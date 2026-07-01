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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
1h

I notice no one came to Weiner’s defense in that clip, although many were around and heard.

Weiner had a large hand in creating that monster.

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Annie Weeks's avatar
Annie Weeks
1hEdited

So glad you are addressing this, as it has been annoying me to no end!

A notice in our synagogue Friday newsletter re: joining the July 12 pride parade:

“Any Jewish person who feels comfortable identifying as some variety of queer, bi, trans, or gender nonconforming - and their partners, family, and allies - are welcome to join us”

My response:

Hi Solomon.

Many of us who fought hard over the years for Gay and Lesbian rights are curious to know why we have recently been thrown into an all encompassing box called “queer”. What it feels like to us is that the initials “L and G” have been erased from the acronym LGBTQ+. And yet the “Q”remains.

It likely seems fashionable and trendy in the present day to use the word “queer” but it sure doesn’t work for a lot of us. Is it because the younger generation are afraid to define themselves as “gay” or “lesbian” in case they might change their mind? That’s pretty old school. (Even renaming what we always called the “Gay Pride Parade” to “Pride” to make it more socially palatable, I would consider another earlier erasure.)

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