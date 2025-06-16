The Jewish people are a blueprint for surviving. We did not hide in the shadows of our pain. We did not build a cage for our nightmares. Instead we made the dream every Jew clung onto in the bitter dark of the concentration camps our recovery. We made it our revolution. The dream was Israel; a nation of Jews, with golden gates and green fields, ancient cities and beatnik communes, wide open deserts and endless beaches. Israel was born into self-defense, instantly. Her army, her intelligence service, her police force became the envy of the world, because she understood the price of her identity as a survivor. She understood the high risk of further abuse, further genocide, further erasure. She was built on the promise of never again and she forged a path to never ever break that promise. We never doubt that we will survive, that we will succeed. We simply cannot afford to.

That’s why most people in Israel have a mamad in their home. A safe room. Just in case. Just in case a maniacal nation like the terrorist regime of Iran decides to annihilate us once again.

It is remarkable. Israel is utterly remarkable. From the Mossad agents embedded in Iran for 20 years in anticipation for the last four days’ action, to the women flying the Israeli Air Force planes over the skies of Tehran, to the Magen David Adom emergency services arriving at the scenes of devastation on this tenth wave of attacks over the whole airspace of the one tiny Jewish state, to every parent, child, brother and sister. Israel is a nation of brave lions. A country of fierce hearts. A people of genius creatives. A tribe of magnificent courage.

They cry that Israel is destroying the world when in fact she is saving the world. She is saving the world despite the fact that nobody ever came to the rescue of the Jewish people.

It is just as well we’ve had the last 20 months to become accustomed to the idea that the world and everyone in it will continue to go on with life as normal while our family shelters in place for hours at a time, exposed to deafening boom blasts and the not knowing what awaits them outside the safe room. Everyone else continues as normal. Restaurants. Movie theaters. Outdoor music festivals. Hikes. Sports. Beach days. Tacos and margaritas. Freedom.

And you know, that’s great for them. They enjoy the freedom of the world without understanding and appreciating who is protecting that very freedom. Us. We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Love from, the Jewish people.

Yesterday the New York Times finally admitted a problem!

Thanks for entering the chat, guys. And for not admitting that the paper of record itself has been a huge cog in the wheel, pumping out lies every day for almost two years to incentivize hatred for Jews and Israel. Sorry, but we’re not buying it. It is, however, more than Amnesty International has done. Total silence when Iran targets Israeli civilians. Among the dead are young children and young women. Iran exclusively targets civilians indiscriminately. Israel exclusively targets military hits with precision. Videos of the Israeli skies with hundreds upon hundreds of missiles flying in every single direction is not a bother to any of the fake humanitarians of the West for they do not have a soul. They would rather empower these Iranian psychos to have nuclear capacity than locate their morality. Perhaps it’s time to see these Western enablers for who and what they are: heartless, attention-seeking psychos.

The UN has yet to issue a statement on this:

Hey assholes, can you see here who is David and who is Goliath?

My friends in Israel, please stay in your mamad when you are told to go. Don’t be the idiots on the balcony taking videos of the incoming rockets. I’m told that the hotels on the beach have great safe rooms if you need to top up your tan between air raids. This is coming from the group chat I’m in (private and filled with heroic young Israelis). Suffice to say the content ranges from not-safe-for-work humor to real-time panic, going from hilarity to existential dread in seconds. It is relentlessly funny, terrifying and so Jewish.

Yesterday Bat Yam was severely impacted. Tamra - a Muslim town - was targeted and four women were murdered. Children have been killed. Where is the online chorus of outrage? (It’s the weekend, duh) Elsewhere a Holocaust survivor was rescued from the rubble. Tonight there were direct hits in Tel Aviv. We don’t know how long this will last. Some say several weeks.

I am so beyond the realm of physical, mental, psychological exhaustion right now that I cannot believe the last 20 months were real. What we have only endured so the rest of the world can shut us out. And as for them. As for all of the antisemites. They are nothing but jackals and cowards. The weakest of the runt. They hide behind lies, and work hard to make sure they never have to be confronted about them by denying Jews a seat at the table so they can never be challenged. Because they know - oh they know - that they would lose.