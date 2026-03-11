Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MQ's avatar
MQ
1d

Once again I am ashamed to be Australian.

Our government has shown no courage nor principles, in fact just the opposite. A recurrent theme since October 7.

Our arts sector has shown no empathy nor support for hundreds of women excluded because of their Jewishness. In fact, just the opposite. A recurrent theme since October 7.

Where is the Emile Zola of Australia to stand up and accuse?

Reply
Share
Bill Harrison's avatar
Bill Harrison
20hEdited

I've been surprised that the Left took up the cause of the Palestinians, but not overly so. It's easy to believe all the bs about how they just want peace but those evil Israelis etc. Even if they throw gay people off buildings; I mean what's a little murder among friends, right?

The Left has always been willing to lift its skirts and show us a glimpse of their hypocrisy. Bill Clinton was a poster boy for "rape culture," but they embraced him and planted a warm wet kiss of forgiveness on his cheek. ("He may be a sexist pig but he's OUR sexist pig.")

But to support the Iranian government who beats and murders women for showing a strand of hair, who rapes women prisoners before they are executed to prevent them from reaching paradise, whose entire culture was an inspiration for The Handmaid's Tale, this is truly astounding.

The level of willing self-delusion, the coldly calculated hypocrisy, the ugly hatred shown by so many of them honestly takes my breath away.

I saw an interview with a woman who, as a young hippie, met US servicemen returning from Vietnam by spitting on them and calling them obscenities. She said she's now truly ashamed of what she did. Maybe a few years from now, long after word has reached us of the torture and execution of the girls on that team, a few of these women who've turned their backs might feel some of the same emotions. Of course by then it will be far too late.

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture