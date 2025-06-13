Israel once again is doing the world’s dirty work. Tonight we struck Tehran in what looks like it might be a historic pre-emptive military operation. Penthouses holding the highest IRGC operatives have been strategically struck with reported casualties already including top members. An Iran without the IRGC is not just a step forward for the Middle East, but for Western civilization. Reportedly the head of the IRGC, Salami, has been eliminated. He’s now brisket. (SORRY)

If the hijacking of the riots in LA this past weekend against the ICE program or Greta Thunberg’s pathetic stunt in her celebrity dinghy boat has not reminded the democracies of the West; the Islamic regime have managed to make every single thing about them in such a way as to teach generations of Westerners how to not just sympathize with but to actually become terrorists. We must end all funding of terrorism now. That starts with nuking the nucleus of the operation: the Islamic regime in Tehran.

The IDF released this statement tonight, justifying its strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and key personnel with firm evidence that Iran has been ever closer to nuclear power.

A state of emergency has been declared in Israel in anticipation of a retaliation. Airspace is closed, schools are cancelled, and all events are on pause.

The Washington DC Israeli embassy has confirmed that Israeli jets have carried out the first stage of a multi-pronged attack, aimed at dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran.

The operation expected to last several days and named “Rising Lion” has been described by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as:

“Rolling back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

According to the Prime Minister, Iran has amassed enough uranium for nine atomic bombs and could produce a nuclear weapon within a few months. As we know from October 7, this cannot be a risk the world takes.

Marco Rubio has stated that America did not participate in this attack:

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

Tonight I stand with our brave brothers and sisters in the IDF, who once again are at the forefront of doing the world’s dirty work, and ridding us of the evil that is the Iranian Axis. The coming days will be hard on our global family. Our family and friends in Israel will be locked down, there will be the usual frenzy of media gaslighting, and a question mark over who our allies will be now the moment arises.

But let me say this, tonight I am proud. I am proud of who we are. We are the good that overcomes evil. For two years, we have not been able to breathe slow. We have not been able to take our eyes off the target for a moment. We have consistently had the rug pulled from under us. There has not been a second of relief or safety. Hatred has closed in on our communities and surroundings, while obsessional antisemites have invaded our lives in every conceivable way, tearing apart our reputations, our careers, our relationships, taking a wrecking ball to our homes. They have ripped through our realities and jeopardised every single thing that matters to us. Vassily Grossman once wrote: "Tell me what you accuse the Jews of and I’ll tell you what you’re guilty of." It works collectively and individually. Whatever they say about us is what they are. The Western world has been prepared to commit collective suicide just so that it could engage in the age old tactic of blaming the Jew. And we the Jews have decided to save us all anyway. That’s chutzpah.

To the people of Iran, now is your time to resist. Free Iran and Am Yisrael Chai.