My candles don’t make a sound. They’re standing tall like fighting soldiers, promising to stay lit, as their form melts slowly yet definitely to nothing but a tiny puddle of wax. It is so still here, with the reflection of the lights bouncing off the window, as though someone outside is mirroring the light my little warriors are emitting. In the silence and solitude of my home in these alone post-Christmas days, the burning embers are a company I can keep; a spirit of past, present and future that makes me feel not alone at all, but abundant with the company of flames. Flames that wave only slightly; flames that bring a little heat to the room. Flames of gold. Look at them, carrying so much meaning. What do your flames say to you tonight? Are they celebrating something? Or are they offering solace? Are they spooking your foe? Or are they seducing your prey? The light of the candle says so much to us.

Tonight as I watch my candles, my two Shabbat candlesicks, my two Chanukiot, the last Shabbat of the year, I have doubled up in memory of Ludmila Lipovsky. Lipovsky was 83-years-old. She was not a soldier. She was not a Mossad agent. She was an elderly lady who survived the Holocaust. And this morning, as she waited on her daughter at a bus stop outside an assisted living residence, she was stabbed over and over and over to death, by a Palestinian who came from the West Bank to her carehome in Herzliya. Lipovsky died from her wounds. The paramedic recalls that she said: “I’m cold, I’m hurting, I’m dying.”

From the Palestinian it’s an act of sheer cowardice. This is the soul of their movement. Paying psychotic men to murder elderly Jewish women in cold blood, while the world cheers. Free Palestine is not free. And my candles don’t wear masks. They are proud and unmistakeable.

Today, in the in-between days before the New Year, I was reading some Walt Whitman (“Leaves Of Grass”) to keep myself company. In the prose, he waxes lyrical about what it takes to be a great poet. He talks about how a great poet is some sort of conduit of history, piecing together the past, present and future in a way so seamless that the reader won’t notice the effort it requires.

“The greatest poet forms the consistence of what is to be from what has been and is. He drags the dead out of their coffins and stands them again on their feet… he says to the past, “Rise and walk before me that I may realize you.” He learns the lesson… he places himself where the future becomes present. The greatest poet does not only dazzle his rays over character and scenes and passions… he finally ascends and finishes all… he exhibits the pinnacles that no man can tell what they are for or what is beyond… he glows a moment on the extremest verge. He is most wonderful in his last half-hidden smile or frown… by that flash of the moment of parting the one that sees it shall be encouraged or terrified afterward for many years. The greatest poet does not moralize or make applications of morals… he knows the soul. The soul has that measureless pride which consists in never acknowledging any lessons but its own. But it has sympathy as measureless as its pride and the one balances the other and neither can stretch too far while it stretches in company with the other. The inmost secrets of art sleep with the twain. The greatest poet has lain close betwixt both and they are vital in his style and thoughts.”

Beautiful isn’t it? I think Whitman is trying to say that the job of the artist is to not get in the way of the reality before him, but to channel it without fuss or ego. Were I not alone in this year of unthinkable things for the Jewish people, I would not have been able to explore what was required of me to find all the words that comprised these newsletters. Being alone has allowed me to put myself between the present and the future, and write into words a view on the world that has made me somewhat difficult to have at some dinner tables (but not others). Anyone who appreciates the importance of allowing an artist to be true to the craft would take no issue with me being at their dinner table, because they would take no issue with the ways in which I have expressed myself in this year of turmoil. For I have not expressed me, I have expressed the world I exist in.

Whitman goes on about the greatest poet:

He swears to his art, “I will not be meddlesome, I will not have in my writing any elegance or effect or originality to hang in the way between me and the rest like curtains.” I will have nothing hang in the way, not the richest curtains. What I tell I tell precisely for what it is. Let who may exalt or startle or fascinate or sooth I will have purposes as health or heat or snow has and be as regardless of observation. What I experience or portray shall go from my composition without a shred of my composition. You shall stand by my side and look in the mirror with me.

Stunning. Yes the great poet doesn’t let his sense of importance override his work. You see, my expressions, although received by all of you (and there are thankfully so many of you) have been wilfully ignored by those who are not Whitman’s poets, but rather those who put their ego in the way of the presentation of facts. By people who let fancy curtains hang between truth and whatever fallacy they are grifting.

There is a woman whom I’ve never actually met in person but who hangs around my periphery like a gnat stuck in the corner of my eye. She is someone who has dedicated this year, in fact most every day since October 7, to the task of putting Israel on trial at the Hague. She is militant about it, and she has the means, because this is her field of employment: human rights law, with a presence at the ICC. The type of person who strikes you as never having set foot in Israel, or really met any Jews, but who is so addicted to looking like she knows what she’s talking about that she regularly posts catatonically damaging material to her credibility, without knowing her own blunders. This Christmas, she revealed even more of herself by offering a dish of some very old reimagined original blood libel Christian antisemism.

This is the post she shared on her account, which I’ve cropped out.

So this person puts that Jesus was a Palestinian who was born in a land that should be Palestine. Either that or she’s so mentally challenged she doesn’t know that Gaza is not Bethlehem. How is it that those who are taking Israel to court don’t know basic geography or history? Christians, both Catholic and Protestant alike, whom I’ve shared this with are as disgusted as I am. They do not want to turn the clock back to a time when lies such as this are being peddled against Jews. This is overt Nazism.

I am losing patience. This is a revival of old Christian antisemitism used by the lawyers who are issuing arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu. And these people don’t apparently know (or they do, but they are lying) that Bethlehem is in Area A of the West Bank, where Jews cannot enter. Bethlehem and the West Bank and the rest of Israel, including Nazareth where Jesus grew up, has been bombarded by ballistic missiles from Yemen for the last five nights in a row. (The slug of faux justice also known as Mr Jabba The Hut of Geneva, Antonio Gutteres, is silent once more, obviously). They are being attacked by Arabs in Yemen, known as the Houthis, funded by the Islamic Regime of Iran, ie, not Jews. So no. The Jews are not bombing where Jesus was born. Arabs are doing that. The same people these Hague lawyers are incidentally helping by using lawfare to prevent Israel from protecting itself against the terrorist organizations who are trying to destroy Israel, including the place where Jesus - The JEW – was born. You’re welcome.

These posts, however, are not only reveals of the inadequate brain power of these antisemitic lawyers, they have another effect. They are supporting the PR smear campaign against Israel, during opportune times in the calendar year, ie Christmas. They are empowering and enabling the terrorists, including the Yemenites firing ballistic missiles that are targeting millions of innocent civilians; Jewish, Muslim and Christian. They are also condoning the slaughtering by a Palestinian terrorist of an 83-year-old female Holocaust survivor. Holocaust survivors being stabbed to death by Palestinians in Israel are the atrocities being welcomed and celebrated by litigators who are taking Israel to court at The Hague. They are happy that Jewish grandmothers are being murdered in cold blood. And they have the audacity to claim to stand up to violence against women and girls, while they defend so-called “journalists” in Gaza. Let me tell you something, in Gaza "journalist" is another word for terrorist. It's like the Inuits have 50 words for snow. The Palestinians have 500 words for "terrorist". (see also, “doctor”, “pregnant woman”, “religious leader”).

The rage in me. Anyway, the Jews wrote all of your favorite Christmas songs. And if Jesus were born today he would be stoned to death in Bethlehem; a place where most Christians have been ethnically cleansed, and certainly all Jews.

Walt Whitman loved Jews, and often commented on how Jewish texts had informed some of the world’s greatest literature. The smartest people tend to defer to us, understanding that to erase our history and our existence is to place a low ceiling over your own potential. The lawyers of the Hague will lose because they don’t even know the basics: that the Romans named Palestine, and Jesus was long dead before that. They will lose because their egos are as dense as the plank of wood that Jesus was crucified on.

My friends, 2024 has been the darkest year of our lives, and yet every week we have blasted light into the world, as we’ve been doing for thousands of years. May our light burn eternal and crush the spirits of our haters.

Best of luck to them, a Levantine.