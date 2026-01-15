Blacklisted

Sharon Faye
15h

Where is everyone? How many innocent ppl have to die before protestors who were so quick to don kaffiyas for Palestinians realize there are innocents being murdered in Iran in the name of freedom? Is it bc they can’t blame the Jews and Zionists for this one? Wake up! Murder is murder.

Liz
14h

It’s been tough for the Jews, particularly since October 7. The hell has been escalating in Iran since 1979. The bravery it takes to go out on the streets unarmed knowing that the regime could murder you is proportional to the repression of the IRGC. We are all hoping for a speedy resolution that frees the Persian people and brings about a representative government.

