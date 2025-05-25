Blacklisted

Tillman Eddy
1d

I posted the following on Facebook:

As of 2025, at least 14 field hospitals have been set up with Israeli facilitation, and others by the Red Cross and various international partners, especially in areas like Rafah considered relatively more secure.

This information has not appeared, as far as I can find, in Main Stream Media. Why??

One of my friends replied “That is a rhetorical question, right?”… obviously, she knows me well, as she also knows the antisemitism in the press.

After I regain my sanity/composure, lost upon hearing of the murdered young people in DC, I will attempt to submit another comment-my rage over this heinous crime needs to subside before I post something stupid in my current mental state.

Tillman

Joel
1d

And celebrate that you are living during a time when Israel exists!

