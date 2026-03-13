This morning I reached for my phone after another sleepless night. There were videos from a dear friend in Israel who was running to her shelter, breathing heavily and crying “I’m so scared, I’m so scared” while directing her family in Hebrew. I look up at the skies behind her, filled with killing devices coming simultaneously from both Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and I understood that the Holocaust never ended. I understood that the world would be quite alright if the Islamic regime wound up murdering all 15 million Jews who are alive today, because they are still convinced that this would cure all of their personal and societal problems. “Fuck Isra-hell!!!!” seems to take up more than half of Twitter.

Sorry for the F-bombs. I feel like I’m living in the Twilight Zone.

In 1939 there was no Israel so the Nazis had to come up with a psychotic convoluted plan to exterminate Jews en masse by developing a rail system, cordoning off ghettos, building work camps, propagandizing their populations to believe that the Jews needed to be transported away etc.

In 1948, Israel was established and it is now home to more than half the world’s Jews. Nazism never died in the Arab world. In fact, it multiplied. So instead of this convoluted system, the Nazis have a system 2.0. They still propagandize populations against having Jews, which is why there are none left in any Arab countries (and European countries which are becoming Islamic outposts, ie, France, Spain and the UK), but they’re focused now on incinerating Jews at once by attacking them in Israel, hence investing in terror groups around every corner of Israel’s borders and beyond.

The Holocaust never ended. The Jews just got really good at preventing Nazis from murdering us. That’s called Never Again.

It's psychotic to witness what the world has descended into, and so quickly. Over Israel every night is a display of would-be genocide. A sky full of rockets intended to wipe out a captured population of 8 million Jews and 2 million Arabs. These are not precision strikes. These are indiscriminate clusters of hellfire.

If Israel did not have the IDF, everyone would be dead.

As far as the other half of us are concerned, the remaining 6 million Jews of the Diaspora contend with daily attempts to murder us. Our non-Jewish neighbors have been pressurized to completely divorce their lives from ours so they no longer have to witness the plan, which will be knocking on their doors as soon as it’s done knocking on ours.

Their colleagues have warned them against Jews. Their friends have told them to stay away from Jews. Keep the Jews out. If you know a Jew, chances are you've been given a hard time about it by someone who is nonsensically threatened by and jealous of Jews or a Jew. Every Jew is fighting for our right to live at the moment. Don’t you dare tell us we don’t have a right to defend ourselves. Don’t you dare tell us this is about Zionism. Don’t you dare tell us this is about land.

This is about Jew hatred, and a world that can't cure itself of this cancer. I’m so sick of this. I’m sick of seeing Jews in pain. And so many Jews that I know were in a deep visceral pain today as the story broke from Michigan that a vehicle filled with bombs rammed its way into Temple Beth Israel synagogue.

A Jihadist wanted to blow up a pre-school today inside a synagogue. The only reason he did not succeed is because we were prepared, and the 140 little children were evacuated before the bomb made its way inside. I’ve seen these videos of Jewish adults running with Jewish kinder in their arms before, in Holocaust museums.

A Lebanese man (below), named Ayman Ghazaleh is the now dead perpetrator of this attack. But all I can see online is the leftist mob shrieking about Israel “invading” Lebanon. No you fools, Hezbollah declared war on Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles (see my video above). And this psycho wanted to join in locally by blowing up Jewish toddlers, because he works for Michigan’s Hezbollah outpost. He targeted them at their school – and just to confirm their school was not being used by a terrorist organization. Not like Hezbollah treats its children at its schools in Lebanon.

And nothing from anyone other than the usual suspects of online righteous gentiles. Still the average person has not registered what’s going on. No texts. No calls. No prayers. No concerns. No outrage over social media from anyone outside of our own echo chambers. Absolutely zero. It was a completely normal day for everyone else.

Once again the hypocrites who spent two years screaming about children in Gaza were exposed, because when it comes to Jewish children, there is no moral outcry for their projected extermination. None at all. Sleeper cells are being awoken across the world as the Iranian regime meets existential crisis in Tehran; cells that have been prepared and strategically placed over decades.

These cells are not springing up overnight as a result of the strikes on Iran. Rather the strikes on Iran are the result of Islamism’s global insurgency across the West. Be vigilant. More is to come. A synagogue in Norway today was also under attack. A university in Virginia was targeted today. We saw an attempted ISIS-style bombing outside Gracie Mansion this week in New York City. Today, Jewish institutions across the US went into lock down. “Globalize the intifada” was just FREE SPEECH, according to your favorite humanitarians, ya know.

I find it interesting that today an Islamist drove a car full of homemade bombs into a Jewish pre-school in Michigan inside a synagogue, and yet non-Jews with children of pre-school age have been encouraged to conceive of us as the threat to their lives. Us Jews! But I am not ignorant as to how the Jews have become so dehumanized that non-Jews don’t think of us as we face this constant threat of death, and instead clutch for “Islamophobia”, “multiculturalism” and “peace-keeping”. I’ve lived it for a decade.

They smear us. Smears are the lifeblood of the libel we otherwise call: antisemitism. This week, my friend – who works with women against violence – received a private message from an alleged domestic violence survivor, acting as the thought police. The message smeared me and told her to unfollow me for my “depressing opinions”; that I was not an asset to the domestic violence community.

I see.

Well I’ve got news for them all. The people who now dominate the conversation in that community are all Jihad apologists and according to the laws of Islam it is perfectly legal to beat the shit out of your wife.

God forbid I might be for political freedom, against the manner in which the Epstein Files were dumped, and trying very hard to educate the world on the Holocaust inversion that is the “genocide” claim against Israel.

I scare people who don’t know what it is to think.

Everyone has been forced to pass a moral purity test over who can/cannot advocate for particular issues. And guess what? The Jews, who were fundamental in shaping Western civilization, are not allowed. It’s ironic that Jews have led the charge in establishing safe protocols for survivors of domestic violence all over the world, not just in Israel. These initiatives combine emergency response with long-term, trauma-informed care and, in the case of Israel, serving as a protective, legal, and physical refuge. This is how these cranks have broken their own movements. This is what they’ve done for years; flooded people like this, built the pressure, to build their puritanical Gilead, which like the ancient Greeks would define themselves adversus Judaeos, against the Jews. Progressive it is not.

There is something psychologically damaged about all of them. They went from being microscopically careful of creating any form of aggression towards another human being to becoming full blown card-carrying supporters of the worst human rights abusers and the most totalitarian anti-Western societies on the planet. It makes you wonder if any of it was ever about kindness and concern if it has morphed so quickly into fear – and vicious hatred – of Jews. If they get what they want, who are they going to blame for their miserable lives?

Back to Michigan. Back to the skies of Israel. Today the weight of how popular the vote is for eradicating all 15 million of us Jews on this planet really landed on me.

And all I can say tonight is we’ve been here before. It will be Passover soon, and we will open our Haggadah and we will remember that to be a Jew is to experience what it is to each emancipate ourselves from our own personal Egypt. With the help of G-d. For this is our test. And we the Jews will pass it.

והיא שעמדה לאבותינו ולנו.

שלא אחד בלבד עמד עלינו לכלותנו,

אלא שבכל דור ודור עומדים עלינו לכלותנ,

והקדוש ברוך הוא מצילנו מידם.

And it is this that has stood by our forefathers and us.

For not only one has stood up against us to destroy us; rather, in every generation they stand up against us to destroy us,

and the Holy One, Blessed be He, saves us from their hand

