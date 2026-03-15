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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
15h

Eve, I’ve told you before and I’ll tell you again. I admire your courage, forthrightness, and strength. I consider myself a strong Zionist Jew, but to do what you do and be able to see and watch what you watch in order to inform us .

Shows your great strength and commitment. Thank you beyond words

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
15h

What depressing, dangerous times we live in.

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