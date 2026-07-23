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Cynthia Lazar's avatar
Cynthia Lazar
2h

The irony and hypocrisy of that Jew hater wishing us a peaceful Tisha B’av is entirely lost upon him. Mamdani recognizes the holiday where we mourn our expulsion from our homeland and then turns around and calls us colonizers.

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Bruce Jacobson's avatar
Bruce Jacobson
2h

Right on point Eve. It’s his shameless gaslighting that the progressives either don’t care about or don’t see. And once you see it, it can’t be unseen. His shit-grinning smile, the suit, the calm outer demeanor masks (for some) the calculated evil beneath the surface. Your warnings need to be heeded.

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