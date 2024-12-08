I don’t know what anyone else is prioritizing in “the news” but last night a seismic event occurred that will reshape the Middle East in our lifetimes: the regime in Syria under Assad has fallen. After 54 years of brutality, Assad is gone, and Syria although currently vulnerable to a potential new regime, is most likely to be headed towards freedom. And with that, the Iranian axis of evil, is in the middle of its collapse. With Hezbollah now pushed away from Southern Lebanon after months of progress made since Pager-gate by the IDF and its leaders residing in Hell, plus a ceasefire announced with Israel, to the elimination of Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar and so much of Hamas in the Gaza Strip… the ring of fire that surrounded Israel pre-October 7, is becoming less of a ring and more of… well, one tiki torch fighting for its life in Tehran.

President Bashar Al-Assad’s plane went down last night, as he did what every strong leader of a people does, and ran away while the rebels closed in on Damascus early morning Syria time. Earlier today, Syrian rebel commander Hassan Abdul Ghany reported that insurgent forces "fully liberated" Syria's central city of Homs. This has all happened, by the way, three days after the Useless Nitwits (I mean, United Nations) passed a resolution demanding that Israel give the Golan Heights to “Syria” and Assad’s regime, preferring it to be ruled by terrorists. Irrelevant clowns.

The incredible speedy takeover of Syria by rebel fighters in the country has taken a mere 12 days to achieve its aims, and as Bibi Netanyahu earlier stated: it’s a result of a “chain reaction” after Israel’s stunning military successes against both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the elimination of both groups’ top ranking leadership and beyond, and the toppling of a heavy portion of both terror armies’ military infrastructures since the war began in October 2023.

As I have written for the last year, this war was never just about Gaza; it was about the Islamic Republic of Iran. In February of this year, when I went to visit the Northern borders of Israel to make a miniature documentary about the full picture view for Israel’s survival, I reported on the ramifications of the “Ring of Fire”, and the reality for Israel fighting a war on multiple fronts, as a result of Iran’s tentacles engulfing Israel; in Gaza, in Lebanon, in the West Bank, in Syria, in Yemen and in Iraq. Those multiple fronts are choking. With Iran’s proxies buckling and dismantling, the head of the snake is looking at a future without much shake at all in the region; its threat to Israel, and the rest of the West, (and to its own people), is entirely strangled. For decades, Iran has operated like a parasite in the Middle East, attaching itself to its host countries with its proxy terror armies, dreaming of creating a global caliphate, while subjugating all innocent civilians in said neighboring states for the purpose of war and terror, alone. Without the Iranian regime and its proxies, the Middle East could truly ahieve a peace that was previously unimaginable, and freedom for millions of people trapped in these Islamist tyrannical regimes.

As a result of the Syrian rebels, Yemen and Iraq’s people could be next in line to draw influence and overcome their terror army leaderships. Depending on which of the rebel groups takes over in Syria, Israel could be looking at having an ally on the Northern border, rather than its old enemy. There are plenty reasons especially for the Druze and the Kurds in Syria to want to be happy neighbors to Israel. As for the Islamic Republic of Iran, now left naked over its airspace as a result of the IDF’s successful operations to remove its defence capabilities in Sepember, all they could potentially have left is its nuclear threat. Of course that is no small matter, and for this reason it is paramount that we have Western leaders in the free world who are abundantly clear that they will stop Iran’s progress towards having nuclear capacity. This is also a blow to Russia’s tentacles, as they sought to protect their buddy Assad’s place in Syria.

All in all, my frieds, a future trip to Damascus could be on the cards…

Unrelated to this thrilling breaking story, but a Sunday treat: here is international lawyer Natasha Hausdorff’s indomitable performance at a hostile Oxford Union debate on Israel this past week. Watch our lioness roar.

