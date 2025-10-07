Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy B's avatar
Joy B
6h

For 2 years now, I have carried a burden in my heart. My children all disagree with me. My husband sees more clearly now because I keep saying " But listen to this...." Good friends who are shocked that I see what you see Eve. A work colleague wears one of those Palestine pins which includes Israel. Also wearing a particularly beautiful Palestine hijab. Probably today while I grieve for humanity that was lost on October 7th. Every march celebrating this shows lost humanity. Blind self righteousness - blind to the atrocities that happened. Blind to truth. Even my MP sends regular emails celebrating her fight for Palestinians - yesterday on the eve of October 7th being the most recent. I'm not Jewish but until I read your words of beauty and love, I feel completely alone. Standing with you today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bb's avatar
Bb
8h

I don’t know you. We have never met-yet your words consistently resonate - yes we all far from the same as pre Oct 7 and Anne Frank, you are right, couldn’t say those words today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture