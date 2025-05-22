The United Nations is just like a giant AA meeting for people who are addicted to hating Jews by this point. Yesterday, the UN’s Tom Fletcher made up a lie based on nothing (anyone surprised?) that the Jews were going to kill “14,000” Gazan babies in less than 48 hours, by denying them humanitarian aid. Yes babies.

Fourteen. Thousand. Babies.

So obviously the world lapped it up. It was printed in every media outlet. It was posted by every mommy blogger, and 40-something white woman on Instagram with her star sign in her bio (rising sign and moon sign, too, duh). Everyone shared this lunatic figure, and we witnessed in real time how quickly a blood libel spreads in the 21st century social media simulation we live in, and how the truth is never quite quick enough to put its knickers on.

Please enjoy the following educational video in which I try to teach people with limited brain cells how to understand the mutating nature of antisemitic tropes through the prism of a TV show they love: White Lotus. Yes, White Lotus is my Trojan horse. Surprise!

But truly, as with White Lotus, even though the season has changed, the show is still undoubtedly White Lotus, and everyone knows. As a human race, we have been able to adapt our brains to recognize this chameleon-like nature of a television series. So that even people who have never seen White Lotus know an epidose of White Lotus. People who have never watched White Lotus recognize a White Lotus meme. But antisemitism, the oldest hatred in the book, changes with every season, and the same dullards have not been able to adapt their brain chemistry to understand it, and instead are shocked to discover what it is every single time. “Saying that the Jews will murder 14,000 babies in 48 hours is antisemitism? No, it can’t be!” Why oh why are there so many millions of idiots walking this earth who do not equally recognize one of the actual oldest narrative lies in the book? Is it really that hard to see a line about Jews murdering children en masse in a finite period of time and not go, oh hang on a sec, I think we’ve maybe seen this one before…

In 2025, you can print that Jews are killing thousands of babies and get away with it, and people still look at you quizzically when you say the words "blood libel".

Katie Couric, I thought you were a journalist. I thought you know the basic tenet of fact-checking. Why is this still on your Instagram page, now that it has been debunked? What kind of a Jew are you, by the way?

As per usual, all of the anti-racists turned out to be the most racist people in the room. All of the progressives turned out to be the most regressive brainless parasites in the room. I am afraid that once again I am repeating myself. I am trying to massage some basic knowledge into the collective cerebellum. And on that note, let’s innoculate the youth against this quickly, ok. Oh wait. Fuck. We’re too late.