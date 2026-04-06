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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
4h

I hope you write a book one day. I know the publishers are insane and give you a hard time but the book you write will be a classic.

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
2h

Beautiful essay. You always leave your heart on the page. You are certainly adored and supported here on Substack and by the millions on the right side of history. 🙏🏻🥰❤️💐

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