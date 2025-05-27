The day you become a writer is the day someone tells you that you can’t. They tell you that you can’t while you’re famished and you don’t have enough money to see you through the rest of the month but you know that you have to become a writer. The day you remember you’re a writer is the day that you’re on your knees and locked away from the world you once knew, and the only thing you can think about is finding someone that will listen to the thoughts in your head without telling you to shut up - even if that someone is a blank screen. The day you become a writer is the day you discover that you never feel truly alive until you find the words to describe why your heart is beating in your chest. For me personally that involved telling the whole planet why life without the band Oasis would be unlivable, like living without peanut butter.

Everyone thinks they can write now. But they’re not writers. You have to suffer to be a writer. You don’t pay your way in. You can’t study it. You have to live it. And you have to die it. So five years ago today, the internet and some people you’ve never heard of who worked for some magazines that are now out of print, and a bunch of other losers who don’t have anything much to say these days, decided that they were going to try to stop me from writing.

It is five years since I was “cancelled” over a tweet about … not vandalizing synagogues?! However, I kept writing. And I kept writing. And I decided to publish it on my own, without anyone else’s permission. It is not because of everyone who pays for this newsletter that I have been able to keep being a writer. I would have kept writing anyway. It is, however, because of everyone who pays for this newsletter that my writing has status in these times and is deemed valuable enough to support. In this experiment we do as humans, that part matters a lot.

To say thank you, I will re-print a piece I wrote a year ago when I could not sleep.

Thank you. It’s been five years since… I don’t know what. People told me I shouldn’t be allowed to be me? Funny how that only ever applies to those of us who actually have something to say.