Netanyahu quoting Dylan Thomas in front of an empty United Nations before pushing the button to annihilate the world’s biggest terrorist organization is truly my whole personality.

Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light

Bibi said these words of Israel and the Jewish people, before hitting the button, and blowing Hezbollah into oblivion.

But you already knew that if you read “Hebrews”, which has been read 30,000 times (what?!). This is the sequel to that post. In the event you haven’t you should catch up on it before you read this because the news vis-a-vis the IDF, Netanyahu and Mossad is moving by the hour right now, and it is tremendously difficult keeping up. I am suffering from victory fatigue, exhausted by all the finding out that our enemies are experiencing after fucking around.

But in case you have been totally sheltered from Jewish and/or smart people for the last week, you will not have been informed about any of this. It all peaked with the obliteration of the entire upper chain of command of Hezbollah, the world’s most dangerous terrorist group. Including Hassan Nasrallah, its leader, who was smoked out in his bunker. And the world;s media buried the lede. The Jews winning is not part of the international news agenda so it has been overlooked. Alas, let me make it top story once more:

Friday, September 27, was one of the most historic days in our lifetimes, and it is the day that begins the journey towards peace in the Middle East.

Really we are living through one of the most vindicating moments of good versus evil in history. The Jewish people are precisely bringing the hammer of justice down against the tyrants of satan in a Middle East that has long prayed for peace and prosperity. When I was growing up I never thought there could be peace in the Middle East. Now I do. And it would appear that the upside-down topsy-turvy wilfully ignorant West is being left behind.

Israel is winning a war on six fronts. What… like it’s hard?

Now of course the usual brigade of cry-baby leftists and Jew haters are upset because Israel is crushing the war she never started. Are we allowed to win a war? Who cares. It is clear from the last 72 hours+ worth of military and secret service activities that we’re no longer waiting for permission. We are moving at some speed………

Yup, Israel began hammering the Houthis in Yemen, while continuing to target the IRGC in Iran, and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, all at the same time this weekend in some sort of mad rush before Rosh Hashanah and Jewish New Year celebrations this week. The Lebanese Army completely pulled back from the border to expose Hezbollah fully.

And yet, the UN Secretary General continued to be oh so very confused about victim and aggressor:

Perhaps Gutteres really ought to start vetting his employees a little better when it comes to diagnosing those who are responsible for “dramatic escalation”s…

The moral inconsistencies have, in fact, been an immoral consistency. Not just amid our legal instiutions, but in our media. We have all the receipts and continue to collect them. Our press and our legal systems have been hijacked by activists with Instagram accounts, not journalists and certainly not lawyers. The defenders of “free speech” have eroded what the human right to speech means by acting as assailants to Islamist terror organisations. Make no mistake as to who is really protecting human rights and civilisation. It’s the Jewish people. Same as it ever was.

Exhibit A: The Guardian’s response to Nasrallah’s death.

Exhibit B: The Washington Post’s response to Nasrallah’s death.

Exhibit C: New Yorker’s response to Nasrallah’s death.

Exhibit D: The New York Times obituary on Nasrallah.

Exhibit E: An interview by Julian Assange with Nasrallah, repromoted by “human rights lawyers”.

Exhibit F: Just a classic Jeremy Corbyn interview, in which he’s referencing “our friends from Hezbollah” and “our friends from Hamas”

Hassan Nasrallah, everyone! Shitzu collector, cheese connoisseur and body positivity icon!

Which brings me to quoting a man who got it 100% correct, and a man who I never thought I’d quote. But I have found that something essential to intelligence is being able to receive new information and to change your mind accordingly. After Friday’s successes, Jared Kushner said:

September 27th is the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough. I have spent countless hours studying Hezbollah and there is not an expert on earth who thought that what Israel has done to decapitate and degrade them was possible. This is significant because Iran is now fully exposed. The reason why their nuclear facilities have not been destroyed, despite weak air defense systems, is because Hezbollah has been a loaded gun pointed at Israel. Iran spent the last forty years building this capability as its deterrent. President Trump would often say, “Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation.” The Islamic Republic’s regime is much tougher when risking Hamas, Hezbollah, Syrian and Houthi lives than when risking their own. Their foolish efforts to assassinate President Trump and hack his campaign reek of desperation and are hardening a large coalition against them. Iranian leadership is stuck in the old Middle East, while their neighbors in the GCC are sprinting toward the future by investing in their populations and infrastructure. They are becoming dynamic magnets for talent and investment while Iran falls further behind. As the Iranian proxies and threats dissipate, regional security and prosperity will rise for Christians, Muslims and Jews alike. Israel now finds itself with the threat from Gaza mostly neutralized and the opportunity to neutralize Hezbollah in the north. It’s unfortunate how we got here but maybe there can be a silver lining in the end. Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance. After the brilliant, rapid-fire tactical successes of the pagers, radios, and targeting of leadership, Hezbollah’s massive weapon cache is unguarded and unmanned. Most of Hezbollah fighters are hiding in their tunnels. Anyone still around was not important enough to carry a pager or be invited to a leadership meeting. Iran is reeling, as well, insecure and unsure how deeply its own intelligence has been penetrated. Failing to take full advantage of this opportunity to neutralize the threat is irresponsible. I have been hearing some amazing stories about how Israel has been collecting intelligence over the past 10 months with some brilliant technology and crowdsourcing initiatives. But today, with the confirmed killing of Nasrallah and at least 16 top commanders eliminated in just nine days, was the first day I started thinking about a Middle East without Iran’s fully loaded arsenal aimed at Israel. So many more positive outcomes are possible. This is a moment to stand behind the peace-seeking nation of Israel and the large portion of the Lebanese who have been plagued by Hezbollah and who want to return to the times when their country was thriving, and Beirut a cosmopolitan city. The main issue between Lebanon and Israel is Iran; otherwise there is a lot of benefit for the people of both countries from working together. The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight. More than 40 years ago, Hezbollah killed 241 US military personnel, including 220 Marines. That remains the single deadliest day for the U.S. Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima. Later that same day, Hezbollah killed 58 French paratroopers. And now, over the past six weeks or so, Israel has eliminated as many terrorists on the US list of wanted terrorists as the US has done in the last 20 years. Including Ibrahim Aqil, the leader of Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization who masterminded the 1983 killing of those Marines.

I’ll repeat that part. In the last six weeks, Israel eliminated as many terrorists on the US wanted list as America has done in two decades. Reader, I am crying.

Here are the countries the Islamist regime of Iran has occupied:

Lebanon – through Hezbollah Yemen – through the Houthis Gaza – through Hamas Iraq – through Kata'ib Hezbollah and Hashd AlShaabi

Israel is far from the occupier. In fact, Israel is the one and only country in the region that can forge a path to peace, and it is doing so via a show of force; the only language that terrorists understand. Strong action. Zero tolerance of antisemitism or any destructive attitude towards human rights.

After this war, dozens of Arab and Muslim nations are likely to normalize relations with Israel or join the Abraham Accords. With oil on the out, it’s the smartest thing to do, given Israel’s pioneering in the world of tech and AI. Israel's opportunity is now. It has never had a greater chance. Carpe diem. Dismantling these terror groups doesn’t just protect the men, women and children of the Middle East, but of the West too. Once Hezbollah is gone, it will only be a matter of time before the Houthis and Hamas follow, because they are far weaker.

This is why throughout the streets of Lebanon, Syria and Iran, people who believe in freedom from oppression, peace and human rights are jubilantly celebrating the deaths of Nasrallah and the commanders of Hezbollah, anticipating the eventual end of the Ayatollahs' regime in Iran. But in Western cities, people of all races and religions don keffiyehs and fly other people's flags on the days when the Ayatollahs are slaughtering innocents in the region via their proxies Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. It is no longer confusing. It is sobering. The support for Islamic jihad is growing in the West, while we are trying to take the wheels off it in the Middle East. In New York, in London, in Paris, in Belfast, in Sydney, in Malmo, in Antwerp, in Berlin. They are not in the streets partying when Israel is bringing down the axis of evil in the Middle East. They are digging in their heels and insisting that they fight for good, and that Israel is evil. It is as mindless and bloodthirsty of them as the actions of Hamas on October 7. But that's antisemitism for you.

And it is a sure way for civilization to get lost. How to become irrelevant in human rights discourse? Defend terrorists very loudly for twelve months, which is what they’ve done. Warning: don’t blame the Jews when your reputation gets buried along with the heads of the IRI’s terror leaders. You did this to yourselves, losers.

There is only one way to deal with terrorists. You must speak their language. They don’t negotiate. They don’t do appeasement or ceasefire. They don’t want tea and crumpets. They want to die as martyrs, and they won’t cease to terrorize until they do. So we fulfill their wish.

Let me unburden you from what has been. You supported Corbyn and believed Hamas lies and held Israel to double standards, and denied Jewish women had been raped on October 7, and DARVO'd Jewish voices, and cancelled anyone who was a Zionist, and said "it's not antisemitism, iT's aNtiZioNism", and misused terms like apartheid and genocide and talked out of your asshole about open air prisons, and commended rapists like Assange as freedom fighters, and hailed the BBC and the Guardian and MSNBC and Sky News and the New York Times and WaPo as bastions of free speech, and kept insisting that the United Nations was actually defending your human rights, and failed to understand how "human rights law" has been hijacked to promote the delegitimisation of the only Jewish country in the world? Yeh you're not only with the bad guys. You ARE the bad guys.

And for whatever it’s worth, an Iranian Shia teacher Mostafa Karami, said in a televised interview, referring to Israel's killing of Hassan Nasrallah: “Considering the Zionists' history of subjugating genies, they carry out many of their missions through this means, and demons are their secret army.”

Our enemies have nothing else to say than to suggest we are winning the war because we use genies. The ones that live in bottles. Mossad Agent Abra Cadabra has been working overtime.

When the war ends, which it will, and Israel has set the path forward towards greater peace, prosperity and security in the Middle East, which it will, we Jewish people will be moving forward with our lives knowing who believed us and sided with us and gave us strength every step of the way. And the rest of you will wonder how you got it so wrong. Whether you agree or not, your silence and your distance means that you’re with the exttremist lemmings who think we used genies to eliminate Nasrallah. What does that tell you about who you’re believing, listening and cowering to?

Today Netanyahu made this powerful address to the people of Iran, who have been praying to topple the Ayatollahs since 1979.

Anyway 6.9k “likes” says it looks like I just uttered the quiet part out loud again.

Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light