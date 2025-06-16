Blacklisted

Lori
5h

Tonight will be a long night 🌙 not easy to go to sleep when our Jewish homeland is being heartlessly attacked. I feel out of my mind with anger, fear,disgust. Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱 🔯🌈

Erica Palim
5hEdited

Love you so much Eve - I wish I were as eloquent as you and could better express my deep and undying gratitude to you for literally saving me from completely giving up hope (I often think of Stephen Zweig and his wife’s double suicide these days). At least that’s one benefit of modern technology, we can draw strength from writers like you who can speak to your devoted followers all over the world. You are such a blessing to us all and I’m so so so eternally grateful to you.

