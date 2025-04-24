These are Elie Wiesel’s words in Night. We must always take sides.

Today is Yom Hashoah, the Jewish day for memorializing the Holocaust. I just lit my Yarzheit candle, and I put next to it a fragment from October 7. Because the only difference between the Holocaust and October 7 is scale.

The world let six million Jews be murdered. Six MILLION. And didn't say a word. And that is why everything else is commentary.

There are people who consider themselves heroes today who have no idea what it means to be a hero. In the great tradition that we Jewish people have of bearing witness and telling the stories of the perished, I want to spend less than one minute telling you about just one of the six million.

This is a photo of Nieuta Teitelbaum who was part of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising. She was 20 and on every Gestapo most wanted list. She was nicknamed “Little Wanda with the Braids” because she was known to braid her hair, dress up as a Polish peasant girl, and enter homes and offices in disguise to kill Nazis. She trained women in weapons. A third of the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto uprising resistance movement were women. 200 young women would smuggle explosives into marmalade jars, sacks of potatoes, teddy bears, and handbags because the Nazis were so misogynist they wouldn’t think to look. They also taped weapons to their bras.

Nieuta was caught and murdered in 1943. I know a few Teitelbaums and I sent them this story today. You never know…

Last year on this day I wrote:

There are still fewer Jews in the world today than there were before the Holocaust. Imagine envying the near annihilation of a people because society has dedicated itself to racing to the bottom of a pity party of victimhood. How desperate and terribly sad for the world — to envy a people for the atrocities they experienced. It’s on days like today that I realize why fighting Nazism has to be done. Because nothing has changed about the hate that we endure. It is time again to not become the vanishing Jew. To not be the leaves that disappear off the trees of our heritage.

50 million documents prove that the Holocaust happened. The biggest crime in human history. Today it proves that the loudest people shouting Free Palestine have no idea what a genocide is, what antisemitism is or how the Jews get scapegoated for the world’s problems. There is no remorse. No empathy. No literacy. Frankly anyone who understands abuse would see it but so few people know what it truly takes to survive. Those who shout Free Palestine are the same people who wore the SS uniforms in 1939.

Collective narcissistic abuse. That is what we endure and we have experienced since October 7. The truth has been inverted, the DARVO is on steroids, and we are actively being erased from our own realities and communities, while being targeted and blamed for our own attempted annihilation. It happens to all of us every day. We are living with this 24/7 but we are the best at surviving it. We have come together as a global community to fight the disinformation, and to fight our enemies tooth and nail. And we are better at it than they are, which drives them insane.

Six million were murdered and yet the spirit of the indomitable Jews lives on in each and every one of us today, and on this particular day none more so than British barrister Natasha Hausdorff, who took the breath from my lungs when she gave evidence in the House of Commons today on behalf of British Lawyers For Israel.

Her experience is archetypical of every Jew on trial since October 7, 2023. The difference is that Natasha demonstrates a masterclass in conquering the intimidations, and never relenting from the simple fact that knowledge, history and truth is on her side. But man does she know how to wield it. The other side have absolutely no interest in learning history. They want short answers to a conflict that requires deep understanding, patience and moral integrity. They lack all three.

At the end of this Dreyfus-style trial run amock that Natasha endures, her interrogator after 45 minutes of lambasting her, cracks a smile, and lets out a hearty laugh at Natasha. “Thank you for fighting back,” she says. Dame Emily Thornberry is her name, and she is an antisemitic wench. Her final behavior reminded me of that saying:

The antisemite does not accuse the Jew of stealing because he thinks he stole something. He does it because he enjoys watching the Jew turn out his pockets to prove his innocence.

Today we remember history. Remembering history means understanding history. Understanding history is an action that requires decision-making. To ensure it never happens again, every single person, Jewish or not, must take action to understand where they are in the story, who they choose to believe and which side they are taking. We must always take sides.