Tom Fletcher of the UN was correct when he said there would be death in the next 48 hours. He just wildly miscalculated. There would not be the death of “14,000 babies” in Gaza - a preposterous, realistically impossible lie he made up in an interview that was then repeated at frightening speed by the entire globe’s media, complete with pictures of starved children taken from other third world countries suffering with child malnutrition. I wrote about it here only 12 hours ago (link). Glennon Doyle posted this lie to her two million followers. So did Katie Couric. No, there would not be the death of “14,000 babies” in Gaza, but there was a fabricated projection that – perhaps probably never – 14,000 children could suffer from malnutrition over the course of a year in Gaza, which led Tom Flethcer to fantasize that this dream of 14,000 dead Gazan babies might be achievable in 48 hours thereby incriminating Israel ad infinitum. What a psychotic cuck. Tom Fletcher is a psychotic cuck.

Anyone who says “Free Palestine” is a mentally psychotic cuck and neurologically rotten. Because that lie, the lie that is still being shared fresh by useful idiots, models, actors, lead singers of bands, “journalists”, “human rights lawyers” whose job includes going to Cannes Film Festival, apparently, etc… that lie just murdered two innocent Jewish people outside the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC, as they were leaving a Jewish event. They were gunned down by a man named Elias Rodriguez, a leftist activist, who shouted “free, free Palestine” after committing his cold-blooded murders, while wearing a red keffiyeh. Rodriguez is a member of the PSL, the Party for Socialism And Liberation. He holds a BA in English from the University of Illinois and grew up in Chicago. He has worked in research and administration. He donated to Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020. He called Amazon’s “whitening” of Chicago “Structurally racist” in an interview with Liberation magazine in 2017. You get the picture? Here he is, in case you don’t have the idea:

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were due to be engaged. Yaron bought a ring this week and was going to propose to Sarah in Jerusalem on their next trip to Israel. They are dead. They were murdered outside the Jewish Museum in Washington DC, while attending an AJC event. How many of us have attended an AJC event at a Jewish gathering? They were murdered for it. Condolences to the families. There are no words for the pain they must be enduring.

What do I say that I haven’t already said a million times. If you are reading this, I urge you to read A Slow Moving Bullett. I urge you to share it with your friends. I urge you to consider how it applies to your own life. Please read it. These people are not your friends. They are nobody’s friends.

Please read my work. Please share it. Please support it.

The intifada has been called for, and continues to be called for, by people all around us, who are a/ braindead and b/ narcissistic attention-seeking fools. The intifada is alive and well in America. I lost a friend when I was a 15-year-old schoolgirl. He was murdered by a bus bomber in Tel Aviv. It was “over there”, and now it is right here.

This is a religious war. The Islamists want to colonize the world. They will come for the Christian world, whether you are a Christian or not. They will murder every progressive, whether you shouted Free Palestine or not. They merely seek to get rid of the Jews first. You’ll see. And while they murder you, you will have to contend with the fact that when we told you, you ignored us, you spat on us, you turned your back on us, you erased us. You thought you knew best.

The media is complicit in the terrorist attack that took two innocent Jews tonight. How many more of our children must be slain before they understand.

Exactly one month ago today, on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, I wrote this:

“To ensure it never happens again, every single person, Jewish or not, must take action to understand where they are in the story, who they choose to believe and which side they are taking. We must always take sides.”

Choose your side. Do not keep murderers in your life. Just because they haven’t personally murdered, they speak the same slogans as the murderers who do. Our blood is on their hands.