Blacklisted

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Tillman Eddy's avatar
Tillman Eddy
2h

Eve - you/I are voices crying out in the wilderness. I support you with my membership to allow your voice to be heard! Growing up in the 40s and 50s in rural West Texas and New Mexico, I had never met a Jewish person until I joined the Army. Later in life, living on Long Island, all of my friends were Jewish - interesting shift!

To you, I say: Never retreat, keep on writing and I will continue reading!

Tillman

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Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
1h

And what, if any were the consequences for the police who abetted the murder?

For the system that shaped their response?

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