Some people want to speak to your trauma. Some people want to speak to you.

There’s a difference. Trauma doesn’t become you unless you allow it to. Trauma is a vampire that bites the neck and drains the blood and creates a creature who only likes darkness, who has heightened powers of strength and resilience and no longer grows for it is trapped at the age and in the body that the trauma originally entered into. And although the vampire can be stronger, and cooler and sexier, the vampire is shut out from the world. It can’t enter spaces it isn’t invited into. Trauma is not better. It lies to us to keep us in its seat. It tells us that we have to wait to move forward. It denies us the permission to feel the things we want to feel, and to aspire to have the things we want to have. It tells us that we’re bad anyway so we may as well act the way we feel. We may as well accept less. We may as well be what the world expects us to be, and not who we really are.

Some people want to speak to your trauma. Some people want to speak to you.

And sometimes we want the people who speak to our trauma. We want to be unchallenged. We don’t want to be accountable. We want to be coddled and reassured that we should remain in the darkness because it’s dangerous outside and nobody can be trusted and only hurt exists if you try. So don’t try. Just float through the Big Empty. Feel nothing. Be undefined. Unknown. Unseen. Be a fanged shadow in the night. Live in a cage fit for a beast.

Some people want to speak to your trauma. Some people want to speak to you.

In every "war" there are survivors who become the heroes of people they've never met, who never met them, and often this hero worship deprives the survivor of what they really need, which is a place beyond survival. A place beyond pleasing every person we meet. Often survivors do not feel deserving. There is so much guilt for surviving. They don’t know how to say no to anything or anyone. They don’t feel able to put themselves first. Guilt is the name of the game. Guilt and shame; some of the strongest emotions in the human psyche. Playthings for anyone who knows how to push the button.

Some people want to speak to your trauma. Some people want to speak to you.

A year ago to the day I had the worst 24 hours of my life on the beach at 1am in Tel Aviv, crippled from war trauma. I had become a vampire. The daylight was too abrasive, and the nights were sleepless, and there was a blackness in my eyes. There was a demon inside me and I didn’t know how to tame her. I didn’t know where I’d get the energy to even learn. And many people had learned how to speak to my vampire, instead of speaking to me. So I had to figure out where I would find the people who would help me get back to myself, and I did. Because that vampire was not able to conceive of me today. Days and weeks and months of peace and joy. Of no tears. Of hope. Of imagination.

I got here because some people wanted to speak to me, and not to my trauma.

This was another highly emotive week for Jewish people, or indeed any people who are decent. A young couple were murdered and it felt like the whole world celebrated. Again. But I noticed something changed for me. My vampire was dusted. It got a stake through the heart. I no longer lose hours and mornings and afternoons and nights just because everything is awful. I have accepted that the world is antisemitic. And I have accepted something else too: that I’m going to celebrate my life despite it.