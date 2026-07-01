“Enough is enough!” shout Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, on Barbra’s gayest of gay moments. “I can't go on, I can't go on no more, no!” The Jewish superstar entered disco with the Queen of the dance floor in 1979 and provided a moment that defined late ‘70s gay nightlife, written by two flamboyant gay men (Paul Jabara, Bruce Roberts). The core message of empowerment, standing up to toxic relationships, and declaring “enough is enough” resonated deeply with the LGBT community, cementing both singers as foundational gay icons.

Any Pride playlist that excludes it should have its rainbow card revoked.

It is the first day of July. The Pride balloons in my gym at 6am this morning had lost their buxom fullness, tragically floating halfway between the ceiling and the floor. The front desk insisted the decor comes down as soon as the morning phones stop ringing. But I am left as deflated after this year’s Pride. For the umpteenth year in a row, the problem is crystal queer… ahem I mean clear. We need a divorce. And by “we”, I mean the LGBT from the Q+ alphabet people. Enough is enough. No more queers.

It’s taken me some time to write about the Scott Wiener fiasco (my migraines can last up to seven days, apologies). For those of you who have yet to read one of the 250 op-eds on Scott Wiener, here is the summary. Since 2016, Scott Wiener has been a member of the California State Senate. He is a Democrat, he is gay, and he has supported all of the most radical demands from the transgender movement at a legislative level, including allowing transgender individuals to compete in women’s sports. He voted against a bill to ban registered sex offenders from holding public office. He voted for a bill that reduces criminal penalties for pedophiles. That said, he’s still not radical enough for the left, who at a San Francisco trans march on the last weekend of Pride 2026, was chased out of the area by a group of trans activists over their perception of his weak stance on Gaza.

Watch the now viral video here:

“You stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel, you piece of shit,” says the main heckler, while calling Wiener “genocidal”.

In subsequent interviews, Wiener has insisted that this is an act of Jew hate. “Scott, say something. Redeem yourself. Do something,” said the heckler. Ah yes, the offer of redemption. I know it well. Wiener, however, did much to redeem himself in the eyes of the social justice mentally deranged. He is not pro Israel. He opposed US military aid to Israel and he did describe Israel’s military action in Gaza as a “genocide”. He sold us all out a long time ago. Please do not cry for Scott.

Pardon my brief interjection but if I haven’t made myself clear before now, let me do so today. I am not queer. I have never been queer. I am same-sex attracted, which makes me a lesbian. We are now as endangered as the emperor penguin.

I'm sorry to disappoint the commentariat, but you've all got the Scott Wiener issue wrong. The issue is not that Wiener is a Jew; although there is some oxygen in the idea that ultimately a Jew is a Jew. The issue is much deeper; it is that Wiener betrayed the Q+. To understand this issue, you must brush up on your queer theory. You must stomach Michael Foucault, Eve Sedgwick, and - heaven forbid - Judith Butler.

To save you time and brain cells, I’m going to do a very condensed seminar on queer theory for the purposes of this juncture. Queer theory and postcolonial theory intersect (you’ve been force-fed that word) to examine how Western colonial powers historically used rigid definitions of gender and sexuality to control colonized populations. (Sidenote: Israel - not a colonizer). Ergo, all ideas about sexuality and gender must become fluid and deconstructed to dismantle power and destroy the bad evil binaries. The great irony is that queer theory still ultimately views the world through a binary prism of oppressor versus oppressed:

Oppressor (Straight/Cis) ⟷ Oppressed (Queer)

Queer theory argues that the underlying system of categories (ie, straight versus gay, man versus woman, etc) is the root cause of the oppression by the colonizing straight world. It argues that it evolves beyond binary thinking by demonstrating that people can simultaneously hold power and lack power depending on the context. So for example, a white, wealthy cisgender gay man may experience oppression due to his sexuality, but he may act as an oppressor or hold systemic privilege regarding his race and class. Enter: Scott Wiener at the trans march.

Are you still with me? OK. So the former LGBT world did not demand a body politic. The post-colonial Q+ rainbow world does. It demands that we are all “queer” and that we all view the world through the prism of this leftist ideology. The collective must adhere. “Queer” is not a gateway term for people who haven’t quite decided who they are yet. That’s how they get you. No. People know if they’re same-sex attracted (gay, lesbian), or both opposite-sex and same-sex attracted (bisexual), or if they have been through a medicalized process to live as a transsexual (trans). It’s critical to not slip into the softening of highly politicized terms that are being misused; the misuse of which is being normalized.

Queer is not an innocent parsed-off term about an unknowing over an individual’s sexuality. It creates an immovable collective that will punish anyone who stands alone on any one thing. It encourages dangerous cult-like behaviors. Re-watch the video to see the cult in action.

You don’t even need to want same-sex relations to be “queer” any more. Olivia Colman, British actress, opened up about her personal connection to the queer community last year, revealing that she has “always felt sort of nonbinary” and has described herself to her husband as feeling like a “gay man”. Reader, straight people are not queer. Some are just in desperate need of a personality.

This is not just a sickness facing Jews. It faces anyone in the LGBT community who does not prescribe to a queer leftist ideology that presents the world through the binary lens of oppressor/oppressed. Scott Wiener's crime was that he forgot his place as the oppressed and became the oppressor in the eyes of his detractors. He betrayed the collective, and they can’t even articulate why. They don’t have to. They feel he’s betrayed them and that’s all that matters. The same happens to lesbians who refuse to share lesbian-only spaces with non-medically-transitioned men, to gay men who vote conservative, to transsexuals who don't want to see extreme transgender policies formulated in their names, etc.

So no, it wasn't solely about the fact that Scott Wiener is Jewish. And this is critical if we want to understand how to dismantle the mind virus, and protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual individuals who are being expelled from a movement that is happy to jeopardize every single civil liberty ensured by decades of equal rights advocacy. In fact, the dismantling is already happening. Many queer theorists believe in doing away with same-sex marriage because they are vehemently against assimilation.

If you get into it with a “queer”, ask them: what policy does your identity require in order for you to live as free and equal as the so-called oppressor? What policy would ensure equality for an asexual? What bill needs to be passed to ensure protections for “2S” (“two spirit”)? If we can’t capture what “+” even stands for, how do we know what protections we need to lobby our governments over in order to sustain their existence? And do not get me started on “MAPs” (minor attracted persons, aka pedophiles).

I blame social justice. The social justice organizations have no backbone. They have funding that they use to chase temporary trends. They have exploited vulnerable willing voices only to abandon us the instant it was inconvenient. Where will the ACLU be when same sex marriage is on the chopping board? You just have to look at their website. I don’t see the LGBs. Do you?

While all this hoopla is going on, the travesty is that those of us normies in the community are experiencing double-othering. We’re cast out of the LGBTQ+ world, and we are still dealing with a homophobic external world.

Pride month will never again be a celebration of freedom and true individuality until the Q+ is severed from the LGBT. For further, you can read my piece in SAPIR from earlier this year, Queers For Zion.

Of course, in Tel Aviv there was no such political hijacking. How terribly oppressive of us. See you next year.

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