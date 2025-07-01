Blacklisted

Wendy's avatar
Wendy
8h

Today I wrote something on social media in a furious haze that basically said, stop being such fucking antisemitic assholes and I listed all the things that people should not do, like telling Jews they don’t know what antisemitism is, and that they’re not allowed to feel offended when people scream in their faces and all, but it was longer and somewhat more grammatical and more sarcastic with more fucks. A friend of mine reposted it. And within five minutes someone commented on the post and literally did every single thing I had just listed as antisemitic, ending by telling me that being anti-Israel isn’t antisemitic.

I felt my brain fold in on itself and limited myself to a short thank you for proving all of my points in a row.

Anyway. That is all to say, now my brain feels better since I just read this piece. Thank you.

Akiva DeJack
9h

Really excellent essay, brilliant writing—thank you.

