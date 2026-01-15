In these hours, I feel as though I am sitting at my keyboard, fingers hovering, waiting for the world to change. As we monitor the airspace over the Middle East, and make predictions about why it’s clear over Iraq and Iran, and for how many hours, and what US naval ships are being maneuvered to which seas, and is it significant that the Crown Prince Pahlavi is having meetings with the Trump Administration, and will Israel strike too, etc? I am trying to temper my eagerness for the result we all want.

What is that result?

First and foremost it is freedom for the people of Iran, and a cessation of the atrocious violence we are hearing about through desperate phone calls – shared on social media. Details of burning villages down. Accounts of executions inside hospitals that sound like the rebirth of the Einsatzgruppen. Descriptions of protestors being shot in the head and the chest - not incapacitated, but murdered outright. Anywhere between 12-20,000. Thousands and thousands of lives being taken senselessly for the brutal and evil purpose of total domination by a regime that is on its last legs, and has nothing more to lose. A psychotic killing frenzy by a live murderer on the loose.

I hope you can now see how ugly and deplorable the progressives' hard-on for inflammatory numbers during the Gaza war was now. 12-20,000 Iranian protestors have been massacred in 48 hours at least. They are all innocent civilians, and they are being hunted simply for marching for freedom. Every single one an individual, with a name, a family, and a dream. But not one of those 12,000 souls matter to leftists, because they can't use that number to point their fingers in a desirable direction. The fingers are, in fact, pointing at their complicity. They are waiting for a way to twist the narrative to convince themselves that they haven’t been siding with the bad guys for the last two and a half years.

With that said, please forgive me for taking this further than the freedom of Iranians. Because with Iranians’ security, our security follows. The war of the people in Iran feels so incredibly personal that I have been unable to stop tears from flowing for days and nights. It is the same war we have been fighting for too long. The regime in Iran is the biggest financier of terrorism in the Middle East and in the West; and the biggest culprit of mass brainwashing among the West. The Iranians have paid the biggest price for it. Some of us in the West have paid a price, too. Not as heavy but heavy nevertheless. We experience direct threats to our lives in different ways. Every sensible Westerner should have a vested interest in the overthrowing of this regime.

When the Iranians can take that giant exhale for the first time, so can we drop our shoulders finally. We will be liberated too from a type of invisible exile that’s terribly hard to describe. It has involved an isolation from everything familiar. We truth-tellers are ghosts in our societies. While there is no IRGC on our doorstep, ready to murder us for playing a song, or showing our hair, there is a cult of leftists who will make sure that our place will be erased, our loved ones poisoned against us, and all the joyful memories therein discarded, if we step out of line with their ass-backwards “morality”.

I’ve never known such loneliness as I have since October 7. My soul has stayed alive through imagination, and the love that still beats from my chest, even if it is lost at sea, searching for a lighthouse. So with every second of the Iranian uprising, I’m on the edge of my seat as though on the edge of time, of history itself. On the edge of my own destiny, too. I am unafraid to hang my hopes on this. This is it. This is the once in a lifetime opportunity to set the course of the world back on track. Make it so.

Deliver us from evil.

I spent a few days in Israel with Lily Moo (below) after October 7. These Iranian voices came to our side when we needed them. The Jews and the Iranians are natural friends. We have the same enemy but it’s more than that. We value life in the same way. This is why so many Iranians are prepared to give their last breath right now. They know what they sacrifice is for something so much bigger; the greater good for the wider world. I am sick that they have to die in the thousands just so the West can remember its own name. Lily leaves it all out on the feed here. She takes no prisoners. Neither should we.

In the book Reading Lolita in Tehran, which I recommend, there is a line that resonates with me now:

“It takes courage to die for a cause, but also to live for one.”

I have often asked myself in the last two and a half years if I would be willing to die doing this work, and the obvious answer is yes. I wouldn’t be doing it otherwise. I know the risks involved. I am reminded of them every day. This fight for freedom, for the West, for civilization, has become the centerpiece of my life. I no longer have a job. I have a mission. I will never give up on it, and I will never give up on the people I want to reach. I live for the hope that we can win, and I can see my loved ones again.

If things fall into place as they should, and good overcomes evil in the coming days, a lesson will emerge. It’s a lesson that the fallen so-called “human rights world” will have to learn. It’s this: If you want to protect free speech, then you have to be completely unafraid to exercise your right. If you want to protect free speech, you have to speak freely, whether it's what people want to hear or not, whether it’s coming from the “right” source or not, whether it ushers in the “correct” allies or not. When the regime falls, many progressive dissenters who have sought to suppress our voices for years and years will know that they were the biggest threats to free speech in our lifetime. And bet on this: we will never let them forget it. Cowards. Liars. Frauds.

They know the facts are undeniable. The Islamic regime is occupying Iran. The Islamic regime is oppressing Iran. The Islamic regime is anti-LGBTQ+. The Islamic regime is anti-woman. The Islamic regime is a climate disaster zone. The Islamic regime is racist. The Islamic regime is all of these things, and their silence as judgment day finally rears its head upon the Ayatollahs is a choice. Despite the scenes, and the death tolls, and the unparalleled significance of a moment that will be written into history for infinity, they cannot think past their own odious noses.

My spin instructor always offers some advice before the final song of a ride: “I don't give a shit about how you've ridden this whole class –– all that matters is how you finish!” Once Iran is free, a new dawn rises. We are at the finish line. If the “humanitarians” choose to finish their human rights work by being silent when it matters more than ever, they face societal extinction. And you know what? Nobody is going to miss those assholes.

The world is about to change forever. It’s as certain as evolution itself. Adapt or die.

