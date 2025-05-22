Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Kaplan's avatar
Jennifer Kaplan
1h

Dearest Eve, you are so completely truthful in all you write, thank you. The Islamists continue to use all our institutions like puppet masters and all the useful idiots sing a chorus of blood libel while Jews are killed, harassed and tortured. I feel as though until the terrorists turn on the Christians, as we all know they will, there will be no understanding of what we suffer now. And this knowledge is crushing. I will light candles for the hostages. I will pray for the families who have lost their innocent children. I will be a proud Jew.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ruth Friedman's avatar
Ruth Friedman
1hEdited

According to a report I read, Rob Prosor, Israeli ambassador to Germany, who apparently knew Yaron z”l personally, said he was born in Nuremberg and actually a Christian. But of course the terrorist didn’t imagine that. And it just reinforces the saying that they’re coming for “first the Saturday people, then the Sunday people.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture