Dear Westerner.

Anyone born and raised in the West, who was educated in the West, who lives under Western democracies, with Western values, and Western laws has a moral duty right now. That duty is to speak for the people of Iran, who have been without communication capacity for more than one week, and whose diasporic families risk the lives of their loves ones in Iran if they elect to speak. There is no excuse for not speaking out. You can entertain your own delusional fantasy that you would have done the noble thing during the Holocaust but your silence today carries a singular truth: you would never. You would have shined the boots of the gestapo.

This is a picture of a hospitalized protester with a catheter and ECG electrodes attached, who has been shot in the forehead. The IRGC have been finishing off wounded protestors by taking over hospitals. There are devastating audios come out of Iran, phone calls between 70-year-old parents too afraid to leave their homes while the country is under martial law, talking to their children in the diaspora, saying potentially a final goodbye. The people of Iran are walking nakedly towards death so that freedom can come. And so that you can ignore them.

Suddenly the vocal among you who wear BLM slogans, and place signs outside your front yards for local elections, climate change and LGBTQ+ unicorns… suddenly you are citing potential lack of expertise to speak out on the Middle East. How rich. Many of us mistook that the emotional response to intense imagery (a lot of it AI, by the way) encouraged your reactions during the Gaza war. We were wrong. These images out of Iran are unthinkable and highly distressing. They’re also real. And yet zilch. So it’s not about emotions. It’s about calculating outrage according to your personal gain. It’s about waiting to be the given firewood to fuel your pre-existing bias about the bad guys (the Jews). It was about feeding your addiction to Jew hatred.

You are responsible for the decline of humanity. Now is a good time to twirl around and admit an error of judgment. You have helped prop up the proxy terrorists that the regime in Iran funds by starving its own civilians. You may be too indoctrinated to realize that you’ve been brainwashed and we are growing less patient with your stupidity. I do not know how Noa shows such restraints on the streets of New York in this video, but I would not be so capable.

For a whole week, mass murders have taken place in Iran. Every one of those murders is a war crime. The communications black out is a crime against humanity. The regime is threatening to extend it until the spring. How many will be dead by then? The entire ecosystem of the regime breaks every convention the human rights councils and organizations abide by. Please never take these campaigners and so-called lawyers and humanitarian types seriously ever again. They are selfish egomaniacs who seek fame and power off other people’s plight and trauma. Selectively. When it suits them. And there’s dollar bills involved.

Why hasn’t Amal Clooney told the ICC to arrest Khameini?

None of the UN delegates and “human rights lawyers” have anything to say about the week-long digital shut down of 90 million people in Iran. The ones who talk about free speech every day. Or should I say, the ones who market the concept of free speech while policing it for their own benefit. Four legs good, two legs bad.

Yesterday, a journalist spoke at the UN in New York City. If you don’t already know her face and her name, and claim to be a Westerner interested in humanitarian work, you have been living in an alien colony for the last five years. This is women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad speaking to the Security Council.

“The United Nations has failed to respond with the urgency this moment demands.”

She said it to their faces. “Why are you afraid of the Islamic Republic?”

Tony Guterrorist is tweeting today about giving women and girls opportunities. He has not spoken about the Iranian uprising. All of you Westerners who follow him on Instagram, who still believe that the UN is the word of God, are you not embarrassed? Are you not angry? You should be furious.

Guterrorist, what about these women?

This is Parniya Shad Bejarkonari, 23, from Rasht, who was murdered by the IRGC on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

This is Zahra Fazeli from Bushehr, who was killed by direct gunfire from the Islamic Republic's repressive forces in the city.

This is Mabina Beheshti, 21, from Gorgan, who was shot dead at point-blank range by regime security forces on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Her funeral was held in secret.

This is Negin Ghadimi, 28, from Shahsavar who was murdered by the Islamic regime in Iran while protesting freedom.

There are thousands more. Tens of thousands, we are told as a conservative estimation. We are told in shared phone calls from desperate Iranians inside the country that the numbers the media is printing are very low estimates. I am quite convinced that when the lights come back on, we will discover nothing short of a disastrous democide has taken place in the darkness of Iran.

My readers, we are going to have to sit tight and have faith that the response is coming and that it will devastate the regime, because I don’t believe there is any other conclusion to the bravest uprising of a people in our lifetimes. Long live the people of Iran. The pro-Islamist “anti-imperialist” clowns of the West can cry a river about it. It is not for us on social media to take bets on complex military operations. Whatever happened in the skies over the Middle East on Wednesday night is for eyes only to know, and the rest of us to wait and find out. Just hold fast, and be the optimistic energy that the warriors of Iran need right now. Netanyahu’s life mission is to topple this regime, and Trump is all in favor. That’s as much as we know.

You don’t need expertise to understand that attacks of this magnitude come with outcomes, and those in charge need to have absolute certainty that the desired result can be executed to perfection.

Westerners, if you have been sent this essay and you’ve suddenly had a crisis of conscience and a change of heart, here’s something you can copy/paste onto your Facebook / Instagram page. I promise you won’t regret being on the right side of good versus evil.

