Stop what you are doing right now and look to see if your friends, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your family members or your colleagues liked that viral piece of propaganda on Instagram by Zohran Mamdani yesterday. If they did, they are enabling a racist hatred not seen in this volume since Hitler rallied at Nuremberg. Call it what it is. If it is not stopped, it will be disastrous for the future of the West.

Yesterday, Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City, released a statement labeling Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal,” declaring him unwelcome in America’s largest Jewish city, and demanding his arrest under an ICC warrant - while openly admitting the city has zero legal authority (!!!) to enforce any such thing. This was not governance. It was theater. It was the latest high-profile activation of a psychological and political script refined for decades against the Jewish people.

As I wrote a few days ago: I have spent years documenting DARVO - Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender - first with survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, then watching the identical machinery deployed against Jews after October 7. Mamdani’s statement is textbook. Let’s apply the method. I can do this all day.

Deny the abuse.

Mamdani’s framing centers exclusively on Netanyahu and Israel as the sole criminal actors. There is no mention of the originating atrocities of October 7: the deliberate mass murder, the systematic sexual violence, the torture, the dead babies, the hostages dragged into tunnels. The initial violence against the victim is erased so the narrative can pretend the defender’s response was unprovoked “abuse”. Treating an ICC warrant (issued in the middle of a war Hamas started, no less) as self-evidently righteous is classic denial of the precipitating massacre.

Attack the victim.

Netanyahu is smeared outright as a “war criminal” who should be persona non grata. Israel’s military actions after the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust are re-framed not as self-defense by a nation under existential threat, but as criminal aggression. This is exactly what happens to survivors the moment she speaks up or fights back: former allies turn with smears. A sitting mayor of New York just broadcast that attack to the world.

Reverse Victim and Offender.

This is the core inversion. Hamas - the actual perpetrators with documented atrocities - and their cause are positioned as the aggrieved party whose narrative deserves international enforcement. Meanwhile, the leader of the attacked nation defending his people is the one who “belongs in The Hague”. It is - as I wrote a few days earlier - the charming man with the violent heart all over again. Fall for the branding, ignore the rapes and the slaughter, and suddenly the defender is the savage while the aggressor becomes the victim who needs protecting. Demanding an arrest he knows he cannot carry out is pure performative fantasy - the low-power actor making dramatic gestures to advance the role reversal.

This DARVO script predates October 7. It was pre-loaded and simply activated by the massacre. Every time you hear the word “apartheid” or “genocide” or “colonizer” applied to Israel, you are hearing and proliferating a libel - not just against Israel, but against the Jewish people. These are modern-day blood libels. They have nothing – and I have to stress this NOTHING – to do with Palestinians, or Gaza, or the West Bank. They are propagandist lies placed on Jews to purge us from society.

How do we know it’s propaganda? The same language has been hurled at Israel and its leaders since 1948, ie since the very beginnings of the modern state, ie since before the TikTok generation had ever heard of a keffiyeh. Democratic socialist Cornel West called Netanyahu a war criminal as far back as 2014. Protest coalitions organized under the same banner in 2019. The genocide libel has been continuous throughout Israel’s history. These are not spontaneous reactions to Gaza. They are tools designed to strip the Jewish people of a nation.

Mamdani is not an antiracist. He is a super-racist. Goebbels would be proud of the precision with which the inversion is delivered from the mayor’s office of New York. Imagine if we used the language of the Left and called his speech what it actually is: Muslim supremacy. Gaza is attempting to build the Muslim equivalent of an Aryan race, training children to become soldiers from the age of two. Because the perpetrators are “brown,” the self-proclaimed anti-racists refuse to see it. Who, then, are the real racists?

Look at the selective outrage. If the head of the IRGC landed at JFK, would there be a video? If a Hezbollah commander wanted a night out in Manhattan, would Mamdani declare him unwelcome with the same solemn cadence? If someone from Hamas’s political bureau - men who planned October 7 - decided to visit, would he even flinch? The cameras only come out for the one target that plays well to a specific room. That room belongs to Hamas, Hezbollah, and the IRGC. Mamdani ran to be mayor of New York - housing, transit, safety, the budget. Nowhere in the job description does it say “unofficial spokesperson for the International Criminal Court”. Nobody voted for that mandate but the DSA sure as hell run on it, every single time. It is nothing but a performance for an audience that never thinks beyond their own ego-soothing.

So many people I know liked Mamdani’s viral post yesterday. It received eight million likes on Instagram alone. Publicists for some of the world’s biggest music artists. The man I sit next to in my spin class. A lesbian I met during the pandemic who is a touring musician. A Gen Z Jewish girl who works behind my gym’s front desk. An actor I met on a movie set a few years ago. My former colleagues at the NME. I would like them to know that when I see their little heart, and their hands-up emoji comments, I interpret it as “Heil Hitler”. They are telling Jews that our reality is a lie.

This morning, unlike all these cosplaying revolutionaries, I was thinking about Ukraine. We never heard about that, do we? There is a real international debate over genocide in Ukraine. Putin denies it because he denies that Ukrainians are not Russian – he denies their sovereignty and identity. Are Mamdani’s base talking about this? No. Why? Because they have been swindled by propagandists. Russia is an ally of Iran’s regime. Putin and the Islamists are pals. They are enemies of America and enemies of Israel. Russia and Iran are intentionally distracting everyone with a global media campaign insisting that the Jews are committing genocide, while the Russians are literally trying to colonize Ukraine. Do they know who has taken in 20,000 refugees from Ukraine? Israel has. Does it matter to them? No. Israel now represents evil to them, and every Jew who fights for truth must be purged.

Mamdani is a dual citizen of Uganda and the United States. Idi Amin, the brutal dictator of Uganda, is considered one of the most ruthless leaders in African history. He slaughtered an estimated 100,000 - 300,000 innocents. For those in the Mamdani fanclub, you should research the book his father wrote, “Slow Poison”. In it, he argues that Idi Amin was not that bad actually.

This is the “broken-windows theory” in action, according to scholar Naya Lekht. She wrote today that it’s a result of Jewish organizations refusing to confront antizionism out of fear that they would alienate progressive allies. That our legacy organizations have been locked into an outdated way of interpreting Jew-hatred. She is correct. I have said the same thing. Years ago, when Hasan Piker - now superstar influencer for the progressives of America - was making repeated parody videos of me (“Eve Fartlow, the Zio”) in his mother’s basement, I warned the ADL about antizionism’s threat, but they did not listen to me.

Lekht writes:

“We are sitting in a broken and seriously vandalized house. Mamdani is not the problem. He is the result of decades of avoidance. The house was left for the taking. And taken it has been.”

Dr Einat Wilf yesterday stated:

“Winter is coming. Talk to Jews whose families came to the United States from the Arab world, Iran, the Soviet Union, and Eastern Europe. They know how this “we love Jews, our problem is just with the baby-killer genocidal Zionists” ends. It is a playbook with three clear steps: 1) Demonize and criminalize Zionism using a limited and endlessly repeated set of words (claim it has nothing to do with Jews and use Jews to make that claim). 2) Charge Jews with the crime of Zionism (which none, however hard they try, can ever repel). 3) Jews gone.”

I am a British Jew who fled antizionism in 2014. I told my story. I am calling upon you: Soviet Jews, Yemeni Jews, Iraqi Jews, Egyptian Jews, Libyan Jews, Polish Jews. We need your stories. I cannot tell them for you. Tell your story of fleeing antizionism. The same sickness with the same lies of “genocide,” “apartheid,” and “colonizing” is spreading like wildfire in an ignorant America among the same racists who pushed you to flee. The same lies recycled - lies that existed decades before any war in Gaza. The ignorant do not know. They are on social media. Tell your story. I will share it. We need your testimony. Do not hide. I need you. We all do.

Today is Tisha B’Av; the day many Jews partake in fasting to mourn the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem by our enemies. Last night, Mamdani did as predicted. To prove he is not an antisemite, he tweeted a sunny Tisha B’Av greeting to Jewish New Yorkers, wishing them a peaceful fast and reflecting on Jewish resiliency, mere hours after calling their people’s elected leader a war criminal who should be arrested. This is an abuse tactic known as narcissistic love bombing. Mamdani may pretend he’s no antisemite, but he is proudly antizionist. Antizionism is racism. Name it.

It is mad living in a time when those of us with pattern recognition and strong lived experience look at Mamdani and the DSA and see the Cold War, while the progressives see utopia. There is a smokescreen between us and them, and we are so behind in figuring out how to bring the wall down.

Antizionism is not criticism of a government. It is the organized denial of Jewish self-determination - the only people on earth whose right to a state is treated as uniquely illegitimate. No other nation is subjected to this singular campaign of eliminationist rhetoric. It is Jew-hatred with a progressive veneer, and it kills. It kills by gaslighting victims into silence. It kills by normalizing the idea that Jewish self-defense is the real crime. It kills by creating the moral permission structure for the next October 7, the next synagogue attack, the next Jewish student forced to hide their identity.

Listen to Jews, or make the same mistake the German citizens of 1938 made while that era’s charming violent man smiled for the cameras.

One day it will be as shameful to have been an antizionist in this period as it was to have been a Nazi in the 1930s. The patterns are the same. The cult is the same. The stakes are civilizational. Shake off your attachment. Antizionism is a hate movement. And hate, when left unchallenged, always kills.

Please watch this video, maybe my most important to date, and share it as widely as you possibly can. We are in big, big trouble. Jeremy Corbyn was a mere chopped liver cracker in comparison.

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