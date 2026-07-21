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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
22m

I’m here because I believe in you Eve, and I believe in your message. And I will be with you and your message forever.

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Bruce Jacobson's avatar
Bruce Jacobson
18m

Your voice has been one of the very few that has been consistently been cutting through the BS that the jihad supporters, the gaslighters, and the DARVO crowd are spewing. That’s why I started following you and became a paid subscriber. Please, I hope you keep on doing you.

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