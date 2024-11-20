I was strutting down Broadway in Nashville on Sunday in my knew snakeskin cowboy boots, listening to Elvis.

If I could be you, if you could be me

For just one hour

If we could find a way

To get inside each other's mind, uh huh If you could see you through my eyes

Instead of your ego

I believe you'd be, I believe you'd be

Surprised to see

That you've been blind, uh huh Walk a mile in my shoes

Just walk a mile in my shoes

And before you abuse, criticize and accuse

Just walk a mile in my shoes Now, if we spend the day

Throwing stones at one another

'Cause I don't think, 'cause I don't think

Or wear my hair same way you do, uh huh Well, I may be common people

But I'm your brother

And when you strike out through tryna hurt me

It's hurtin' you, Lord have mercy

“Walk a mile in my shoes” is what I wanted to say to every single bully who has spent the last two weeks expressing discontent, disappointment and disgust with me. Walk a mile in my shoes. Try. I fled Europe; that’s what I told my audience in Nashville this weekend, because I can say that now without it appearing hysterical. I fled Europe in 2014 because I saw the writing on the wall, and the writing was literal swastikas spray-painted on the Muslim- dominated areas of East London where I lived. I can’t recall the specific book that Ayaan Hirsi Ali wrote this in (I read her books some years ago now), but at one point it is remarked that she may have been the first refugee to come to the United States from Europe. And she wasn’t the last. Not that I consider myself a refugee — I’m no drama queen. I do, however, consider myself a wandering Jew, who knew what Europe had in store. Walk a mile in my shoes. I came to America, and for a while I lived the American dream, until the sickness that made my European life unliveable started to rear its ugly head here too, and my First Amendment right to speech was not denied to me, but I was effectively banished from polite society for exercising it. Walk a mile in my shoes, then you may understand why I think the way that I think.

To Nashville I went, on another city tour to talk to local Jewish groups. This one was a women’s collective, that veers left, and while I stood my ground onstage with someone who was politically very opposite to me, we had an extremely productive and respectful discussion, and there wasn’t a single person who came up to me afterwards at an over capacity gig, who didn’t just shake my hand but thanked me for giving them the permission to challenge the political boxes they’d confined themselves within. In fact, two lesbians even approached me to whisper to me quietly: “we voted for Trump”.

What a brilliant Jewish community Nashville has. The last time I was in Nashville, walking down Broadway, was March 2020. It was one week before the entire world went into lockdown over COVID. I was there to interview one of the greatest singers of my generation: Hayley Williams. I was interviewing her extensively for one of the most prestigious regular features in America: New York Magazine’s “In Conversation With”. The interview was a career high. I couldn’t perceive going any higher than that. When it was published, everyone in my former industry fell over themselves about it. And only weeks later, the same people ensured that it would be my last ever job as a music writer, because in June 2020 I was blacklisted for tweeting that synagogues weren’t fair game for vandalizing during BLM riots. At the event on Sunday, I spoke about hope and resilience and the courage to never back down from the truth (and how I only ever wanted to come to Nashville to interview Willie Nelson). The truth is what we got. If you follow my lead and you take the path with courage, you’ll be surprised. You just might wind up in the place one chapter ended, but another one in every sense begins. I walked down Broadway alongside the community who fly the Israeli flag every week, and march with photos of hostages remaining in Gaza, heads held high, not an ounce of fear. Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be cowboys.

I have posted a monologue here that is ten minutes long, but please watch it. It’s what I would say to the people I love who swear they will never speak to me again. And to the rest of our tribe, who are still abundantly sure that Trump is going to ruin their lives. Please lend me your ear for this. Advocating the truth is not as short as incandescent social media rage (“FUCK TRUMP”) or blocking people’s phone numbers. It requires commitment and attention, and I’m asking for yours.

(But seriously, that product is amazing).

In the UK, the caliphate is in motion, as Britons no longer have the right to free speech. A video emerged online over the weekend of a Scottish elderly man being arrested in his home at 3am for a Facebook post in which he stated that he didn’t want Palestinian flags flown in his local area of Bethnal Green, East London.

He was arrested in the middle of the night by the Morality Police. I mean, the Metropolitan Police. I don’t want Palesitnian flags all over the West either, which is why I tear them down, because Palestinian flags were beared by Hamas on October 7, and those carrying them know that they’re advocating for the deaths of Jewish people and the destruction of Israel. Apparently this act can get me locked up in prison. If you don’t understand why Kamala Harris would have been the worst decision for America in light of these European incidents lately, then may I suggest you start widening your news feeds, deepening your book shelves, and expanding your pupils to a bigger picture beyond your iPhone screen. Octboer 7 was a Trojan horse for a global caliphate, and the Democrats not only placated the perpetrators; they funded them.

“Liberals” - and I say that because I am a liberal, a true liberal - have convinced themselves that those who voted for Trump are bullies. I beg to differ. For eight years, the anti-Trump movement has made bullying its way of life. Not to say that there aren’t MAGA morons who perform in the same way, but it is very rich to be name-called a gaslighting bully by a group of people who have done nothing but swarm dissenters like maggots for a decade. These people are not liberals, they are radicals. And it will take an entire generation to undo the damage, because they have been trained for decades to behave in this way when faced with realities that they don’t perceive to be in their favor, whether those perceptions are substantiated or not. They have been trained to speak in disaster and hyperbole about non-hyperbolic situations, such as an election result. They have been trained to bully into submission anyone who stands up to them. Not any more, Satan.

These “liberals” do not value free speech. They value only the speech they are not offended by in their safe space.

I wish Trump was my monster. It would be a lot easier that way. Millions of people hate him and are unified together in a community of loathing him, while knowing together that they're not walking out on the country and the likelihood that they will personally be affected is small. But that's not me, oh no. I am marked by the Islamic Republic of Iran due to my dissent.My monster is Hamas and Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, who murdered, raped and terrorized my family and continue to do so while the Biden administration keeps pouring money into their coffers. They should know our monster. They should bear witness to what our monster did. But they didn’t. They looked the other way. They made platitudes, if anything.

As hoards of such people have abandoned Twitter to join a different social media app called Bluesky, to entrench themselves in a new echo chamber, it has been reported that the app is full of block lists and chains of those that must not be heard. It brings to mind a quote from the book “1984”:

“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”

Anyone who has attempted to maintain liberal values and freedoms in the West over the last few decades has increasingly been shut down via accusations of racism and xenophobia and fascism. Since the rise of social media the effect has been like gasoline on a forest fire. The vast majority of Westerners are too scared to voice their real opinions while loud bullies who consider themselves “liberal” operate in more radicalized ways as a method of nursing the guilt they have wrongfully been taught to harness over the endeavors of people they’ve never even met: founding fathers of countries that they are educated committed an original sin of colonization and genocide (bad Christopher Columbus bad) that they must be eternally punished for by assuming that the West is “bad” and must do penance. Anyone advocating for pride or freedom is accused of being a fascistic demagogue, even though deep down people know they’re tearing down everything their countries once stood for.

And as the Biden Adminstration wraps up, it is showing its true colors. A report emerged this weekend of a closed door meeting that Netanyahu had with Biden in which Biden threatened Israel over Rafah; the same place where six hostages were executed in September, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg; the same place where October 7 mastermind and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was eliminated.

Biden: “Prime Minister Netanyahu - you will be left alone!"

Netanyahu: “We will do it alone.”

Blinken: "You will not receive any armaments."

Netanyahu: "We will fight with our hands and claws."

Today it has been reported that Biden-Harris’s parting gift to the Jewish people are sanctions on Israelis, and $230 million sent to Hamas. Sorry, the “Gazans”. Meanwhile, a tangential news story shows that this week 100 aid trucks into Gaza were looted in the war’s most voluminous theft by Hamas yet. (In an act that will surprise nobody: UNRWA blamed Israel for the looting). Hamas steal the aid, and put it on the black market. We have stated this a million times. The mainstream media ignores it, and so does the United States President, who continues to fund this war, and apparently the war in Ukraine, which he also decided to escalate in the last 24 hours by allowing Ukrainians to fire long-range missiles at Russia, potentially ending his term with World War Three.

Anyway, remember how I was fuming months ago about the ICJ’s case against Israel’s “genocide”, brought by South Africa, with support from the governments of Ireland and Spain? Well, I was right. The ICJ was bought by the Islamic regime of Iran, who funded South Africa’s case. So your British barristers who participated in this sham from esteemed Chambers, such as Doughty Street, were paid for by… Khameini.

“Human rights law” or lawfare. Sounds more like war, to be honest.

Last night in Tel Aviv, a Hezbollah rocket’s debris landed in the area of Bnei Brak, injuring four innocents. This is what a global intifada looks like.

Did Democrats want this to arrive in America? Do they want the rates of domestic terrorist attacks to sky rocket? The rates of child sex trafficking, of female genital mutilation, of gang rape, of stabbings, car rammings, shootings and mass murders? Because without a President that will take Islamism seriously, there is no point whining about the loss of partciular civil liberties. The truth is, as I stated in my above monologue, the West and its governments have been gambling our civil rights away for years via human rights law and lax approaches to immigration policy. When the “good” Westerners cried “No borders!” they were focused on the positives that mass migration could bring to Western economies, and to Western culture. It all turned out to be a fallacy. And conversely, the lack of focus on the negative aspects of other cultures that mass migration has in fact brought West, has been an act of suicide.

Case in point: an emerging story today in Berlin. Trigger warning: Islamophobia…

It only took 90 years! I wonder why. Could it be that mass migration of Muslims from the Middle East isn’t working out for Europe? But you don’t have to look to Berlin for this, because right here in West Hollywood, the gay capital of California, “good progressives” are behaving in the exact same way as Islamic Jihad. That’s right. In West Hollywood, it is no longer safe to be gay, if you’re also not willing to martyr yourself at the altar of a Presidential candidate (Harris) who thinks that pro Hamas protestors “have a point”. At the end of the day, I am relieved that we will not have a President who says "they have a point" about masses of people in America who have hijacked the highest institutions of this country in the name of a cause that would usher in mass murder, sexual assault, gang rape, female genital mutilation, lootings, bombings, stabbings… Am I repeating myself? Yes. You need to hear it.

I reached out to Tanya Tsikanovsky, who I didn’t realize had been following my work for years. We meet tomorrow. This is how we rebuild from the ashes of Islamism’s kamikaze attempts on our civilization.

Now, people can pick me apart all you want, and lord knows they all do, but there is nothing morally at odds about the way I think or express myself. We have to learn to be thinking people; people who can hold more than one thought at a time; people who can have compassion for the very real fears that other minorities experience and feel before they come the majority’s way. The fear of Islamic extremism in America is justified, particularly given the year of terror that Jewish people experienced here post-10/7, and the continued efforts by the Biden/Harris administration on their way out to thwart Israel's right to defend itself and the rest of the Western world from the threat of the Islamic regime of Iran.

Do they think life will be better for women in America under a caliphate? We are the brave, staring the real evil in the face, and doing everything in our power to protect our neighbors from something they can’t comprehend, whatever gender they are, whatever religion, sexuality or race. No, we don't all feel the same way about this election, and some of us have a damn good reason to want better from the so-called "liberal" Democrats, who have pandered to extreme radicalism during the biggest surge of antisemitism in America in history, during the most frightening time of illiberal policing of free speech in America. I am interested in forming alliances with people who see the BIG picture, and the threat to ALL of us, not just women, not just trans, not just Black people, everyone. We are all people of the West, and we all need to fight this with fangs, not appease, pander and placate it, hoping that it will go away. It is not going away.

The thing is, and I say this with respect to all who do the work: we have framed this all the wrong way. The fact of the victims of October 7 being Israeli and Jewish is significant, and - yes - it is a big factor in why many with antisemitic bias have not recognized it. But it is NOT the reason most people have not spoken up. It's not because of the identity of the victims; it's because of the identity of the perpetrators.

The truth is that nobody will speak up against the violence against women and girls by radical Muslims, not just in Israel, but anywhere in the Middle East: in Yemen, in Sudan, in Afghanistan, in Iraq, in Iran. And beyond the Middle East, anywhere in Europe, in America, and farther. Nobody is honest about the violence by radical Muslims in any society, because of the fear of being called "Islamophobic". So our framing was wrong. It's not about believing Israeli women. It's about calling it what it is: radical Islam is not peaceful, it is violent and war-mongering, and it is an enemy embedded within our Western societies. We all have a duty to stand up, and to defend our countries' heritage rather than being ashamed of our nations and their past.

Douglas Murray writes in The Strange Death Of Europe, a book I urge you all to read:

“In the meantime, the agreement seems to have been reached with the general public that it is not such a bad deal: If there is a bit more beheading and sexual assault than there used to be in Europe, then at least we also benefit from a much wider range of cuisines.”

I’m going to confess something. On the night of Trump’s victory, I was in one of my favorite LA restaurants with my oldest friend of 35 years, and I prematurely ordered us champagne and a prime ribeye, before the result was even called. Why? Because the American electorate made an indictment against the Democrats who were leading America into the abyss of Islamist hijacking. Can Trump stop it? Time will tell, but there is reason to believe he will give it what nobody else was prepared to, for fear of being called everything under the sun. Trump has already earned the accusations. What hasn’t he been accused of? He’s perhaps the only politician in the world besides Netanyahu who is unafraid of being frowned upon by the morality police. I mean, the illiberal elite.

I want to dedicate this essay to my late grandfather Albert Barlow, whose yarzheit is this weekend. Grandpa Albert was a quiet, slight man with a moustache, who ate very noisily, and loved every bite. He was a kind Jewish gentleman, proud to be both Jewish and British. He left school at the age of thirteen to earn money for our struggling family, but he was a man who could recite Robert Burns from memory. He knew his Dickens and his poetry. He had the intellect to solve the most difficult of cryptic crosswords. He loved westerns and country music and looked forward to the Johnny Cash show on TV in the early 1970s, direct from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. I only had six years to know him, but I know that to this day Grandpa Albert and I meet eye-to-eye. He was a Conservative. And now I understand what that means. It means that you believe in conserving liberal values.