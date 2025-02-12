Kanye West is the most thrilling rapper I’ve ever seen perform live.

Kanye West is the worst rapper I’ve ever seen perform live.

Both of these statements have been true on separate occasions.

Kanye West is a demon. Kanye West is a genius. Kanye West is a renegade. Kanye West is a nightmare. Kanye West is a provocateur. Kanye West is exceptional. Kanye West is despicable. Kanye West is art.

I was reluctant to write about Kanye West’s antisemitic outburst last Friday on Twitter in which he sent out dozens of antisemitic missives (including the tweet: “I AM A NAZI” and various other Hitler-affectionate statements), followed by his Superbowl advert on Sunday during which he launched a website where all that was on offer was a white t-shirt with a swastika on it.

Why was I reluctant? Well, I’m tired of having to write about really awful news all the time. And I’m concentrating on exposing antisemitism where the general public’s lack of understanding could prove fatal, not just to the Jewish people, but to the non-Jewish world, too. Jihad is stopping at nobody.

(This one made me laugh, to be fair)

I was reluctant because it is not my job to call out one of the most, if not the most, famous men in the world. There are dozens of music magazines, dozens more legacy media outlets, and dozens and dozens more industry figures with power who can do this job for me, and the rest of us. It is not beyond my remit; it is just beyond my list of top priorities. Surely we can delegate this one elsewhere? Apparently not. Apparently the leftists who were outraged by Elon Musk’s ambiguous “salute” have nothing to say about Kanye West literally tweeting: “I LOVE HITLER”.

Yes, Kanye West has more followers in the world than there are Jews alive. It’s true. But the voices of the Jewish people are currently fighting the biggest surge of antisemitism in Western and MENA society in 80 years. We are being psychologically tortured week-on-week by an Islamofascist terrorist organization called Hamas, that apparently all of Gen Z, especially in America, are HUGE fans of.

A rapper who is one of the most notorious controversial figures in our lifetime launched a website at the Superbowl - the biggest TV show in the calendar year - to advertize t-shirts with Swastikas on them, a day after he tweeted "I AM A NAZI". EVERYONE and ANYONE can and should condemn that. That's kind of the easiest thing to do. It is not our job to talk about this any more. It's everyone else’s. Everyone else who spent an entire week discussing the dangers of Kanye after the Grammys red carpet two weeks ago, when he showed up uninvited with his butt naked wife Bianca Censori. But everyone else won't talk about him selling Nazi fan t-shirts. Why? We know why.

When Kanye West performed The Life Of Pablo at the Forum in Los Angeles, I thought it was one of the most inspiring shows I’ve ever seen. I reviewed it for Billboard. I’m a huge fan of many of West’s records, but TLOP is likely my all-time favorite. There’s a track on the album called “Real Friends”. It’s a sombre, slow-burning beat with West serving up heartbroken, jaded bars about the trappings of success in Hollywood, and his shame about his own ill behavior as a result of his constant disappointments in others. The backstabbing. The solitude. The paranoia. The losses. The betrayals. It’s my favorite Kanye moment ever. It’s the most vulnerable moment of his career.

Real friends, how many of us?

How many of us, how many jealous? Real friends

It's not many of us, we smile at each other

But how many honest? Trust issues

Switched up the number, I can't be bothered

I cannot blame you for havin' an angle

I ain't got no issues, I'm just doin' my thing

Hope you're doin' your thing too

I'm a deadbeat cousin, I hate family reunions

Fuck the church up, by drinkin' at the communion

Spillin' free wine, now my tux is ruined

In town for a day, what the fuck we doin'?

Who your real friends? We all came from the bottom

I'm always blamin' you, but what's sad, you're not the problem

Damn I forgot to call her, shit I thought it was Thursday

Why you wait a week to call my phone in the first place?

When was the last time I remembered a birthday?

When was the last time I wasn't in a hurry? Tell me you want them tickets when it's gametime

Even to call your daughter on her FaceTime

Even when we was young I used to make time

Now we be way too busy just to make time

Even for my Real friends

I guess I get what I deserve, don't I?

Word on the streets is they ain't heard from him, uh

I guess I get what I deserve, don't I?

Talked down on my name, throwed dirt on him

West is as disgusted at himself as he is the grifters and leeches around him and his fame. The guy hates himself. And he’s lonely as hell. It’s not an excuse. It is his reality.

I couldn't tell you how old your daughter was

Couldn't tell you how old your son is

I got my own junior on the way, dawg

Plus I already got one kid

Couldn't tell you much about the fam though

I just showed up for the yams though

Maybe fifteen minutes, took some pictures with your sister

Merry Christmas, then I'm finished, then it's back to business

You wanna ask some questions 'bout some real shit?

Like I ain't got enough pressure to deal with

Please don't pressure me with that bill shit

'Cause everybody got 'em, that ain't children

Oh you've been nothin' but a friend to me

Niggas thinkin' I'm crazy, you defendin' me

It's funny I ain't spoke to niggas in centuries

To be honest, dawg I ain't feelin' your energy

Money turn your kin into an enemy

Niggas ain't real as they pretend to be Lookin' for real friends

How many of us? How many of us are real friends

To real friends, to the real end

'Til the wheels fall off, 'til the wheels don't spin

To three A.M., callin'

How many real friends?

Just to ask you a question

Just to see how you was feelin'

How many?

For the last you was frontin'

I hate when a nigga text you like, "What's up, fam? Hope you good"

You say, "I'm good, I'm great", the next text they ask you for somethin'

How many?

What's best for your family, immediate or extended

Any argument, the media'll extend it

I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was fuckin' bitches on

Paid that nigga two hundred-fifty thousand just to get it from him

Real friends

Huh?

Kanye West is a broken soul. Kanye West has a God complex. Kanye West doesn’t know how to have deep relationships. Kanye West is an emotional vortex. Kanye West is the bullied. Kanye West is the bully. That’s the name of Kanye West’s next album. Bully.

Kanye West is an individual, still. But Kanye West is also a cult and a project and I don’t need to offer him humanity. But to the human at the center of his artifice, I will give you what you asked me for with my entire chest: Fuck Kanye West.

But you know what I care more about? The Free Palestine movement; the sequel to Nazism. So if they’re offended by Kanye’s swastika, they should be as offended by the red triangle. They should be as offended by the Hamasniks in the west West. They should be more than offended. They should be scared.

Nobody cares about Kanye West selling Swastika t-shirts. It took days for the website to be taken down. It took days for his team to start distancing themselves from him. Why did it even happen in the first place? Who knows. The brains flew the coop of the entertainment industry a long time ago.

Two days ago, Hamas decided to stop releasing hostages until further notice. My guess is they were spooked by the reaction to the release of the last three hostages. My guess is they don’t have any hostages left who are in good condition. My guess is that they’re going to have to start releasing dead bodies soon. That’s where I’m putting my energy, Mr West.

And you know who else cares about that? The United States President. Trump responded with a message that should have been Biden’s message on October 8, 2023. He said that if all - ALL - of the hostages are not released by Saturday at noon (“a reasonable time”, he said), then there will be hell to pay. So to anyone who is still upset that I continue to report positively about the progress that the Trump administration has made since it took office on January 20, here is my challenge to you: make yourself someone I want to write about instead then. Use your voice. Lobby for someone else who cares about one of the most toxic hatreds on the planet. Right now, there’s one person in a position of power who is trying to put a chink in Jihad’s armor, and that’s the guy many of you hate.

I wish you hated Kanye West more.