I have done nothing wrong.

I wrote a piece this week like my life depends on it, because it does. And I didn’t really want to detract from that. But yesterday I had a compulsion to switch focus to institutionalized abuse of women because it’s an issue that’s very close to my heart. I’ve always put others before myself. It’s just who I am. But nothing is more serious than what was stated here this week in my essay Soviet Style, and the subsequent reaction to that essay, particularly from Soviet Union escapees who confirm that the nightmare is happening again, and our peers need to take action now, or regret it for a long time to come.

What I want is for people to read this piece. To share it. To scream about it. To publicly acknowledge it. Not for me, or my name, or any of that rubbish. But for Jewish security. And for the protection of Western civilization as we know it.

I have done nothing wrong. And I know that. The people who have punished me know that too.

Yesterday I watched a brilliant video clip from Thomas Sowell. It’s less than a ten minute watch, but it’s the most concise clip I’ve ever seen to explain Jew hatred. It should be compulsory viewing for all ages.

They hate us because we never fail. Our success is the envy of lesser people. Israel by any stretch should be impossible, but she exists, and not only that - she thrives.

Throughout the ages, Jews have represented a threat to people who would rather blame their struggle on a people who have done nothing wrong. Jews have represented proof to people who are too afraid of the fact that doing your best isn’t as courageous as continuing to strive to do better.

This week, 60,000 people have read Blacklisted. I may have been scapegoated as a villain, despite the lack of proof. I am here because of who I was born as, not because of anything I have done wrong. Rather, because of what I have done right while promising to never forget myself. And instead of hiding in a cage for the last five years, I built something that reaches a lot of people. I’m proud of that.

You’ve done nothing wrong.

Speak it out loud.

It helps.