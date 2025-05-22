Blacklisted

Steve
3h

Eve, I wish the UN were an AA meeting. At AA people admit they have a problem. The UN is a distillery where haters go to manufacture and drink more of their Jew hating nectar. It's a place they go to double down on Jew hatred. It's a toilet but that's not fair to toilets which at least dispose of excrement. The UN is the excrement. Love u.

Russ
4h

Thanks for trying, Eve. You’ll never penetrate the minds of the useful idiots. The only solution is for Israel to double its efforts to eradicate Hamas to establish control of reality on the ground. Once Israel has succeeded in re-ordering the Middle East, the useful idiots will move onto something else. I’m sure whatever the something else is will be blamed on the Jews, but we are just looking to live with being held responsible for something less dramatic than the Gaza genocide myth.

