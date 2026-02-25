Last night I was watching a trailer for the new A24 movie about Charli XCX. The movie about Brat summer. The summer of 2024. It’s called The Moment. It seems to take its inspirations from the Spice World movie; rooted in the real life insanity of pop stardom, but scripted and fictionalized for maximum camp excess.

“Everybody’s so desperate for me to be fucking innovative all the time, and fucking cool, and everybody’s like what do you want what do you want what do you want, well I don’t fucking know what I fucking want, Tim!”

I laughed so loud, the neighbors asked if I was OK.

It couldn’t be more Charli if she was puffing neurotically on a cigarette, which is what she then begins to do.

The first time I met Jake Shears, frontman of gay New York City pop behemoths Scissor Sisters, we had locked ourselves in Charli’s downstairs bathroom at her old house on Beachwood Canyon. We were having a private conversation about Barbra Streisand’s extremely camp infomercial career in the 1970s.

“Retarded people are also people who need people” went the infomercial under discussion.

It was a different word - and indeed world - back then. I was thinking about it this morning. All the stories I could tell about LA ten years ago. It was such an exciting time. The epicenter of art. It was so queer - and so criminally fun, and laid the foundations for a lot of what we see finally hitting mainstream today.

That world I was a fundamental part of is an un-serious - and yet deeply self-serious - universe to be inside. Fast-fowarding a few years and a major blacklisting later, I watched Brat Summer 2024 from the sidelines. I did write about it on this newsletter. 2024 was a very uncomfortable summer for me - perhaps record loneliest summer ever. I loved Brat, the album. I didn’t go to the shows. It’s weird to turn up at gigs to watch people you used to go to karaoke with, and dance at music festivals with, and shoot music videos with, and throw house parties with. I would have gone. Maybe I should have. I didn’t. I felt strange. We already know how everything changed after October 7.

Brat Summer was arguably the height of queer hedonism, and at that very height, the queer community had no idea - and still don’t - that their bubble had been infiltrated by the Islamist ideology that will one day soon burst it, via the whatever-sounding Free Palestine movement. Free Palestine yeh? Cool mate, but this is a tune coming in.

I’ve written a piece for the latest quarterly issue of the highly esteemed Sapir Journal, released today. It’s titled “Queers for Zion”, and it posed the question to me - what can we do about the LGBTQ+ community’s betrayal and abandonment of Jews and Israel? In short my answer is - that the community didn’t just betray and abandon us.

They have betrayed and abandoned themselves.

And there is a deep psychology to it, that I explore. If we returned to centering LGBTQ+ stories in the LGBTQ+ community, the community would be naturally pro Israel and would see the Free Palestine movement as frankly incompatible. How do we get to that point? I’ve laid out some suggestions. I think it is possible. Is it our work to do? Well as a lesbian Zionist, I’ll meet anyone halfway, but I have to be accepted back in the room for that to happen.

Yesterday, Australian journalist Drew Pavlou posted a story from Sydney about Muslim gangs recording themselves terrorizing and abusing teenage gay kids.

Distressing footage has been released revealing gay and bisexual teenagers being kicked, stomped on and beaten across Sydney amid a surge of Islamic State-inspired public violence against the LGBTQ community. At least three separate assaults, carried out by gangs, can be seen on Aussie news networks.

“I’ll fucking shoot you, you little dog,” says one gang member. And we know how they feel about dogs. They shot over 60 of them at point black range on October 7.

As I tweeted yesterday: what started in Bondi will not end in Bondi. The most meme’d quote ever from White Lotus is when Jennifer Coolidge says: “These gays, they’re trying to murder me.” How long until the LGBTQ+ community realizes it has been attempting its own suicide by associating with their future oppressors?

The perpetrators in Sydney were linked to the same terrorist network as Naveed and Sajid Akram, the father-son duo responsible for the Bondi terror attack on December 17. The victims of the assaults were lured into meeting spaces via dating apps by their radicalized young attackers. It’s a terrifying new reality for these vulnerable young people who are merely trying to meet other LGBTQ+ people for an LGBTQ+ time.

The Queers for Palestine are continuing on their trajectory towards their own demise. It will be degrading and violent. This is what activist Brianna Wu has been constantly warning her cohorts about for years. For everything the LGBTQ+ world celebrates is haram in Islam.

Kylie Minogue is haram. Poppers, MDMA and cocaine are haram. The club is haram. Gay water is haram (that’s a vodka soda). Heated Rivalry is haram. Quoting To Wong Foo is haram. Katherine Moennig is haram. Charli XCX is haram. Brat is haram. Everything that gay people do with each other is haram. There will be murder on the dancefloor, and you better bet they will kill the groove.

What’s more, it’s not just the Islamists who have ushered in this ticking timebomb upon all progressive communities, it is the progressives themselves - as we have been screaming for a very long time.

These attacks upon Sydney’s young gay teens have happened as a direct result of the advocacy of people like Clementine Ford and Grace Tame (“feminists”). They have happened as a direct result of the pro Palestine obsessional protesting of the likes of Julian Assange on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. They have happened because human rights lawyers have protected murderers and rapists over safeguarding civilization. They have happened because the trans alliance with Islamism has rendered all of the LGBTQ+ community puppets for totalitarian rule.

Please read my paper in Sapir at the link. I was invited to contribute by Bret Stephens who will be discussing this paper with me on a Zoom in mid March – details to apply are on Sapir’s site.

I will never close the door on conversation. Gays, the ball is in your court.

To support Blacklisted please upgrade to $10/month or $100/year.