the collaborator of New York City’s First Lady. How is this normal? Why is this normal? Did I swallow something?

As has already been established by Zohran, and reported earlier this week here, his wife is a private citizen so she is above criticism for this. Just a private citizen with privately aligned thoughts shared by Adolf Hilter. Rama Duwaji Mamdani is just an artist, y’all. It’s not like anyone else who was just an artist went on to abuse their political office to legalize the extermination of six millions Jews. Paranoid? Not me!

I put it to you that you ask why Mamdani’s wife is not allowed to make her own statement in defense of her, uh, art. Is that against Mamdani’s ideology? Zohran, do you think your wife is allowed to make her own statement? Can women do that?

Read: “My wife had an accident and wound up illustrating a book about how Jews are cockroaches.” She tripped and Mein Kampf accidentally fell out of her Loewe clutch. Strange how if you’re not a Democrat you’re never allowed to make a mistake. As Lee Kern tweeted: “Weird how Mamdani’s wife never does anything accidentally opposing Islamic terrorism.”

As I’ve said above, there has been no wide condemnation from the Democrats while this story unfolds. And this is the party that so many Jews in America have sworn allegiance to and backed for the last century? What is going on in your heads.

Since we're not psychotic like BlueSky liberals, we're not going to go around people we don't know individually and slide into their DMs to tell them to unfollow their friends because they still follow Mamdani. Instead, we are going to see that they have not in any way adjusted their position on Mamdani and accept that they are braindead.

Anyway this is where I have to apologize. Because for years, I thought the issue was a lack of literacy among the masses about the Middle East. I thought people were confused about the word Zionism and the history of Israel and the claim of the Palestinian people. I wish my former non-Jewish friends had told me what was really going on. I’m pretty sure if I had serious concerns that a friend of mine appeared human but was in reality some parasite, some bug, say a preying mantis, I too would delete and block their phone number. They still think we’re insects. I didn’t realize we were still stuck in medieval times.

How did we get here, you ask. I’m so glad you asked. Let me tell you without any hesitation. We are here because of what we have imported, my friends. In Europe, the Nazis were defeated by the allies. In the Middle East they were not. The Holocaust never ended in the Arab states. Where oh where are the Jews of the Arab world? They were chased out. Well, as a watermelon emoji who thought they were cleverer than me tweeted at me over the weekend: “Uh there are Jews in Tunisia, Morocco and Bahrain.” You know what, the watermelon is not lying. There are 1,500 Jews in Tunisia, around 2,000 Jews in Morocco and currently 37 accounted for Jews in Bahrain.

The one place Jews are relatively safe in the Arab world is in the UAE. Why? Because the UAE have banned the Muslim Brotherhood. Other Arab nations have not banned the Muslim Brotherhood and therefore the Jews have been terrorized, and chased out. Who else has been terrorized? The Christians. Massively. Check it out.

For the last few decades, the open borders of the West have allowed many migrants to settle throughout Europe and America and with them came their ass-backwards ideologies and conspiracy fantasies about Jews. And you know where else the Muslim Brotherhood is not banned? The United Kingdom. The European Union. Since Donald Trump’s second term, the President has begun the job of banning chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood in America. Let’s not assassinate this guy.

I do not have space in this essay to go into developments (“developments” feels like the wrong word actually) in the UK and Spain in the last week, but suffice to say the UK is ratifying Sharia Law into its legal system by empowering an Islamophobia Tsar in Parliament to prevent criticism of political Islam, and in Spain the Prime Minister has permanently withdrawn its ambassador from Jerusalem in Israel while summoning the ambassador to the Islamic Regime in Iran to meet in Madrid. The UK and Spain are now outposts of the Islamic world, and their dwindling Jewish populations are part of the pattern. And oh Canada. Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman reveals hundreds of IRGC agents are operating from within, using Canada as a base to organize, fundraise, and intimidate dissidents of the Iranian diaspora. They are murdering the dissidents, in fact.

There is a global war against Jews right now, and any ally of Jews. In plain English – which might help at this point – they are trying to kill us. Our institutions are aiding. Especially the mainstream media who are justifying Jewish death, particularly child deaths. See this report about the Michigan school bombing attempt at Temple Israel.

To translate this headline for the New York Times: she was scantily clad, ie she was asking for it.

The Mayor of the growing Muslim population of Dearborn Heights justified the shooting at Temple Israel. What he and subsequently the mainstream media failed to mention is that the bomber’s “brothers in Lebanon” who were killed in an IDF airstrike were terrorist militants in Hezbollah. And that the bomber is part of a Hezbollah splinter cell that is operating from within the United States.

Logic would have it that if you were upset about children in Gaza, you’d be upset about Jewish children in Michigan, right? Well we are not dealing in logic. We are dealing in mind virus, aka antisemitism.

We said since the war in Gaza began that these inflated unfounded numbers of “tens of thousands of children being killed in Gaza” were a modern blood libel. The modern blood libel is the deliberate system update on the ancient blood libel that Jews killed Christian children to drink their blood. A conspiracy theory. The big tell about these made-up numbers of unconfirmed deaths in Gaza was the comparative silence and denial about the named and documented deaths of scores of children in Israel on October 7. The modern blood libel about children in Gaza has been used to render the masses totally insensitive to Jewish death, including child deaths. In fact, our media is justifying attacks on Jewish children for this very reason. None of this is about any children, not in Gaza, or anywhere. It's about building a societal hatred of Jews.

Blatant antisemitism is mainstream, rebranded as antizionism. Every Jewish life is at risk. Every day we are under constant attack. Nothing has changed about this hatred. Antizionism is antisemitism, as I’ve argued for years. And in that news clip above you see it come full circle. Attempting to bomb 140 Jewish pre-school children cannot be antisemitism because it is antizionism. It is criticism of Israel. How is bombing a school suddenly a form of criticizing a foreign government?

At this point it’s important to establish that on October 7 we saw our families burn alive in Israel, but never after October 7 did a single Jew in the Western hemisphere or Israel say - I am going to drive a car full of explosives into a mosque. We would never justify that because that is hate, racism, and not justice. Antizionism, however, is justice. Killing Jewish kids is justice. It’s progressive justice. Because Israel.

(Please tell me your eyes are starting to come into focus).

Antizionism has been responsible for more attempts at murdering Jews in the last few decades than good old antisemitism. If we’re to accept that antizionism is not antisemitism, it’s important to state this. If antizionism is indeed something different from antisemitism then it’s astonishing that it procures the same results, wouldn’t you say? October 7 was just about criticizing Israel, silly, not murdering 1,200 Jews!

If Israel did not exist, antisemitism would just be antisemitism. Now it is antizionism. See?

Antizionists are orcs. See? You’re tolerating orcs. You’re entertaining orcs. You’re appeasing orcs. You’re aligning with orcs. The New York Times is run by orcs.

Imagine:

“Twin Towers mastermind lived in luxury cave in Pakistan.”

“#MeToo ringleader Weinstein once put Frank Sinatra show on locally.”

There have been nine terrorist attacks in the West in just 11 days. If you read the New York Times you’d think these terrorists were just lost puppies pooping on sidewalks.

I feel like a ping-pong ball. For years I highlighted media bias and bot campaigns related to smears against famous women standing up to abuse. Now I spend more years trying to convince the same people I was in the trenches with that the media and bots are doing the exact same thing villainizing Jews and Israel, and hero-worshipping Islamic terrorists, and they can’t see it. So they cast me out. It’s the same manipulation. And by the way, Jihadists are so much worse than your regular Western male misogynist. Ladies, do not go gentle into that good burka.

It’s becoming clearer that the mainstream media in our countries is being bankrolled by the Islamic regime.

And the piece de la resistance of the peak media orcs came this weekend from the Guardian, also we suspect bankrolled. This weekend the Guardian published a categorically antisemitic op-ed about Gail’s Bakery in London. Gail’s is just a cafe that was started by Gail, a Jewish woman. Gail’s was successful and has branches all over London. But Gail’s dared to open a branch near a Palestinian cafe. And for Jonathan here, that was an aggression. Won’t anyone think about the Palestinian shop’s feelings. So the subsequent vandalizing of Gail’s branches, including red paint attacks and smashed windows was - again - justified, because Israel! Jews! Foreign shapeshifting colonizing entities!

I guess Kristallnacht was also an act of “petty symbolism”.

The thing you don’t realize is we can spot antisemites a mile away. They all look and/or sound exactly like Jonathan, who has now privatized his (lower case “actual”) Twitter account.

At the end of the day, the Guardian staff are scared of fucking croissants. And if you've ever worked with any of them (hi), you 100% saw that coming. A note to all the remaining few Guardian readers (they have been evaporating by the week for the last decade plus). There will be no music, no film, no art, no love if we don’t fight and win this war against the Islamic regime.

At least the bestselling rapper Nicki Minaj gets it.

I’ll leave you with this report from a rational news outlet that does the real work. Of course, every “liberal” in the UK believes GB News is a far right racist network. But to go back to the start, those people also believe in assassinating America’s President.

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