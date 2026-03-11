Yesterday, I wrote a piece called Hands Off Survivors, and please if you have yet to read it, do, and share it. This is a coda to that piece; a coda about the women who aid the abuse of the Islamic regime and pretend that they are safeguarding the rights of women and girls.

We call these types “flying monkeys”, and they are it.

They possess all the qualities of flying monkeys:

- Internalized Misogyny: adopting sexist views that defend men (in this case Hamas, Hezbollah, and the rest of the Islamic Regime) at the expense of other women ie, the women of Iran, the women of Israel, Jewish women generally, women who believe in biological fact, women who vote differently, imperfect victims of loved celebrity males, the list goes on.

- Codependency: An unhealthy attachment that causes them to focus on the abuser’s needs while ignoring the victim’s pain. (Free Palestine in a nutshell)

- Misplaced Loyalty: A strong, often dysfunctional sense of duty to the abuser; one of the major affectations of the progressive boot-licking fauxminists.

The “flying monkeys” have quite the foothold in Australia where (it has been reported on Blacklisted consistently for years) a disproportionate amount of attention has been granted to some of the female leaders at the vanguard of destroying feminism from the inside out in favor of keffiyehs, Sharia Law and gang rape. These women span different industries and their weapon of choice seems to be Instagram and any literary festival or fashion gala who will host them.

In my piece yesterday, I reported on the story of the brave Iranian women’s soccer team, and their threatening situation facing their departure from Australia, where they’ve been competing. Today that story met a devastating conclusion. Right now, I am holding out for a different ending. Reports are mismatched. There is a degree of misinformation around. Yet suffice to say, if all the players were indeed offered asylum by Albanese’s government, the majority of the Iranian team were unable to accept the offer. If you understand anything about abuse and coercive control, you will be highly skeptical that the vast majority of these female players had the means to access the offers of asylum.

We know they were being held by IRGC male guards in their hotel. Reports stated their phones were taken from them. Messages from their families telling them to accept the offers of asylum were not passed along to them. What would you do if you had the opportunity to stay in exile in a safer country, but you did not know if you had your parents’, your siblings’, your grandparents’ blessing, and instead your mind is occupied with thoughts that your staying could mean their deaths? What kind of a “choice” is that to refuse? Next time you hear someone opining that the majority of these women chose to go back to Iran… enlighten them about abuse tactics 101.

Reminder: this happened not because the Iranian female soccer players stormed a football field burning their own flags or screaming bloody murder. It happened because they kept their mouths closed, solemnly refusing to sing the regime’s anthem. An act of tremendous power and bravery.

Australian citizens tried to block the bus. They tried to help them. Malaysian citizens are now waiting at Kuala Lumpur Airport in an effort to help the team escape their handlers there. They have a connecting flight to Turkey. If only Australia had a Mossad, perhaps their authorities would have been able to better orchestrate a plan to rescue them, for they are currently held hostage on public transport. If I was the pilot of that Australian airline, I would have hijacked the take off.

But to the flying monkeys - the “feminists” of Australia - who have remained utterly silent about this issue, who have stood by and said nothing, I hope this following image gives them nightmares until their dying day. And to every woman who still trusts in these “feminists”, for heaven’s sake hear me: you are nothing but cache for them. They don’t care about women. They are all Aunt Lydia.

What the hell has happened to them all? So fueled by hate, they cannot see issues of basic humanity for what they are. How could they let this happen without doing a single thing about it? Without trying to intervene? Without asking - what can I say? How can I help? To the Epstein Files obsessed, I’d like to explain something. You just let a team of Iranian women be human-trafficked back to a regime that has promised to rape and murder them. Perhaps if it comes to pass that the pilot is a Jew they might be interested.

They’ve all lost their minds. We told you - it rots the mind, antisemitism. Now not a single woman on this planet can trust a single one of these ‘experts’.

Women everywhere are being held hostage by these fraudulent hate-mongers who are controlling our narrative as women; a narrative that will set us back centuries and lead us into brutal theocracy. The women soccer players of Iran deserved so much better. So long as I have breath in my lungs, I will hunt these fauxminists down on it. This is not feminism. Here is what I have to say today, transcribed below.

Any Australian feminist who tries to play down what is happening with the Iranian soccer players is not a feminist but a narcissistic opportunist. They have signaled SOS on their way to the airport. Only a few of these women escaped. Yes some of them had concern for their families back home but if they were glad to be forcibly taken back on a plane by their regime guard male minders then why were they making distress signals from the windows? Human rights lawyer Anne Herzberg tweeted a video shared by the Iranian female activist who lives in exile in New York City - Masih Alinejad - of protestors running to protect the women players, of an Iranian man crying “Stay here. Stay here.” “ Help our girls, Help our girls”, begging for protection for the women football player, Anne said: ‘This is real courage. Not the fake celebrity lawyers the media tries to shove down our throats.’ Fake celebrity lawyers are holding women hostage to promote their own careers. Only 7 Iranian women’s football players managed to run away from their IRGC handlers and defect to Australia The rest are being sent home by force. Last night I received an email about the piece I published yesterday; a piece that should be read by anyone who has ever claimed to care about violence against women and girls, Domestic Violence and sexual assault. The message was from an Iranian woman, who wanted to express her deepest gratitude. This is what she said: “While Iran is plunged into an internet blackout and people are threatened with criminal charges for sharing information, filming, or sending evidence to foreign media, our loved ones in Iran risk great cost and hardship to inform us in the diaspora and voice their requests. We try to amplify their voices, yet we face censorship and dismissal from the Left, the Democrats, and media outlets that support the Islamic regime. The women and men of Iran are in serious danger from the regime and its powerful, wealthy, and well-connected arms of terror. Reading your article made me truly happy.” Where are the feminists? Where is Greta Thunberg? Where is Angelina Jolie? Where is Jane Fonda? Where is Natalie Portman? Where is Amal Clooney? Where are the liberals? Where are the feminist female atheletes? Where is Imane Khelif? Where are they? These people are a disgrace. They are fake activists. They are cowards. Their claim to support women’s rights only exists within the confines of their political agenda. They only care about money and self-congratulatory celebrity. They care about being a celebrity by proxy of celebrities. They will do nothing if real courage is involved. To the women who say they are silenced, listen to me: you still have a voice. Don’t let these fake feminist wolves in sheep’s clothing tokenize you for the sake of their own promotion. Free yourselves. We will protect you when you speak out. Take your lives back. There was a way to protect every woman in that soccer team and Australia failed to do that. They were forcibly dragged onto a plane today to return to be punished by the Islamic Regime. Will anyone ever see them alive again? Fourth wave intersectional feminism has failed because women of the West have convinced themselves that they are more oppressed than the women living under political Islam. Is that what you want for your daughters? Do you want them to wear hijab? To be beaten by their husbands? To have no freedom of thought, of politics, of religion, of speech? Stop preaching that women survivors owe us nothing. Now is not the time to stay quiet and lick your wounds. Women in the world are thru worse and to ignore them is to endanger women everywhere. Do not choose to let this theocratic ideology peddled by your supposed advocates silence you any longer while you still have the capacity to speak up. So you don’t like Donald Trump. Fine. Right now he is doing a lot more than you are for the rights of women in the Middle East. What does that say? Do not let the agenda of blind hatred for Jews and Trump keep you in a corner of silence.

The few Iranian soccer players who escaped immediately tore off their hijabs. That tells you how much coercive control they have endured. I am not someone who makes assumptions in a world full of disinformation, but I will tell you that I do not believe the other players were given a fair and free opportunity to refuse to board that flight.

A few Iranian soccer players made a run for it. But when are the women of the West going to emancipate themselves from the flying monkeys? They don’t have power over us. Our voice is ours, and ours alone. This is the hour to notice the truth of the people around you. This is the moment to dissolve what has felt comfortable but has been illusory for too long. Those of us who are meant to be side by side in the new dawn will find each other on an open road. I pray that we find those remaining soccer players there, too. If not, may G-d forgive us.

