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Jonathan Gordon's avatar
Jonathan Gordon
3h

“Only those who want to genocide Jews again could ever muster the psychosis of framing Israel - the Jewish nation – as guilty of a genocide.” 1000%

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Russ's avatar
Russ
3h

It may not change anyone’s opinion, but it may permit Israel to finish the job unshackled when that need inevitably returns!

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